A small, fast and scalable bearbones state-management solution using simplified flux principles. Has a comfy api based on hooks, isn't boilerplatey or opinionated.
Don't disregard it because it's cute. It has quite the claws, lots of time was spent to deal with common pitfalls, like the dreaded zombie child problem, react concurrency, and context loss between mixed renderers. It may be the one state-manager in the React space that gets all of these right.
You can try a live demo here.
npm install zustand # or yarn add zustand
Your store is a hook! You can put anything in it: primitives, objects, functions. The
set function merges state.
import create from 'zustand'
const useStore = create(set => ({
bears: 0,
increasePopulation: () => set(state => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })),
removeAllBears: () => set({ bears: 0 })
}))
Use the hook anywhere, no providers needed. Select your state and the component will re-render on changes.
function BearCounter() {
const bears = useStore(state => state.bears)
return <h1>{bears} around here ...</h1>
}
function Controls() {
const increasePopulation = useStore(state => state.increasePopulation)
return <button onClick={increasePopulation}>one up</button>
}
You can, but bear in mind that it will cause the component to update on every state change!
const state = useStore()
It detects changes with strict-equality (old === new) by default, this is efficient for atomic state picks.
const nuts = useStore(state => state.nuts)
const honey = useStore(state => state.honey)
If you want to construct a single object with multiple state-picks inside, similar to redux's mapStateToProps, you can tell zustand that you want the object to be diffed shallowly by passing the
shallow equality function.
import shallow from 'zustand/shallow'
// Object pick, re-renders the component when either state.nuts or state.honey change
const { nuts, honey } = useStore(state => ({ nuts: state.nuts, honey: state.honey }), shallow)
// Array pick, re-renders the component when either state.nuts or state.honey change
const [nuts, honey] = useStore(state => [state.nuts, state.honey], shallow)
// Mapped picks, re-renders the component when state.treats changes in order, count or keys
const treats = useStore(state => Object.keys(state.treats), shallow)
For more control over re-rendering, you may provide any custom equality function.
const treats = useStore(
state => state.treats,
(oldTreats, newTreats) => compare(oldTreats, newTreats)
)
It is generally recommended to memoize selectors with useCallback. This will prevent unnecessary computations each render. It also allows React to optimize performance in concurrent mode.
const fruit = useStore(useCallback(state => state.fruits[id], [id]))
If a selector doesn't depend on scope, you can define it outside the render function to obtain a fixed reference without useCallback.
const selector = state => state.berries
function Component() {
const berries = useStore(selector)
The
set function has a second argument,
false by default. Instead of merging, it will replace the state model. Be careful not to wipe out parts you rely on, like actions.
import omit from "lodash-es/omit"
const useStore = create(set => ({
salmon: 1,
tuna: 2,
deleteEverything: () => set({ }, true), // clears the entire store, actions included
deleteTuna: () => set(state => omit(state, ['tuna']), true)
}))
Just call
set when you're ready, zustand doesn't care if your actions are async or not.
const useStore = create(set => ({
fishies: {},
fetch: async pond => {
const response = await fetch(pond)
set({ fishies: await response.json() })
}
}))
set allows fn-updates
set(state => result), but you still have access to state outside of it through
get.
const useStore = create((set, get) => ({
sound: "grunt",
action: () => {
const sound = get().sound
// ...
}
})
Sometimes you need to access state in a non-reactive way, or act upon the store. For these cases the resulting hook has utility functions attached to its prototype.
const useStore = create(() => ({ paw: true, snout: true, fur: true }))
// Getting non-reactive fresh state
const paw = useStore.getState().paw
// Listening to all changes, fires synchronously on every change
const unsub1 = useStore.subscribe(console.log)
// Updating state, will trigger listeners
useStore.setState({ paw: false })
// Unsubscribe listeners
unsub1()
// Destroying the store (removing all listeners)
useStore.destroy()
// You can of course use the hook as you always would
function Component() {
const paw = useStore(state => state.paw)
If you need to subscribe with selector,
subscribeWithSelector middleware will help.
