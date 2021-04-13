Zurvan is an asynchronous library for faking whole real-time dependency of node.js, mainly for test purposes.
Zurvan includes fake implementations for
setTimeout,
clearTimeout,
setInterval,
clearInterval,
Date.now,
Date,
process.uptime and
process.hrtime. Also several other functions are taken into account,
such as
setImmediate,
clearImmediate and
process.nextTick, but they are not faked - library utilizes asynchronous
execution heavily (under assumption that since time is asynchronous by default, it's better to leave it this way).
Zurvan is currently not tested in the browser, so if you want to use it there, you can either hack it yourself (see: Zurvan requirements) or a contact me.
Multiple testcases cannot be ran in parallel when using Zurvan, as there is only a single time stream for forwarding.
Zurvan will NOT work properly (at least in release 0.5.1) if test code uses real I/O (filesystem, sockets etc.).
To be exact,
waitForEmptyQueue will not be able to work, since there will be no scheduled tasks on the queue, despite the fact that I/O is not done.
It is possible to use Zurvan in such cases, but additional
Promises are required. It is generally preferred to use preloaded data and mock I/O via
usual async actions (
setImmediate/process.nextTick).
zurvan
This is the main module of the library. Typical forwarding of time is done step by step:
zurvan.blockSystem is an exception, described below.
If critical requirements are not met,
zurvan will throw during first evaluation (at the point of
require).
zurvan.interceptTimers([config])
Library setup. Causes timers to be intercepted, i.e. all required functions are overridden after this call. Returns a Promise that is resolved when timers are faked and event queue is empty and rejected if interception was not possible (e.g. timers were already intercepted) It takes an optional configuration object as parameter, which takes precedence over global configuration. Details of configuration options are described in configuration documentation.
Resolution value is
undefined and rejection value is
Error with proper message.
If the configuration is incompatible or required fields are not filled in,
.interceptTimers() will throw an error with proper message.
Invalid configuration has priority over timers already being intercepted, i.e., if timers are already intercepted and configuration is invalid, error about invalid configuration will be thrown.
Errors due to invalid configuration are thrown synchronously, not via promise rejection.
zurvan.releaseTimers()
Library teardown. Causes timers to be restored, i.e. all original functions are set back. Returns a Promise that is resolved when timers are released and event queue is empty and rejected if release was not possible (e.g. timers weren't even intercepted) or failed (e.g. long enough setImmediate loop)
Resolution value is and
object, defined as:
{
timeouts: remainingTimeouts,
intervals: remainingIntervals,
immediates: remainingImmediates,
date: zurvanEndDate,
processTime: zurvanEndProcessTime,
currentTime: zurvanEndTime
}
these fields are defined as:
remainingTimeouts is an array of
Timer objects, representing timeouts that did not expire yet
remainingIntervals is an array of
Timer objects, representing intervals that did not expire yet
zurvanEndDate is zurvan date in same format that is returned when timers are intercepted (not exactly same as usual
Date - see [limitations]{#limitations})
zurvanEndProcessTime is zurvan process time in
hrtime format (
[seconds, nanoseconds]) at the release site
zurvanEndTime is
TimeUnit that can be compared with
dueTime of
Timer. It represents amount of time that was forwarded.
remainingImmediates is an object of immediates that were not yet executed. In
zurvan.releaseTimers() is should always be an object defined as: { size: 0 }. If you encounter other value,
please report it. For other possible values, see
zurvan.forcedReleaseTimers().
A
Timer object consists of at least two fields:
callback which is a 0-argument function executing what would be done if it expired and
dueTime which is a
TimeUnit, informing when would the timer be expired. In case of intervals it must also contain
callDelay field, which is a
TimeUnit
representing delay between consecutive calls. It may also contain arbitrary other fields, but they shall not be relied upon.
