A small, fast and scalable bearbones state-management solution using simplified flux principles. Has a comfy api based on hooks, isn't boilerplatey or opinionated.

Don't disregard it because it's cute. It has quite the claws, lots of time was spent to deal with common pitfalls, like the dreaded zombie child problem, react concurrency, and context loss between mixed renderers. It may be the one state-manager in the React space that gets all of these right.

You can try a live demo here.

npm install zustand

First create a store

Your store is a hook! You can put anything in it: primitives, objects, functions. The set function merges state.

import create from 'zustand' const useStore = create( set => ({ bears : 0 , increasePopulation : () => set (state => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })), removeAllBears : () => set ({ bears: 0 }) }))

Then bind your components, and that's it!

Use the hook anywhere, no providers needed. Select your state and the component will re-render on changes.

function BearCounter ( ) { const bears = useStore( state => state.bears) return < h1 > {bears} around here ... </ h1 > } function Controls ( ) { const increasePopulation = useStore( state => state.increasePopulation) return < button onClick = {increasePopulation} > one up </ button > }

Why zustand over redux?

Simple and un-opinionated

Makes hooks the primary means of consuming state

Doesn't wrap your app in context providers

Can inform components transiently (without causing render)

Why zustand over context?

Less boilerplate

Renders components only on changes

Centralized, action-based state management

Recipes

Fetching everything

You can, but bear in mind that it will cause the component to update on every state change!

const state = useStore()

Selecting multiple state slices

It detects changes with strict-equality (old === new) by default, this is efficient for atomic state picks.

const nuts = useStore( state => state.nuts) const honey = useStore( state => state.honey)

If you want to construct a single object with multiple state-picks inside, similar to redux's mapStateToProps, you can tell zustand that you want the object to be diffed shallowly by passing the shallow equality function.

import shallow from 'zustand/shallow' const { nuts, honey } = useStore( state => ({ nuts : state.nuts, honey : state.honey }), shallow) const [nuts, honey] = useStore( state => [state.nuts, state.honey], shallow) const treats = useStore( state => Object .keys(state.treats), shallow)

For more control over re-rendering, you may provide any custom equality function.

const treats = useStore( state => state.treats, (oldTreats, newTreats) => compare(oldTreats, newTreats) )

Memoizing selectors

It is generally recommended to memoize selectors with useCallback. This will prevent unnecessary computations each render. It also allows React to optimize performance in concurrent mode.

const fruit = useStore(useCallback( state => state.fruits[id], [id]))

If a selector doesn't depend on scope, you can define it outside the render function to obtain a fixed reference without useCallback.

const selector = state => state.berries function Component ( ) { const berries = useStore(selector)

Overwriting state

The set function has a second argument, false by default. Instead of merging, it will replace the state model. Be careful not to wipe out parts you rely on, like actions.

import omit from "lodash-es/omit" const useStore = create( set => ({ salmon : 1 , tuna : 2 , deleteEverything : () => set ({ }, true ), deleteTuna : () => set (state => omit(state, ['tuna']), true) }))

Async actions

Just call set when you're ready, zustand doesn't care if your actions are async or not.

const useStore = create( set => ({ fishies : {}, fetch : async pond => { const response = await fetch(pond) set ({ fishies: await response.json() }) } }))

Read from state in actions

set allows fn-updates set(state => result) , but you still have access to state outside of it through get .

const useStore = create( ( set, get ) => ({ sound : "grunt" , action : () => { const sound = get ().sound // ... } })

Reading/writing state and reacting to changes outside of components

Sometimes you need to access state in a non-reactive way, or act upon the store. For these cases the resulting hook has utility functions attached to its prototype.

const useStore = create( () => ({ paw : true , snout : true , fur : true })) const paw = useStore.getState().paw const unsub1 = useStore.subscribe( console .log) useStore.setState({ paw : false }) unsub1() useStore.destroy() function Component ( ) { const paw = useStore( state => state.paw)

If you need to subscribe with selector, subscribeWithSelector middleware will help.