With this middleware
subscribe accepts an additional signature:
subscribe(selector, callback, options?: { equalityFn, fireImmediately }): Unsubscribe
import { subscribeWithSelector } from 'zustand/middleware'
const useStore = create(subscribeWithSelector(() => ({ paw: true, snout: true, fur: true })))
// Listening to selected changes, in this case when "paw" changes
const unsub2 = useStore.subscribe(state => state.paw, console.log)
// Subscribe also exposes the previous value
const unsub3 = useStore.subscribe(state => state.paw, (paw, previousPaw) => console.log(paw, previousPaw))
// Subscribe also supports an optional equality function
const unsub4 = useStore.subscribe(state => [state.paw, state.fur], console.log, { equalityFn: shallow })
// Subscribe and fire immediately
const unsub5 = useStore.subscribe(state => state.paw, console.log, { fireImmediately: true })
import create, { GetState, SetState } from 'zustand'
import { StoreApiWithSubscribeWithSelector } from 'zustand/middleware'
type BearState = {
paw: boolean
snout: boolean
fur: boolean
}
const useStore = create<
BearState,
SetState<BearState>,
GetState<BearState>,
StoreApiWithSubscribeWithSelector<BearState>
>(subscribeWithSelector(() => ({ paw: true, snout: true, fur: true })))
For more complex typing with multiple middlewares, Please refer middlewareTypes.test.tsx.
Zustands core can be imported and used without the React dependency. The only difference is that the create function does not return a hook, but the api utilities.
import create from 'zustand/vanilla'
const store = create(() => ({ ... }))
const { getState, setState, subscribe, destroy } = store
You can even consume an existing vanilla store with React:
import create from 'zustand'
import vanillaStore from './vanillaStore'
const useStore = create(vanillaStore)
⚠️ Note that middlewares that modify
set or
get are not applied to
getState and
setState.
The subscribe function allows components to bind to a state-portion without forcing re-render on changes. Best combine it with useEffect for automatic unsubscribe on unmount. This can make a drastic performance impact when you are allowed to mutate the view directly.
const useStore = create(set => ({ scratches: 0, ... }))
function Component() {
// Fetch initial state
const scratchRef = useRef(useStore.getState().scratches)
// Connect to the store on mount, disconnect on unmount, catch state-changes in a reference
useEffect(() => useStore.subscribe(
state => (scratchRef.current = state.scratches)
), [])
Reducing nested structures is tiresome. Have you tried immer?
import produce from 'immer'
const useStore = create(set => ({
lush: { forest: { contains: { a: "bear" } } },
clearForest: () => set(produce(state => {
state.lush.forest.contains = null
}))
}))
const clearForest = useStore(state => state.clearForest)
clearForest();
You can functionally compose your store any way you like.
// Log every time state is changed
const log = config => (set, get, api) => config(args => {
console.log(" applying", args)
set(args)
console.log(" new state", get())
}, get, api)
// Turn the set method into an immer proxy
const immer = config => (set, get, api) => config((partial, replace) => {
const nextState = typeof partial === 'function'
? produce(partial)
: partial
return set(nextState, replace)
}, get, api)
const useStore = create(
log(
immer((set) => ({
bees: false,
setBees: (input) => set((state) => void (state.bees = input)),
})),
),
)
import create from "zustand"
import produce from "immer"
import pipe from "ramda/es/pipe"
/* log and immer functions from previous example */
/* you can pipe as many middlewares as you want */
const createStore = pipe(log, immer, create)
const useStore = createStore(set => ({
bears: 1,
increasePopulation: () => set(state => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 }))
}))
export default useStore
For a TS example see the following discussion
There is a reference implementation in middlewareTypes.test.tsx with some use cases. You can use any simplified variant based on your requirement.
You can persist your store's data using any kind of storage.
import create from "zustand"
import { persist } from "zustand/middleware"
export const useStore = create(persist(
(set, get) => ({
fishes: 0,
addAFish: () => set({ fishes: get().fishes + 1 })
}),
{
name: "food-storage", // unique name
getStorage: () => sessionStorage, // (optional) by default, 'localStorage' is used
}
))
See the full documentation for this middleware.
const types = { increase: "INCREASE", decrease: "DECREASE" }
const reducer = (state, { type, by = 1 }) => {
switch (type) {
case types.increase: return { grumpiness: state.grumpiness + by }
case types.decrease: return { grumpiness: state.grumpiness - by }
}
}
const useStore = create(set => ({
grumpiness: 0,
dispatch: args => set(state => reducer(state, args)),
}))
const dispatch = useStore(state => state.dispatch)
dispatch({ type: types.increase, by: 2 })
Or, just use our redux-middleware. It wires up your main-reducer, sets initial state, and adds a dispatch function to the state itself and the vanilla api. Try this example.
import { redux } from 'zustand/middleware'
const useStore = create(redux(reducer, initialState))
Because React handles
setState synchronously if it's called outside an event handler. Updating the state outside an event handler will force react to update the components synchronously, therefore adding the risk of encountering the zombie-child effect.
