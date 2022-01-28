ZSTD (Zstandard) decoder for Web and Node.js, using WebAssembly.
npm install --save zstddec
import { ZSTDDecoder } from 'zstddec';
const decoder = new ZSTDDecoder();
await decoder.init();
const decompressedArray = decoder.decode( compressedArray, uncompressedSize );
Limitations: The decoder may fail with the error
wasm function signature contains illegal typewhen the
uncompressedSizeis not known in advance and given to the
decode()method. This is presumably a bug in the WASM bindings, which I am not yet sure how to fix.
To build the project locally, run:
npm install
npm run dist
To test changes:
npm test
Compiled from https://github.com/facebook/zstd/tree/dev/contrib/single_file_libs, with the following steps:
./combine.sh -r ../../lib -o zstddeclib.c zstddeclib-in.c
emcc zstddeclib.c -Oz -s EXPORTED_FUNCTIONS="['_ZSTD_decompress', '_ZSTD_findDecompressedSize', '_ZSTD_isError', '_malloc', '_free']" -s ALLOW_MEMORY_GROWTH=1 -s MALLOC=emmalloc -o zstddec.wasm
base64 zstddec.wasm > zstddec.txt
The base64 string written to
zstddec.txt is embedded as the
wasm variable at the bottom
of the source file. The rest of the file is written by hand, in order to avoid an additional JS
wrapper generated by Emscripten.
JavaScript wrapper is provided under the MIT License, and the WASM ZSTD decoder is provided by Facebook under the BSD 3-Clause License.