With this middleware subscribe accepts an additional signature:

subscribe(selector, callback, options?: { equalityFn, fireImmediately }): Unsubscribe

import { subscribeWithSelector } from 'zustand/middleware' const useStore = create(subscribeWithSelector( () => ({ paw : true , snout : true , fur : true }))) const unsub2 = useStore.subscribe( state => state.paw, console .log) const unsub3 = useStore.subscribe( state => state.paw, (paw, previousPaw) => console .log(paw, previousPaw)) const unsub4 = useStore.subscribe( state => [state.paw, state.fur], console .log, { equalityFn : shallow }) const unsub5 = useStore.subscribe( state => state.paw, console .log, { fireImmediately : true })

How to type store with `subscribeWithSelector` in TypeScript import create, { GetState, SetState } from 'zustand' import { StoreApiWithSubscribeWithSelector } from 'zustand/middleware' type BearState = { paw: boolean snout: boolean fur: boolean } const useStore = create< BearState, SetState<BearState>, GetState<BearState>, StoreApiWithSubscribeWithSelector<BearState> > ( subscribeWithSelector( ( ) => ( { paw: true , snout: true , fur: true } ) ) ) For more complex typing with multiple middlewares, Please refer middlewareTypes.test.tsx.

Using zustand without React

Zustands core can be imported and used without the React dependency. The only difference is that the create function does not return a hook, but the api utilities.

import create from 'zustand/vanilla' const store = create( () => ({ ... })) const { getState, setState, subscribe, destroy } = store

You can even consume an existing vanilla store with React:

import create from 'zustand' import vanillaStore from './vanillaStore' const useStore = create(vanillaStore)

⚠️ Note that middlewares that modify set or get are not applied to getState and setState .

The subscribe function allows components to bind to a state-portion without forcing re-render on changes. Best combine it with useEffect for automatic unsubscribe on unmount. This can make a drastic performance impact when you are allowed to mutate the view directly.

const useStore = create( set => ({ scratches : 0 , ... })) function Component ( ) { const scratchRef = useRef(useStore.getState().scratches) useEffect( () => useStore.subscribe( state => (scratchRef.current = state.scratches) ), [])

Sick of reducers and changing nested state? Use Immer!

Reducing nested structures is tiresome. Have you tried immer?

import produce from 'immer' const useStore = create( set => ({ lush : { forest : { contains : { a : "bear" } } }, clearForest : () => set (produce(state => { state.lush.forest.contains = null })) })) const clearForest = useStore( state => state.clearForest) clearForest();

Middleware

You can functionally compose your store any way you like.

const log = config => ( set, get, api ) => config( args => { console .log( " applying" , args) set (args) console.log(" new state", get ()) }, get , api) // Turn the set method into an immer proxy const immer = config => ( set , get , api) => config((partial, replace) => { const nextState = typeof partial === 'function' ? produce(partial) : partial return set (nextState, replace) }, get , api) const useStore = create( log( immer(( set ) => ({ bees : false , setBees : ( input ) => set ((state) => void (state.bees = input)), })), ), )

How to pipe middlewares import create from "zustand" import produce from "immer" import pipe from "ramda/es/pipe" const createStore = pipe(log, immer, create) const useStore = createStore( set => ({ bears : 1 , increasePopulation : () => set (state => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })) })) export default useStore For a TS example see the following discussion

How to type immer middleware in TypeScript There is a reference implementation in middlewareTypes.test.tsx with some use cases. You can use any simplified variant based on your requirement.

Persist middleware

You can persist your store's data using any kind of storage.

import create from "zustand" import { persist } from "zustand/middleware" export const useStore = create(persist( ( set, get ) => ({ fishes : 0 , addAFish : () => set ({ fishes: get ().fishes + 1 }) }), { name : "food-storage" , getStorage : () => sessionStorage, } ))

See the full documentation for this middleware.

Can't live without redux-like reducers and action types?

const types = { increase : "INCREASE" , decrease : "DECREASE" } const reducer = ( state, { type, by = 1 } ) => { switch (type) { case types.increase: return { grumpiness : state.grumpiness + by } case types.decrease: return { grumpiness : state.grumpiness - by } } } const useStore = create( set => ({ grumpiness : 0 , dispatch : args => set (state => reducer(state, args)), })) const dispatch = useStore(state => state.dispatch) dispatch({ type: types.increase, by : 2 })

Or, just use our redux-middleware. It wires up your main-reducer, sets initial state, and adds a dispatch function to the state itself and the vanilla api. Try this example.

import { redux } from 'zustand/middleware' const useStore = create(redux(reducer, initialState))

Calling actions outside a React event handler

Because React handles setState synchronously if it's called outside an event handler. Updating the state outside an event handler will force react to update the components synchronously, therefore adding the risk of encountering the zombie-child effect. In order to fix this, the action needs to be wrapped in unstable_batchedUpdates

import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom' const useStore = create( ( set ) => ({ fishes : 0 , increaseFishes : () => set ((prev) => ({ fishes: prev.fishes + 1 })) })) const nonReactCallback = () => { unstable_batchedUpdates( () => { useStore.getState().increaseFishes() }) }

More details: https://github.com/pmndrs/zustand/issues/302

import { devtools } from 'zustand/middleware' const useStore = create(devtools(store)) const useStore = create(devtools(redux(reducer, initialState)))

devtools takes the store function as its first argument, optionally you can name the store or configure serialize options with a second argument.

Name store: devtools(store, {name: "MyStore"}) , which will be prefixed to your actions.

Serialize options: devtools(store, { serialize: { options: true } }) .

devtools will only log actions from each separated store unlike in a typical combined reducers redux store. See an approach to combining stores https://github.com/pmndrs/zustand/issues/163

React context

The store created with create doesn't require context providers. In some cases, you may want to use contexts for dependency injection or if you want to initialize your store with props from a component. Because the store is a hook, passing it as a normal context value may violate rules of hooks. To avoid misusage, a special createContext is provided.

import create from 'zustand' import createContext from 'zustand/context' const { Provider, useStore } = createContext() const createStore = () => create(...) const App = () => ( < Provider createStore = {createStore} > ... </ Provider > ) const Component = () => { const state = useStore() const slice = useStore(selector) ... }

createContext usage in real components import create from "zustand" ; import createContext from "zustand/context" ; const { Provider, useStore } = createContext(); const createStore = () => create( ( set ) => ({ bears : 0 , increasePopulation : () => set ((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })), removeAllBears : () => set ({ bears: 0 }) })); const Button = () => { return ( { } <Provider createStore={createStore}> < ButtonChild /> </ Provider > ); }; const ButtonChild = () => { const state = useStore(); return ( < div > {state.bears} < button onClick = {() => { state.increasePopulation(); }} > + </ button > </ div > ); }; export default function App ( ) { return ( < div className = "App" > < Button /> < Button /> </ div > ); }

createContext usage with initialization from props (in TypeScript) import create from "zustand"; import createContext from "zustand/context"; type BearState = { bears: number increase: () => void } // pass the type to `createContext` rather than to `create` const { Provider, useStore } = createContext<BearState>(); export default function App({ initialBears }: { initialBears: number }) { return ( <Provider createStore={() => create((set) => ({ bears: initialBears, increase: () => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })), })) } > <Button /> </Provider> ) }

Typing your store and combine middleware

// You can use `type` type BearState = { bears: number increase: (by: number) => void } // Or `interface` interface BearState { bears: number increase: (by: number) => void } // And it is going to work for both const useStore = create<BearState>(set => ({ bears: 0, increase: (by) => set(state => ({ bears: state.bears + by })), }))

Or, use combine and let tsc infer types. This merges two states shallowly.

import { combine } from 'zustand/middleware' const useStore = create( combine( { bears: 0 }, (set) => ({ increase: (by: number) => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + by })) }) ), )

Typing with multiple middleware might require some TypeScript knowledge. Refer some working examples in middlewareTypes.test.tsx.

Best practices

You may wonder how to organize your code for better maintenance: Splitting the store into seperate slices.

Recommended usage for this unopinionated library: Flux inspired practice.

Testing

For information regarding testing with Zustand, visit the dedicated Wiki page.

3rd-Party Libraries

Some users may want to extends Zustand's feature set which can be done using 3rd-party libraries made by the community. For information regarding 3rd-party libraries with Zustand, visit the dedicated Wiki page.

Comparison with other libraries