In order to fix this, the action needs to be wrapped in
unstable_batchedUpdates
import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom' // or 'react-native'
const useStore = create((set) => ({
fishes: 0,
increaseFishes: () => set((prev) => ({ fishes: prev.fishes + 1 }))
}))
const nonReactCallback = () => {
unstable_batchedUpdates(() => {
useStore.getState().increaseFishes()
})
}
More details: https://github.com/pmndrs/zustand/issues/302
import { devtools } from 'zustand/middleware'
// Usage with a plain action store, it will log actions as "setState"
const useStore = create(devtools(store))
// Usage with a redux store, it will log full action types
const useStore = create(devtools(redux(reducer, initialState)))
devtools takes the store function as its first argument, optionally you can name the store or configure serialize options with a second argument.
Name store:
devtools(store, {name: "MyStore"}), which will be prefixed to your actions.
Serialize options:
devtools(store, { serialize: { options: true } }).
devtools will only log actions from each separated store unlike in a typical combined reducers redux store. See an approach to combining stores https://github.com/pmndrs/zustand/issues/163
The store created with
create doesn't require context providers. In some cases, you may want to use contexts for dependency injection or if you want to initialize your store with props from a component. Because the store is a hook, passing it as a normal context value may violate rules of hooks. To avoid misusage, a special
createContext is provided.
import create from 'zustand'
import createContext from 'zustand/context'
const { Provider, useStore } = createContext()
const createStore = () => create(...)
const App = () => (
<Provider createStore={createStore}>
...
</Provider>
)
const Component = () => {
const state = useStore()
const slice = useStore(selector)
...
}
import create from "zustand";
import createContext from "zustand/context";
// Best practice: You can move the below createContext() and createStore to a separate file(store.js) and import the Provider, useStore here/wherever you need.
const { Provider, useStore } = createContext();
const createStore = () =>
create((set) => ({
bears: 0,
increasePopulation: () => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })),
removeAllBears: () => set({ bears: 0 })
}));
const Button = () => {
return (
{/** store() - This will create a store for each time using the Button component instead of using one store for all components **/}
<Provider createStore={createStore}>
<ButtonChild />
</Provider>
);
};
const ButtonChild = () => {
const state = useStore();
return (
<div>
{state.bears}
<button
onClick={() => {
state.increasePopulation();
}}
>
+
</button>
</div>
);
};
export default function App() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Button />
<Button />
</div>
);
}
import create from "zustand";
import createContext from "zustand/context";
type BearState = {
bears: number
increase: () => void
}
// pass the type to `createContext` rather than to `create`
const { Provider, useStore } = createContext<BearState>();
export default function App({ initialBears }: { initialBears: number }) {
return (
<Provider
createStore={() =>
create((set) => ({
bears: initialBears,
increase: () => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + 1 })),
}))
}
>
<Button />
</Provider>
)
}
combine middleware
// You can use `type`
type BearState = {
bears: number
increase: (by: number) => void
}
// Or `interface`
interface BearState {
bears: number
increase: (by: number) => void
}
// And it is going to work for both
const useStore = create<BearState>(set => ({
bears: 0,
increase: (by) => set(state => ({ bears: state.bears + by })),
}))
Or, use
combine and let tsc infer types. This merges two states shallowly.
import { combine } from 'zustand/middleware'
const useStore = create(
combine(
{ bears: 0 },
(set) => ({ increase: (by: number) => set((state) => ({ bears: state.bears + by })) })
),
)
Typing with multiple middleware might require some TypeScript knowledge. Refer some working examples in middlewareTypes.test.tsx.
For information regarding testing with Zustand, visit the dedicated Wiki page.
Some users may want to extends Zustand's feature set which can be done using 3rd-party libraries made by the community. For information regarding 3rd-party libraries with Zustand, visit the dedicated Wiki page.
This is really a time saver for most of the react devs out there. Recently discovered this library and I am already a big fan of it. You won't be writing any repeated providers and contexts anymore. It will keep your application's code as clean as possible. Also will save you from the nested provider hell.
I've used Zustand for some small projects so far, and I've got to say, it saves up a lot of the time required to set up the Redux store, actions, and reducers with the added advantage of fewer re-renders! A good thing for people coming over from Redux is that Zustand has a fairly similar API to Redux's Hooks API and if you *really* like Redux's reducer API, you can write something similar to that too using Zustand 😄
A great library for spinning up a simple, fast state store. The hooks API for React is really intuitive.