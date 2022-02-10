openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

zustand

by react-spring
3.6.7 (see all)

🐻 Bear necessities for state management in React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

314K

GitHub Stars

13.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

84

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.9/510
Read All Reviews
gautamkrishnar
Emad-salah
onion2k

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Build Status Build Size Version Downloads Discord Shield

A small, fast and scalable bearbones state-management solution using simplified flux principles. Has a comfy api based on hooks, isn't boilerplatey or opinionated.

Don't disregard it because it's cute. It has quite the claws, lots of time was spent to deal with common pitfalls, like the dreaded zombie child problem, react concurrency, and context loss between mixed renderers. It may be the one state-manager in the React space that gets all of these right.

You can try a live demo here.

npm install zustand # or yarn add zustand

First create a store

Your store is a hook! You can put anything in it: primitives, objects, functions. The set function merges state.

import create from 'zustand'

const useStore = create(set => ({
  bears: 0,
  increasePopulation: () => set(state => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })),
  removeAllBears: () => set({ bears: 0 })
}))

Then bind your components, and that's it!

Use the hook anywhere, no providers needed. Select your state and the component will re-render on changes.

function BearCounter() {
  const bears = useStore(state => state.bears)
  return <h1>{bears} around here ...</h1>
}

function Controls() {
  const increasePopulation = useStore(state => state.increasePopulation)
  return <button onClick={increasePopulation}>one up</button>
}

Why zustand over redux?

Why zustand over context?

  • Less boilerplate
  • Renders components only on changes
  • Centralized, action-based state management

Recipes

Fetching everything

You can, but bear in mind that it will cause the component to update on every state change!

const state = useStore()

Selecting multiple state slices

It detects changes with strict-equality (old === new) by default, this is efficient for atomic state picks.

const nuts = useStore(state => state.nuts)
const honey = useStore(state => state.honey)

If you want to construct a single object with multiple state-picks inside, similar to redux's mapStateToProps, you can tell zustand that you want the object to be diffed shallowly by passing the shallow equality function.

import shallow from 'zustand/shallow'

// Object pick, re-renders the component when either state.nuts or state.honey change
const { nuts, honey } = useStore(state => ({ nuts: state.nuts, honey: state.honey }), shallow)

// Array pick, re-renders the component when either state.nuts or state.honey change
const [nuts, honey] = useStore(state => [state.nuts, state.honey], shallow)

// Mapped picks, re-renders the component when state.treats changes in order, count or keys
const treats = useStore(state => Object.keys(state.treats), shallow)

For more control over re-rendering, you may provide any custom equality function.

const treats = useStore(
  state => state.treats,
  (oldTreats, newTreats) => compare(oldTreats, newTreats)
)

Memoizing selectors

It is generally recommended to memoize selectors with useCallback. This will prevent unnecessary computations each render. It also allows React to optimize performance in concurrent mode.

const fruit = useStore(useCallback(state => state.fruits[id], [id]))

If a selector doesn't depend on scope, you can define it outside the render function to obtain a fixed reference without useCallback.

const selector = state => state.berries

function Component() {
  const berries = useStore(selector)

Overwriting state

The set function has a second argument, false by default. Instead of merging, it will replace the state model. Be careful not to wipe out parts you rely on, like actions.

import omit from "lodash-es/omit"

const useStore = create(set => ({
  salmon: 1,
  tuna: 2,
  deleteEverything: () => set({ }, true), // clears the entire store, actions included
  deleteTuna: () => set(state => omit(state, ['tuna']), true)
}))

Async actions

Just call set when you're ready, zustand doesn't care if your actions are async or not.

const useStore = create(set => ({
  fishies: {},
  fetch: async pond => {
    const response = await fetch(pond)
    set({ fishies: await response.json() })
  }
}))

Read from state in actions

set allows fn-updates set(state => result), but you still have access to state outside of it through get.

