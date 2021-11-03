Zustand persist

Persist and rehydrate state works on react and react native.

Zustand is a small, fast and scaleable bearbones state-management solution.

This library is inspired by https://github.com/rt2zz/redux-persist.

$ npm install zustand-persist $ yarn add zustand-persist

Middleware

const { persist, purge } = configurePersist({ storage: localStorage, rootKey: 'root' , }) const useStore = createStore( persist({ key: 'auth' , allowlist: [ 'isAuthenticated' , 'user' ], denylist: [], }, ( set ) => ({ isAuthenticating: false , isAuthenticated: false , user: undefined , login: async (username, password) =>{ set ( ( state ) => ({ isAuthenticating: true })) const { user } = await webLogin(username, password) set ( ( state ) => ({ isAuthenticated: true , isAuthenticating: false , user, })), } })) )

PersistGate

function App() { // Must call useStore to bootstrap persistence or will stop on loading screen useStore() return ( <PersistGate onBeforeLift={() => { console.log('onBeforeLift') }} loading={<Loading />}> <AppContent /> </PersistGate> ) }

Limitations

Zustand allows any valid JavaScript data types to set in the store, such as Set, Map, or functions. Both localStorage and AsyncStorage require that all values set in them be serializable, or converted into string form for storage. This means if you wish to persist the contents of your store all of its values need to be serializable. Any values which are not serializable will be silently absent upon hydration.

A note on storing actions (functions): your actions are safe as long as they exist in the initial state during store creation. The hydration process merges initial state with stored state.

