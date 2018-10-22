openbase logo
zn

zuul-ngrok

by Tony Kovanen
4.0.0 (see all)

An ngrok tunnel implementation for Zuul

Downloads/wk

223

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

Size (min+gzip)

195.7KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

zuul-ngrok

Uses ngrok as a tunneling service to run Zuul exposed to the world, also used when running tests in Saucelabs.

Any ngrok node module options can be specified in .zuul.yml in the tunnel section. For details see the module pages.

Here is an example:

tunnel:
  type: ngrok
  authtoken: JnawIksKFkXQzrxSjIjQ
  subdomain: doge

and another one:

tunnel:
  type: ngrok
  authtoken: JnawIksKFkXQzrxSjIjQ
  proto: tcp

In fact tcp-mode is a special case. If proto is specified, the tcp:// prefix is replaced with http:// for the Zuul tests to run.

The authtoken value is required to set proto, subdomain and httpauth options. It can also be specified in an environmental variable NGROK_AUTH_TOKEN:

NGROK_AUTH_TOKEN=tokentokentoken zuul -- test