const useStore = create((set, get) => ({
  sound: "grunt",
  action: () => {
    const sound = get().sound
    // ...
  }
})

Reading/writing state and reacting to changes outside of components

Sometimes you need to access state in a non-reactive way, or act upon the store. For these cases the resulting hook has utility functions attached to its prototype.

const useStore = create(() => ({ paw: true, snout: true, fur: true }))

// Getting non-reactive fresh state
const paw = useStore.getState().paw
// Listening to all changes, fires synchronously on every change
const unsub1 = useStore.subscribe(console.log)
// Updating state, will trigger listeners
useStore.setState({ paw: false })
// Unsubscribe listeners
unsub1()
// Destroying the store (removing all listeners)
useStore.destroy()

// You can of course use the hook as you always would
function Component() {
  const paw = useStore(state => state.paw)

Using subscribe with selector

If you need to subscribe with selector, subscribeWithSelector middleware will help.

With this middleware subscribe accepts an additional signature:

subscribe(selector, callback, options?: { equalityFn, fireImmediately }): Unsubscribe

import { subscribeWithSelector } from 'zustand/middleware'
const useStore = create(subscribeWithSelector(() => ({ paw: true, snout: true, fur: true })))

// Listening to selected changes, in this case when "paw" changes
const unsub2 = useStore.subscribe(state => state.paw, console.log)
// Subscribe also exposes the previous value
const unsub3 = useStore.subscribe(state => state.paw, (paw, previousPaw) => console.log(paw, previousPaw))
// Subscribe also supports an optional equality function
const unsub4 = useStore.subscribe(state => [state.paw, state.fur], console.log, { equalityFn: shallow })
// Subscribe and fire immediately
const unsub5 = useStore.subscribe(state => state.paw, console.log, { fireImmediately: true })
How to type store with `subscribeWithSelector` in TypeScript 
import create, { GetState, SetState } from 'zustand'
import { StoreApiWithSubscribeWithSelector } from 'zustand/middleware'

type BearState = {
  paw: boolean
  snout: boolean
  fur: boolean
}
const useStore = create<
  BearState,
  SetState<BearState>,
  GetState<BearState>,
  StoreApiWithSubscribeWithSelector<BearState>
>(subscribeWithSelector(() => ({ paw: true, snout: true, fur: true })))

For more complex typing with multiple middlewares, Please refer middlewareTypes.test.tsx.

Using zustand without React

Zustands core can be imported and used without the React dependency. The only difference is that the create function does not return a hook, but the api utilities.

import create from 'zustand/vanilla'

const store = create(() => ({ ... }))
const { getState, setState, subscribe, destroy } = store

You can even consume an existing vanilla store with React:

import create from 'zustand'
import vanillaStore from './vanillaStore'

const useStore = create(vanillaStore)

⚠️ Note that middlewares that modify set or get are not applied to getState and setState.

Transient updates (for often occuring state-changes)

The subscribe function allows components to bind to a state-portion without forcing re-render on changes. Best combine it with useEffect for automatic unsubscribe on unmount. This can make a drastic performance impact when you are allowed to mutate the view directly.

const useStore = create(set => ({ scratches: 0, ... }))

function Component() {
  // Fetch initial state
  const scratchRef = useRef(useStore.getState().scratches)
  // Connect to the store on mount, disconnect on unmount, catch state-changes in a reference
  useEffect(() => useStore.subscribe(
    state => (scratchRef.current = state.scratches)
  ), [])

Sick of reducers and changing nested state? Use Immer!

Reducing nested structures is tiresome. Have you tried immer?

import produce from 'immer'

const useStore = create(set => ({
  lush: { forest: { contains: { a: "bear" } } },
  clearForest: () => set(produce(state => {
    state.lush.forest.contains = null
  }))
}))

const clearForest = useStore(state => state.clearForest)
clearForest();

Middleware

You can functionally compose your store any way you like.