Order of elements in
remainingTimeouts and
remainingIntervals is undefined. If zurvan is executed with
ignoreProcessTimers or
ignoreDate configuration options,
respective fields (
processTime and
date) will not be available in
releaseTimers resolution.
If is rejected, rejection value is
Error with proper message.
zurvan.forcedReleaseTimers()
Forced teardown, should be used with extreme care. Works roughly the same way as
zurvan.releaseTimers(), but does not validate that queue is cleared AND resets internals totally.
Should be used only in fatal situations, such as after
zurvan.waitForEmptyQueue() failed due to infinite loop.
Leaves global variables in unknown state (may cause dropping of some events).
Return values are the the same as in
zurvan.releaseTimers(), except
remainingImmediates - here it will be an object containing key
size with value equal to number of dropped immediates and
size of other keys, each corresponding to one dropped immediate. Value of these keys are stacks pointing to location where setting the immediate was requested.
zurvan.withDefaultConfiguration([config])
Returns a new library object (new
zurvan instance) with modified default configuration.
This means that after calling
.withDefaultConfiguration, there are two instances of
zurvan. However, they should not be used in parallel,
i.e. only one of them should intercept timers at the same time. If another one already does, promise returned by
interceptTimers will be rejected.
Chain of
withDefaultConfiguration(config) causes all
configs to be merged (newer configurations override their fields, rest is taken from previous).
Configuration options are described in configuration documentation.
If called without arguments, returned instance will be created with default parameters.
zurvan.advanceTime(timeToAdvance)
Returns a
Promise that is resolved when time is forwarded by given time and all timers with this dueTime are expired,
or rejected it time cannot be forwarded (e.g. timers were not intercepted yet).
Resolution value is array of callbacks that exited with an exception (if everything went smoothly, it should be empty). If you want
zurvan to reject
the
Promise in such case, turn
rejectOnCallbackFailure configuration option to
true. If you do, it'll be rejected with the array of failed callbacks.
However, if the reason for rejection is different than failed callbacks, it will be rejected with
Error with proper message.
Argument may be either a number (it is then interpreted as millisecond) or a
TimeUnit object.
zurvan.blockSystem(blockingTime)
Simulates a blocking call - expires synchronously all timers up to due time at once, without actually executing them (during expiration).
Argument may be either a number (it is then interpreted as millisecond) or a
TimeUnit object.
To read about why is this function needed, and why does it require a synchronous API, see: blocking calls explaination.
Does not return anything. Throws if time cannot be forwarded (e.g. timers were not intercepted yet).
zurvan.setSystemTime(newSystemTime)
Sets values returned by
new Date and
Date.now at given point of time (returned values will be of course adjusted with advancing time).
Argument is expected to be "castable" to
Date - this means a
Date object,
string which is valid argument to
Date.parse or
number (which is then treated as timestamp).
zurvan.expireAllTimeouts()
Advances time up to the point when there is no timeout set any more. Intervals will remain.
Warning! Under certain circumstances this function may result in an infinite loop. Example:
function f() {
setTimeout(f, 100);
}
Returns a
Promise that is resolved when all timeouts are already called or rejected it time cannot be forwarded (e.g. timers were not intercepted yet).
Resolution value is array of callbacks that exited with an exception (if everything went smoothly, it should be empty). If you want
zurvan to reject
the
Promise in such case, turn
rejectOnCallbackFailure configuration option to
true. If you do, it'll be rejected with the array of failed callbacks.
However, if the reason for rejection is different than failed callbacks, it will be rejected with
Error with proper message.
zurvan.forwardTimeToNextTimer()
Forwards the time to the nearest timer and exipires all timers with same due time.
Resolution value is array of callbacks that exited with an exception (if everything went smoothly, it should be empty). If you want
zurvan to reject
the
Promise in such case, turn
rejectOnCallbackFailure configuration option to
true. If you do, it'll be rejected with the array of failed callbacks.
However, if the reason for rejection is different than failed callbacks, it will be rejected with
Error with proper message.
Returns a
Promise that is resolved when all callbacks are executed and event queue is empty or rejected it time cannot be forwarded (e.g. timers were not intercepted yet)..
zurvan.waitForEmptyQueue()
Returns a
Promise that is resolved when all immediates are already called or rejected it time cannot be forwarded (e.g. timers were not intercepted yet).
Also timers with zero time will be expired.
Resolution value is array of callbacks that exited with an exception (if everything went smoothly, it should be empty). If you want
zurvan to reject
the
Promise in such case, turn
rejectOnCallbackFailure configuration option to
true. If you do, it'll be rejected with the array of failed callbacks.
However, if the reason for rejection is different than failed callbacks, it will be rejected with
Error with proper message.
A utility module providing time calculations that are - hopefully - more human-readable than operating on milliseconds everywhere.
Provide factory functions for
TimeUnit object, that represents time duration:
nanoseconds
microseconds
milliseconds
seconds
minutes
hours
days
weeks
TimeUnit has the following API methods:
unit.extended(unit2) - returns duration represented by sum of durations of
unit and
unit2
unit.shortened(unit2) - returns duration represented by difference of durations between
unit and
unit2
unit.add(unit2) - mutator. Equal to
unit.setTo(unit.extended(unit2))
unit.subtract(unit2) - mutator. Equal to
unit.setTo(unit.shortened(unit2))
unit.setTo(unit2) - sets
unit duration to be equal to duration of
unit2
unit.copy() - creates a deep copy of
unit
unit.isShorterThan(unit2) - checks if
unit represents shorter duration than
unit2
unit.isLongerThan(unit2) - checks if
unit represents longer duration than
unit2
unit.isEqualTo(unit2) - checks if both
unit and
unit2 represent same duration, within a reasonable epsilon (current resolution is 10^-15 second)
All of them work only on
TimeUnit objects, but work smoothly on cross-unit basis. They do not take into account phenomenons such as leap seconds.
This is also the reason why units like
month and
year are not provided - because they would be ambigous and complicate the utility. To handle the calendar properly
much bigger library would need to be used.
TimeUnit should be used as object with value semantics.
There are no other API functions. All functions and modules in
detail directory are library internal and are not guaranteed to expose a stable set of methods. Please do not use them directly.
If you do - do it at your own risk. But if you do, and you find any of these functions useful (which I doubt - that's why they are in
detail), contact me to make it part of stable API or extract to a separate library.
After intercepting timers,
Date object is overridden (if
ignoreDate configuration option is set to
false). As a result, some external calls that rely on types may fail.
This is because for
var d = new Date() call
Object.prototype.toString(d) without
zurvan will return
[object Date], and after timer interception,
[object Object].
Please file an issue if this poses a problem for you.
To use Zurvan with Node.js 0.10 (before global.Promise was introduced)
promiseScheduler configuration option has to be set. It's value has to be a valid Promise library,
fulfilling Promises/A+ requirements. An additional constraint is that
.then cannot be scheduled via global
setTimeout function, as it is
overridden by
zurvan, and this would lead to circular dependencies. It is theoretically possible to cache original
setTimeout in the library and use it as a scheduler, but please
do not do this. There are enough good Promise libraries delivering what you need (bluebird for example).
If there is no
global.Promise variable in the environment,
zurvan will attempt to
require('bluebird'). If this fails, user must give his own scheduler via
promiseScheduler configuration option.
Warning: if there is no
global.Promise and
bluebird can be loaded,
bluebird's scheduler will be permanently overridden with
setImmediate. It will be possible to override it again, but
zurvan will not
keep track of the previous scheduler in such case. Note that this is mostly important in Node.js 0.10 and virtual environment (without context).
Again, if this poses a problem, please file an issue.
If your code does not directly access faked functions (
setTimeout,
setImmediate etc.), but caches their original values instead, you need to first require
zurvan, and later your
module that caches the calls (if it's already included due to earlier
requires, you can reload it by
clearing cache).
