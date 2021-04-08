Javascript library to access the Zulip API
const zulipInit = require('zulip-js');
const config = {
username: process.env.ZULIP_USERNAME,
apiKey: process.env.ZULIP_API_KEY,
realm: process.env.ZULIP_REALM,
};
(async () => {
const zulip = await zulipInit(config);
// The zulip object now initialized with config
console.log(await zulip.streams.subscriptions.retrieve());
})();
You will need to first retrieve the API key by calling
await zulipInit(config).
const zulipInit = require('zulip-js');
const config = {
username: process.env.ZULIP_USERNAME,
password: process.env.ZULIP_PASSWORD,
realm: process.env.ZULIP_REALM,
};
(async () => {
// Fetch API Key
const zulip = await zulipInit(config);
// The zulip object now contains the API Key
console.log(await zulip.streams.subscriptions.retrieve());
})();
Create a file called
zuliprc (in the same directory as your code) which looks like:
[api]
email=cordelia@zulip.com
key=wlueAg7cQXqKpUgIaPP3dmF4vibZXal7
site=http://localhost:9991
Please remember to add this file to your
.gitignore! Calling
await zulipInit({ zuliprc: 'zuliprc' }) will read this file.
const zulipInit = require('zulip-js');
const path = require('path');
const zuliprc = path.resolve(__dirname, 'zuliprc');
(async () => {
const zulip = await zulipInit({ zuliprc });
// The zulip object now contains the config from the zuliprc file
console.log(await zulip.streams.subscriptions.retrieve());
})();
Please see some examples in the examples directory.
Also, to easily test an API endpoint while developing, you can run:
$ npm run build
$ npm run call <method> <endpoint> [optional: json_params] [optional: path to zuliprc file]
$ # For example:
$ npm run call GET /users/me
$ npm run call GET /users/me '' ~/path/to/my/zuliprc
We support the following endpoints and are striving to have complete coverage of the API. If you want to use some endpoint we do not support presently, you can directly call it as follows:
const params = {
to: 'bot testing',
type: 'stream',
subject: 'Testing zulip-js',
content: 'Something is horribly wrong....',
};
await zulip.callEndpoint('/messages', 'POST', params);
|Function to call
|API Endpoint
|Documentation
zulip.accounts.retrieve()
|POST
/fetch_api_key
|returns a promise that you can use to retrieve your
API key.
zulip.emojis.retrieve()
|GET
/realm/emoji
|retrieves the list of realm specific emojis.
zulip.events.retrieve()
|GET
/events
|retrieves events from a queue. You can pass it a params object with the id of the queue you are interested in, the last event id that you have received and wish to acknowledge. You can also specify whether the server should not block on this request until there is a new event (the default is to block).
zulip.messages.send()
|POST
/messages
|returns a promise that can be used to send a message.
zulip.messages.retrieve()
|GET
/messages
|returns a promise that can be used to retrieve messages from a stream. You need to specify the id of the message to be used as an anchor. Use
1000000000 to retrieve the most recent message, or
zulip.users.me.pointer.retrieve() to get the id of the last message the user read.
zulip.messages.render()
|POST
/messages/render
|returns a promise that can be used to get rendered HTML for a message text.
zulip.messages.update()
|PATCH
/messages/<msg_id>
|updates the content or topic of the message with the given
msg_id.
zulip.messages.flags.add()
|POST
/messages/flags
|add a flag to a list of messages. Its params are
flag which is one of
[read, starred, mentioned, wildcard_mentioned, has_alert_word, historical] and
messages which is a list of messageIDs.
zulip.messages.flags.remove()
|POST
/messages/flags
|remove a flag from a list of messages. Its params are
flag which is one of
[read, starred, mentioned, wildcard_mentioned, has_alert_word, historical] and
messages which is a list of messageIDs.
zulip.messages.getById()
|GET
/messages/<msg_id>
|returns a message by its id.