// Log every time state is changed
const log = config => (set, get, api) => config(args => {
  console.log("  applying", args)
  set(args)
  console.log("  new state", get())
}, get, api)

// Turn the set method into an immer proxy
const immer = config => (set, get, api) => config((partial, replace) => {
  const nextState = typeof partial === 'function'
      ? produce(partial)
      : partial
  return set(nextState, replace)
}, get, api)

const useStore = create(
  log(
    immer((set) => ({
      bees: false,
      setBees: (input) => set((state) => void (state.bees = input)),
    })),
  ),
)
How to pipe middlewares 
import create from "zustand"
import produce from "immer"
import pipe from "ramda/es/pipe"

/* log and immer functions from previous example */
/* you can pipe as many middlewares as you want */
const createStore = pipe(log, immer, create)

const useStore = createStore(set => ({
  bears: 1,
  increasePopulation: () => set(state => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 }))
}))

export default useStore

For a TS example see the following discussion

How to type immer middleware in TypeScript

There is a reference implementation in middlewareTypes.test.tsx with some use cases. You can use any simplified variant based on your requirement.

Persist middleware

You can persist your store's data using any kind of storage.

import create from "zustand"
import { persist } from "zustand/middleware"

export const useStore = create(persist(
  (set, get) => ({
    fishes: 0,
    addAFish: () => set({ fishes: get().fishes + 1 })
  }),
  {
    name: "food-storage", // unique name
    getStorage: () => sessionStorage, // (optional) by default, 'localStorage' is used
  }
))

See the full documentation for this middleware.

Can't live without redux-like reducers and action types?

const types = { increase: "INCREASE", decrease: "DECREASE" }

const reducer = (state, { type, by = 1 }) => {
  switch (type) {
    case types.increase: return { grumpiness: state.grumpiness + by }
    case types.decrease: return { grumpiness: state.grumpiness - by }
  }
}

const useStore = create(set => ({
  grumpiness: 0,
  dispatch: args => set(state => reducer(state, args)),
}))

const dispatch = useStore(state => state.dispatch)
dispatch({ type: types.increase, by: 2 })

Or, just use our redux-middleware. It wires up your main-reducer, sets initial state, and adds a dispatch function to the state itself and the vanilla api. Try this example.

import { redux } from 'zustand/middleware'

const useStore = create(redux(reducer, initialState))

Calling actions outside a React event handler

Because React handles setState synchronously if it's called outside an event handler. Updating the state outside an event handler will force react to update the components synchronously, therefore adding the risk of encountering the zombie-child effect. In order to fix this, the action needs to be wrapped in unstable_batchedUpdates

import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom' // or 'react-native'

const useStore = create((set) => ({
  fishes: 0,
  increaseFishes: () => set((prev) => ({ fishes: prev.fishes + 1 }))
}))

const nonReactCallback = () => {
  unstable_batchedUpdates(() => {
    useStore.getState().increaseFishes()
  })
}

More details: https://github.com/pmndrs/zustand/issues/302

Redux devtools

import { devtools } from 'zustand/middleware'

// Usage with a plain action store, it will log actions as "setState"
const useStore = create(devtools(store))
// Usage with a redux store, it will log full action types
const useStore = create(devtools(redux(reducer, initialState)))

devtools takes the store function as its first argument, optionally you can name the store or configure serialize options with a second argument.

Name store: devtools(store, {name: "MyStore"}), which will be prefixed to your actions.
Serialize options: devtools(store, { serialize: { options: true } }).

devtools will only log actions from each separated store unlike in a typical combined reducers redux store. See an approach to combining stores https://github.com/pmndrs/zustand/issues/163

React context

The store created with create doesn't require context providers. In some cases, you may want to use contexts for dependency injection or if you want to initialize your store with props from a component. Because the store is a hook, passing it as a normal context value may violate rules of hooks. To avoid misusage, a special createContext is provided.

import create from 'zustand'
import createContext from 'zustand/context'

const { Provider, useStore } = createContext()

const createStore = () => create(...)

