Uses
ngrok as a tunneling service to run Zuul exposed to the world, also used when running tests in Saucelabs.
Any
ngrok node module options can be specified in
.zuul.yml in the
tunnel section. For details see the module pages.
Here is an example:
tunnel:
type: ngrok
authtoken: JnawIksKFkXQzrxSjIjQ
subdomain: doge
and another one:
tunnel:
type: ngrok
authtoken: JnawIksKFkXQzrxSjIjQ
proto: tcp
In fact tcp-mode is a special case. If
proto is specified, the
tcp:// prefix is replaced with
http:// for the Zuul tests to run.
The
authtoken value is required to set
proto,
subdomain and
httpauth options. It can also be specified in an environmental variable
NGROK_AUTH_TOKEN:
NGROK_AUTH_TOKEN=tokentokentoken zuul -- test