zulip.messages.getHistoryById()
|GET
/messages/<msg_id>/history
|return the history of a message
zulip.messages.deleteReactionById()
|DELETE
/messages/<msg_id>/reactions
|deletes reactions on a message by message id
zulip.messages.deleteById()
|DELETE
/messages/<msg_id>
|delete the message with the provided message id if the user has permission to do so.
zulip.queues.register()
|POST
/register
|registers a new queue. You can pass it a params object with the types of events you are interested in and whether you want to receive raw text or html (using markdown).
zulip.queues.deregister()
|DELETE
/events
|deletes a previously registered queue.
zulip.reactions.add()
|POST
/reactions
|add a reaction to a message. Accepts a params object with
message_id,
emoji_name,
emoji_code and
reaction_type (default is
unicode_emoji).
zulip.reactions.remove()
|DELETE
/reactions
|remove a reaction from a message. Accepts a params object with
message_id and
emoji_code and
reaction_type (default is
unicode_emoji).
zulip.streams.retrieve()
|GET
/streams
|returns a promise that can be used to retrieve all streams.
zulip.streams.getStreamId()
|GET
/get_stream_id
|returns a promise that can be used to retrieve a stream's id.
zulip.streams.subscriptions.retrieve()
|GET
/users/me/subscriptions
|returns a promise that can be used to retrieve the user's subscriptions.
zulip.streams.deleteById()
|DELETE
/streams/<stream_id>
|delete the stream with the provided stream id if the user has permission to do so.
zulip.streams.topics.retrieve()
|GET
/users/me/<stream_id>/topics
|retrieves all the topics in a specific stream.
zulip.typing.send()
|POST
/typing
|can be used to send a typing notification. The parameters required are
to (either a username or a list of usernames) and
op (either
start or
stop).
zulip.users.retrieve()
|GET
/users
|retrieves all users for this realm.
zulip.users.me.pointer.retrieve()
|GET
/users/me/pointer
|retrieves a pointer for a user. The pointer is the id of the last message the user read. This can then be used as an anchor message id for subsequent API calls.
zulip.users.me.getProfile()
|GET
/users/me
|retrieves the profile of the user/bot.
zulip.users.me.subscriptions()
|POST
/users/me/subscriptions
|subscribes a user to a stream/streams.
zulip.users.create()
|POST
/users
|create a new user.
zulip.users.me.alertWords.retrieve()
|GET
/users/me/alert_words
|get array of a user's alert words.
zulip.users.me.subscriptions.remove()
|DELETE
/users/me/subscriptions
|remove subscriptions.
zulip.users.me.pointer.update()
|POST
users/me/pointer
|updates the pointer for the user, for moving the home view. Accepts a message id. This has the side effect of marking some messages as read. Will not return success if the message id is invalid. Will always succeed if the id is less than the current value of the pointer (the id of the last message read).
zulip.server.settings()
|GET
/server_settings
|returns a dictionary of server settings.
zulip.filters.retrieve()
|GET
realm/filters
|return a list of filters in a realm
Use
npm test to run the tests.
Currently, we have a simple testing framework which stubs our network requests and also allows us to test the input passed to it. This is what a sample test for an API endpoint looks like:
const chai = require('chai');
const users = require('../../lib/resources/users'); // File to test.
const common = require('../common'); // Common functions for tests.
chai.should();
describe('Users', () => {
it('should fetch users', async () => {
const params = {
subject: 'test',
content: 'sample test',
};
const validator = (url, options) => {
// Function to test the network request parameters.
url.should.equal(`${common.config.apiURL}/users`);
Object.keys(options.body.data).length.should.equal(4);
options.body.data.subject.should.equal(params.subject);
options.body.data.content.should.equal(params.content);
};
const output = {
// The data returned by the API in JSON format.
already_subscribed: {},
result: 'success',
};
common.stubNetwork(validator, output); // Stub the network modules.
const data = await users(common.config).retrieve(params);
data.should.have.property('result', 'success'); // Function call.
});
});
Each pull request should contain relevant tests as well as example usage.