const App = () => (
  <Provider createStore={createStore}>
    ...
  </Provider>
)

const Component = () => {
  const state = useStore()
  const slice = useStore(selector)
  ...
}
createContext usage in real components 
import create from "zustand";
import createContext from "zustand/context";

// Best practice: You can move the below createContext() and createStore to a separate file(store.js) and import the Provider, useStore here/wherever you need.

const { Provider, useStore } = createContext();

const createStore = () =>
  create((set) => ({
    bears: 0,
    increasePopulation: () => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })),
    removeAllBears: () => set({ bears: 0 })
  }));

const Button = () => {
  return (
      {/** store() - This will create a store for each time using the Button component instead of using one store for all components **/}
    <Provider createStore={createStore}> 
      <ButtonChild />
    </Provider>
  );
};

const ButtonChild = () => {
  const state = useStore();
  return (
    <div>
      {state.bears}
      <button
        onClick={() => {
          state.increasePopulation();
        }}
      >
        +
      </button>
    </div>
  );
};

export default function App() {
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <Button />
      <Button />
    </div>
  );
}
createContext usage with initialization from props (in TypeScript) 
import create from "zustand";
import createContext from "zustand/context";

type BearState = {
  bears: number
  increase: () => void
}

// pass the type to `createContext` rather than to `create`
const { Provider, useStore } = createContext<BearState>();

export default function App({ initialBears }: { initialBears: number }) {
  return (
    <Provider
      createStore={() =>
        create((set) => ({
          bears: initialBears,
          increase: () => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })),
        }))
      }
    >
      <Button />
    </Provider>
)
}

Typing your store and combine middleware

// You can use `type`
type BearState = {
  bears: number
  increase: (by: number) => void
}

// Or `interface`
interface BearState {
  bears: number
  increase: (by: number) => void
}

// And it is going to work for both
const useStore = create<BearState>(set => ({
  bears: 0,
  increase: (by) => set(state => ({ bears: state.bears + by })),
}))

Or, use combine and let tsc infer types. This merges two states shallowly.

import { combine } from 'zustand/middleware'

const useStore = create(
  combine(
    { bears: 0 },
    (set) => ({ increase: (by: number) => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + by })) })
  ),
)

Typing with multiple middleware might require some TypeScript knowledge. Refer some working examples in middlewareTypes.test.tsx.

Best practices

Testing

For information regarding testing with Zustand, visit the dedicated Wiki page.

3rd-Party Libraries

Some users may want to extends Zustand's feature set which can be done using 3rd-party libraries made by the community. For information regarding 3rd-party libraries with Zustand, visit the dedicated Wiki page.

Comparison with other libraries

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Gautam krishna RKerala, India24 Ratings31 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, Open-source Maintainer & Contributor | Software Engineer @RedHatOfficial | @duckduckgo community leader | Polyglot
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge

This is really a time saver for most of the react devs out there. Recently discovered this library and I am already a big fan of it. You won't be writing any repeated providers and contexts anymore. It will keep your application's code as clean as possible. Also will save you from the nested provider hell.

1
riginoommen
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

I've used Zustand for some small projects so far, and I've got to say, it saves up a lot of the time required to set up the Redux store, actions, and reducers with the added advantage of fewer re-renders! A good thing for people coming over from Redux is that Zustand has a fairly similar API to Redux's Hooks API and if you *really* like Redux's reducer API, you can write something similar to that too using Zustand 😄

0
Chris NealeNewcastle Upon Tyne4 Ratings4 Reviews
I make browser based toys.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

A great library for spinning up a simple, fast state store. The hooks API for React is really intuitive.

0
FranziBerlin, Germany23 Ratings0 Reviews
Web Developer @instafreight 🦾🖤 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 󠀠 // JavaScript/TypeScript, React/Redux, PHP/Phalcon
11 days ago
Manuel HerreraColombia26 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial