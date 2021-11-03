openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zp

zustand-persist

by Steven Fong
0.4.0 (see all)

Persist and rehydrate state

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

641

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Zustand persist

Persist and rehydrate state works on react and react native.

Zustand is a small, fast and scaleable bearbones state-management solution.

This library is inspired by https://github.com/rt2zz/redux-persist.

Contributions are Welcome

Build Status npm version npm downloads

$ npm install zustand-persist
$ yarn add zustand-persist

Try Demo Here

Middleware

// if in react native
// import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage'

const { persist, purge } = configurePersist({
  storage: localStorage, // use `AsyncStorage` in react native
  rootKey: 'root', // optional, default value is `root`
})

const useStore = createStore(
  persist({
    key: 'auth', // required, child key of storage
    allowlist: ['isAuthenticated', 'user'], // optional, will save everything if allowlist is undefined
    denylist: [], // optional, if allowlist set, denylist will be ignored
  }, (set) => ({
    isAuthenticating: false,
    isAuthenticated: false,
    user: undefined,
    login: async (username, password) =>{
      set((state) => ({ isAuthenticating: true }))
      const { user } = await webLogin(username, password)
      set((state) => ({
        isAuthenticated: true,
        isAuthenticating: false,
        user,
      })),
    }
  }))
)

PersistGate

function App() {
  // Must call useStore to bootstrap persistence or will stop on loading screen
  useStore()
  return (
    <PersistGate
      onBeforeLift={() => {
        console.log('onBeforeLift')
      }}
      loading={<Loading />}>
      <AppContent />
    </PersistGate>
  )
}

Limitations

Zustand allows any valid JavaScript data types to set in the store, such as Set, Map, or functions. Both localStorage and AsyncStorage require that all values set in them be serializable, or converted into string form for storage. This means if you wish to persist the contents of your store all of its values need to be serializable. Any values which are not serializable will be silently absent upon hydration.

A note on storing actions (functions): your actions are safe as long as they exist in the initial state during store creation. The hydration process merges initial state with stored state.

Todo

  • enhanced removing root logic

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial