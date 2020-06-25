GDPR and Zwift's Developer API

In July '08, this library was converted to use Zwift's new Developer API, in accordance with Zwift's policies.

The Developer API requires a special developer account, and won't work with regular rider accounts like before. Currently, Zwift is not able to offer developer accounts to hobby developers, but I'm hoping they'll be able to at some point. You can contact Zwift at developers@zwift.com to register interest and ask for further information.

A simple javascript library to make it a bit easier to call some of the Zwift API endpoints

Automatically handle creating and renewing of a valid token (requires username and password to login with a valid Zwift account)

Decode protobuf data to get live current speed/power/time data for currently riding players

List and download previous activities, decoded from FIT files

Usage

$> npm install

Login

var ZwiftAccount = require ( "zwift-mobile-api" ); var account = new ZwiftAccount(username, password);

Rider Profiles

account.getProfile().profile().then( p => { console .log(p); }); var profile = account.getProfile(playerId); profile.followers().then( followers => { console .log(followers); }); profile.followees().then( followees => { console .log(followees); }); profile.giveRideOn(otherRiderId, activityId); profile.goals().then( goal => { console .log(goal); }) goalID = 200147 prof.deleteGoal(goalID)

List Riders

var world = account.getWorld( 1 ); world.riders().then( riders => { console .log(riders); });

Rider Status

var world = account.getWorld( 1 ); world.riderStatus(playerId).then( status => { console .log(status); });

Events

var event = account.getEvent(); const options = { eventStartsAfter : Date .now() - 3600000 , eventStartsBefore : Date .now() + 600000 }; event.search(options).then( results => { results.forEach( event => console .log( ` ${event.id} : ${event.name} - sub groups ` + event.eventSubgroups.map( g => ` ${g.label} : ${g.id} ` ) )) }); event.riders(subGroupId).then( riders => riders.forEach( r => console .log( ` ${r.id} - ${r.firstName} ${r.lastName} ` )) ); event.segmentResults(eventSubgroupId).then( results => { results.sort( ( a,b ) => { if (a.elapsedMs > b.elapsedMs) { return 1 ; } else if (a.elapsedMs == b.elapsedMs) { return 0 ; } return -1 ; }) for ( let result of results) { console .log(result); } });

Previous Activities