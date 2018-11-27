Basic usage

Include the javascript and css files.

< script src = "js/jquery-3.2.1.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "js/jquery.event.move.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "js/jquery.twentytwenty.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/twentytwenty.css" type = "text/css" media = "screen" />

You might need to change the paths to match your setup.

After including the files you are ready to create a container that holds two images:

< div id = "container1" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/400x200&text=1" /> < img src = "http://placehold.it/400x200&text=2" /> </ div >

Now initialize the plugin on the window load:

$( function ( ) { $( "#container1" ).twentytwenty(); });

Options

$( function ( ) { $( ".twentytwenty-container" ).twentytwenty({ default_offset_pct : 0.7 , orientation : 'vertical' , before_label : 'January 2017' , after_label : 'March 2017' , no_overlay : true , move_slider_on_hover : true , move_with_handle_only : true , click_to_move : false }); });

Prevent FOUC

If you want to avoid a FOUC you can append the twentytwenty-container class to your container like so:

< div id = "container1" class = "twentytwenty-container" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/400x200&text=1" /> < img src = "http://placehold.it/400x200&text=2" /> </ div >

Multiple instances

If you want to use multiple instances of this plugin on a single page you can target the container class:

$( function ( ) { $( ".twentytwenty-container" ).twentytwenty(); });

Build with SCSS

You can use SCSS to customise the TwentyTwenty styles. All you need to do is make sure you have NPM and Grunt installed. Then, clone the repository and run "npm install" to install all the required Grunt modules. Run "grunt develop" to compile your CSS file (the Gruntfile is also configured to watch for changes):

git clone git@github.com:zurb/twentytwenty.git npm install grunt develop

All default Sass variables can be found in scss/twentytwenty.scss .

Support

IE8+

Firefox (latest)

Chrome

Safari

Android

iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Dependencies