This is exactly why
bluebird configuration option is needed if you use it (
bluebird caches
setImmediate). This might cause trouble when integrating with external libraries, like
request-promise
If your code uses multiple versions of
bluebird (for example your application uses one version, and one of external packages uses a different one),
zurvan in version 0.3.2 will not work
properly. This is because
bluebird scheduler needs to be overridden, and current configuration allows only for a single
bluebird. If this poses a problem, please
file an issue on GitHub.
If you use time-based events that are scheduled by a mechanism different than
setTimeout and
setInterval (for example, an externally bound C++ module), events scheduled with it will not
be subject to be managed by
zurvan, i.e.
.waitForEmptyQueue() will not take them into account, thus race conditions will appear.
For simple examples you can refer to examples directory. For more complex ones, please refer to tests directory.
All examples are executed at each CI loop, i.e., they have to pass in order for build to succeed. This is a guarantee that they are up-to-date with the actual code.
Obviously, JavaScript environment is much bigger than just Node.js, and you might need to fake timers in other environments, such as the browser. If you do, your environment has to fulfill several requirements:
setImmediate - otherwise,
zurvan has to be started (not loaded - started. timers have to be intercepted) before promise library in every module they both occur. Additionally, promise library alone cannot be required by any file evaluated before first one requiring zurvan)
For compatibility options with specific libraries (e.g. bluebird), see: compatibility options
setImmediate/clearImmediate - they cannot be implemented as wrappers over
setTimeout/clearTimeout, at least for now.
process.uptime and
process.hrtime - if it doesn't, Zurvan has to be ran with compatibility option:
ignoreProcessTimers: true
See configuration documentation to check out possible compatibility options (e.g. evaluating strings in
setTimeout)
Of course, if you have trouble with running Zurvan on your custom target, feel free to contact me for support
Be careful about scheduling - some asynchronous features used by browsers (such as
MutationObserver,
postMessage,
requestAnimationFrame) are not faked by
zurvan. Since this is only a time-faking library, it fakes only time-based async actions.
Additionally,
Promise.resolve and
Promise.reject are both specified to be executed asynchronously, but engine implementation is free to use either microqueue or macroqueue. Additionally, if it doesn't use API functions (
setImmediate) for
scheduling macroqueue tasks, then there will be cases where Zurvan won't behave correctly. Currently there are no such known cases for Node.js - and if they will be found, they are a bug and shall be fixed.
If you're trying to run on Node.js older than 0.10 - you will have trouble, as in these Nodes
setImmediate was not implemented and
process.nextTick was used to handle the macroqueue. However,
process.nextTick is not a function faked by
zurvan. Again - contact me if you need support (possibly via GitHub issues).
As of version 0.5.1, Zurvan is tested on all main node versions starting from 4.0. As for versions below 4.0, either use Zurvan 0.3.2 or try the new one - I'm doing my best not to make breaking changes, but some new features (such as infinite immediate loop detection) may not work in 0.10. They may also not work depending on Promise library used - they are only tested with Zurvan in vanilla Promise mode, and definitely do not work if Zurvan uses bluebird as its scheduler (application may use bluebird, that's not a problem). It will generally not work with any internal scheduler that relies on setImmediate to schedule promises. It's best not to mess with internal scheduler - it was added to satisfy need of node 0.10 and possibly some web browsers, but should not be used in newer node versions.
Experimental types for usage with TypeScript are provided with the package. They are not thoroughly tested, so there may be problems. Please report any trouble you encounter with them as an issue on GitHub.
Zurvan is available as package on NPM.
Name is taken after babilonian deity of infinite time, Zurvan. For more details see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zurvanism
If you encouter a bug when using Zurvan, please report it as an issue on GitHub. Of course, if you are willing to issue a pull request, it is welcome.