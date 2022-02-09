#!/usr/bin/env zx
await $`cat package.json | grep name`
let branch = await $`git branch --show-current`
await $`dep deploy --branch=${branch}`
await Promise.all([
$`sleep 1; echo 1`,
$`sleep 2; echo 2`,
$`sleep 3; echo 3`,
])
let name = 'foo bar'
await $`mkdir /tmp/${name}`
Bash is great, but when it comes to writing scripts,
people usually choose a more convenient programming language.
JavaScript is a perfect choice, but standard Node.js library
requires additional hassle before using. The
zx package provides
useful wrappers around
child_process, escapes arguments and
gives sensible defaults.
npm i -g zx
Requirement: Node version >= 16.0.0
Write your scripts in a file with
.mjs extension in order to
be able to use
await on top level. If you prefer the
.js extension,
wrap your scripts in something like
void async function () {...}().
Add the following shebang to the beginning of your
zx scripts:
#!/usr/bin/env zx
Now you will be able to run your script like so:
chmod +x ./script.mjs
./script.mjs
Or via the
zx executable:
zx ./script.mjs
All functions (
$,
cd,
fetch, etc) are available straight away
without any imports.
Or import globals explicitly (for better autocomplete in VS Code).
import 'zx/globals'
$`command`
Executes a given string using the
spawn function from the
child_process package and returns
ProcessPromise<ProcessOutput>.
Everything passed through
${...} will be automatically escaped and quoted.
let name = 'foo & bar'
await $`mkdir ${name}`
There is no need to add extra quotes. Read more about it in quotes.
You can pass an array of arguments if needed:
let flags = [
'--oneline',
'--decorate',
'--color',
]
await $`git log ${flags}`
If the executed program returns a non-zero exit code,
ProcessOutput will be thrown.
try {
await $`exit 1`
} catch (p) {
console.log(`Exit code: ${p.exitCode}`)
console.log(`Error: ${p.stderr}`)
}
ProcessPromise
class ProcessPromise<T> extends Promise<T> {
readonly stdin: Writable
readonly stdout: Readable
readonly stderr: Readable
readonly exitCode: Promise<number>
pipe(dest): ProcessPromise<T>
kill(signal = 'SIGTERM'): Promise<void>
}
The
pipe() method can be used to redirect stdout:
await $`cat file.txt`.pipe(process.stdout)
Read more about pipelines.
ProcessOutput
class ProcessOutput {
readonly stdout: string
readonly stderr: string
readonly exitCode: number
toString(): string
}
cd()
Changes the current working directory.
cd('/tmp')
await $`pwd` // outputs /tmp
fetch()
A wrapper around the node-fetch package.
let resp = await fetch('http://wttr.in')
if (resp.ok) {
console.log(await resp.text())
}
question()
A wrapper around the readline package.
Usage:
let bear = await question('What kind of bear is best? ')
let token = await question('Choose env variable: ', {
choices: Object.keys(process.env)
})
In second argument, array of choices for Tab autocompletion can be specified.
function question(query?: string, options?: QuestionOptions): Promise<string>
type QuestionOptions = { choices: string[] }
sleep()
A wrapper around the
setTimeout function.
await sleep(1000)
nothrow()
Changes behavior of
$ to not throw an exception on non-zero exit codes.
function nothrow<P>(p: P): P
Usage:
await nothrow($`grep something from-file`)
// Inside a pipe():
await $`find ./examples -type f -print0`
.pipe(nothrow($`xargs -0 grep something`))
.pipe($`wc -l`)
If only the
exitCode is needed, you can use the next code instead:
if (await $`[[ -d path ]]`.exitCode == 0) {
...
}
// Equivalent of:
if ((await nothrow($`[[ -d path ]]`)).exitCode == 0) {
...
}
Following packages are available without importing inside scripts.
chalk package
The chalk package.
console.log(chalk.blue('Hello world!'))
yaml package
The yaml package.
console.log(YAML.parse('foo: bar').foo)
fs package
The fs-extra package.
let content = await fs.readFile('./package.json')
globby package
The globby package.
let packages = await globby(['package.json', 'packages/*/package.json'])
let pictures = globby.globbySync('content/*.(jpg|png)')
Also, globby available via the
glob shortcut:
await $`svgo ${await glob('*.svg')}`
os package
The os package.
await $`cd ${os.homedir()} && mkdir example`
path package
The path package.
await $`mkdir ${path.join(basedir, 'output')}`
minimist package
The minimist package.
Available as global const
argv.
$.shell
Specifies what shell is used. Default is
which bash.
$.shell = '/usr/bin/bash'
Or use a CLI argument:
--shell=/bin/bash
$.prefix
Specifies the command that will be prefixed to all commands run.
Default is
set -euo pipefail;.
Or use a CLI argument:
--prefix='set -e;'
$.quote
Specifies a function for escaping special characters during command substitution.
$.verbose
Specifies verbosity. Default is
true.
In verbose mode, the
zx prints all executed commands alongside with their
outputs.
Or use a CLI argument
--quiet to set
$.verbose = false.
__filename &
__dirname
In ESM modules, Node.js does not provide
__filename and
__dirname globals. As such globals are really handy in scripts,
zx provides these for use in
.mjs files (when using the
zx executable).
require()
In ESM
modules, the
require() function is not defined.
The
zx provides
require() function, so it can be used with imports in
.mjs
files (when using
zx executable).
let {version} = require('./package.json')
process.env.FOO = 'bar'
await $`echo $FOO`
If array of values passed as argument to
$, items of the array will be escaped
individually and concatenated via space.
Example:
let files = [...]
await $`tar cz ${files}`
It is possible to make use of
$ and other functions via explicit imports:
#!/usr/bin/env node
import {$} from 'zx'
await $`date`
If script does not have a file extension (like
.git/hooks/pre-commit), zx
assumes that it is an ESM
module.
The
zx can execute scripts written in markdown
(docs/markdown.md):
zx docs/markdown.md
import {$} from 'zx'
// Or
import 'zx/globals'
void async function () {
await $`ls -la`
}()
Use ts-node as a esm node loader.
node --loader ts-node/esm script.ts
You must set
"type": "module"
in
package.json and
"module": "ESNext"
in
tsconfig.json.
{
"type": "module"
}
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "ESNext"
}
}
If the argument to the
zx executable starts with
https://, the file will be
downloaded and executed.
zx https://medv.io/example-script.mjs
zx https://medv.io/game-of-life.mjs
The
zx supports executing scripts from stdin.
zx <<'EOF'
await $`pwd`
EOF
