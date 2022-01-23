fzy is a fast, simple fuzzy text selector for the terminal with an advanced scoring algorithm.

It's been kind of life-changing. -@graygilmore

fzy works great btw -@alexblackie

Why use this over fzf, pick, selecta, ctrlp, ...?

fzy is faster and shows better results than other fuzzy finders.

Most other fuzzy matchers sort based on the length of a match. fzy tries to find the result the user intended. It does this by favouring matches on consecutive letters and starts of words. This allows matching using acronyms or different parts of the path.

A gory comparison of the sorting used by fuzzy finders can be found in ALGORITHM.md

fzy is designed to be used both as an editor plugin and on the command line. Rather than clearing the screen, fzy displays its interface directly below the current cursor position, scrolling the screen if necessary.

Installation

macOS

Using Homebrew

brew install fzy

Using MacPorts

sudo port install fzy

Arch Linux/MSYS2: pacman -S fzy

FreeBSD: pkg install fzy

Gentoo Linux: emerge -av app-shells/fzy

Ubuntu/Debian: apt-get install fzy

pkgsrc (NetBSD and others): pkgin install fzy

openSUSE: zypper in fzy

From source

make sudo make install

The PREFIX environment variable can be used to specify the install location, the default is /usr/local .

Usage

fzy is a drop in replacement for selecta, and can be used with its usage examples.

Use with Vim

fzy can be easily integrated with vim.

function ! FzyCommand (choice_command, vim_command) try let output = system ( a:choice_command . " | fzy " ) catch /Vim:Interrupt/ endtry redraw! if v:shell_error == 0 && !empty(output) exec a:vim_command . ' ' . output endif endfunction nnoremap <leader> e : call FzyCommand( "find . -type f" , ":e" ) <cr> nnoremap <leader> v : call FzyCommand( "find . -type f" , ":vs" ) <cr> nnoremap <leader> s : call FzyCommand( "find . -type f" , ":sp" ) <cr>

Any program can be used to filter files presented through fzy. ag (the silver searcher) can be used to ignore files specified by .gitignore .

nnoremap <leader> e : call FzyCommand( "ag . --silent -l -g ''" , ":e" ) <cr> nnoremap <leader> v : call FzyCommand( "ag . --silent -l -g ''" , ":vs" ) <cr> nnoremap <leader> s : call FzyCommand( "ag . --silent -l -g ''" , ":sp" ) <cr>

Sorting

fzy attempts to present the best matches first. The following considerations are weighted when sorting:

It prefers consecutive characters: file will match file over filter .

It prefers matching the beginning of words: amp is likely to match app/models/posts.rb .

It prefers shorter matches: abce matches abcdef over abc de .

It prefers shorter candidates: test matches tests over testing .

