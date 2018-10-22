Uses ngrok as a tunneling service to run Zuul exposed to the world, also used when running tests in Saucelabs.

Any ngrok node module options can be specified in .zuul.yml in the tunnel section. For details see the module pages.

Here is an example:

tunnel : type : ngrok authtoken : JnawIksKFkXQzrxSjIjQ subdomain : doge

and another one:

tunnel : type : ngrok authtoken : JnawIksKFkXQzrxSjIjQ proto : tcp

In fact tcp-mode is a special case. If proto is specified, the tcp:// prefix is replaced with http:// for the Zuul tests to run.

The authtoken value is required to set proto , subdomain and httpauth options. It can also be specified in an environmental variable NGROK_AUTH_TOKEN :