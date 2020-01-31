🇺🇸 🇯🇵
Zsh Plugin Manager
*.plugin.zsh) required
DEMO:
|latest
|stable
$ curl -sL --proto-redir -all,https https://raw.githubusercontent.com/zplug/installer/master/installer.zsh | zsh
Curious about the installation script? Check it out at zplug/installer.
$ brew install zplug
Cloning from GitHub, and source
init.zsh:
$ export ZPLUG_HOME=/path/to/.zplug
$ git clone https://github.com/zplug/zplug $ZPLUG_HOME
zsh: version 4.3.9 or higher
git: version 1.7 or higher
awk: An AWK variant that's not
mawk
Add a zplug section to your
.zshrc:
zplug commands
zplug load to source the plugins and add commands to your
$PATH
source ~/.zplug/init.zsh
# Make sure to use double quotes
zplug "zsh-users/zsh-history-substring-search"
# Use the package as a command
# And accept glob patterns (e.g., brace, wildcard, ...)
zplug "Jxck/dotfiles", as:command, use:"bin/{histuniq,color}"
# Can manage everything e.g., other person's zshrc
zplug "tcnksm/docker-alias", use:zshrc
# Disable updates using the "frozen" tag
zplug "k4rthik/git-cal", as:command, frozen:1
# Grab binaries from GitHub Releases
# and rename with the "rename-to:" tag
zplug "junegunn/fzf-bin", \
from:gh-r, \
as:command, \
rename-to:fzf, \
use:"*darwin*amd64*"
# Supports oh-my-zsh plugins and the like
zplug "plugins/git", from:oh-my-zsh
# Also prezto
zplug "modules/prompt", from:prezto
# Load if "if" tag returns true
zplug "lib/clipboard", from:oh-my-zsh, if:"[[ $OSTYPE == *darwin* ]]"
# Run a command after a plugin is installed/updated
# Provided, it requires to set the variable like the following:
# ZPLUG_SUDO_PASSWORD="********"
zplug "jhawthorn/fzy", \
as:command, \
rename-to:fzy, \
hook-build:"make && sudo make install"
# Supports checking out a specific branch/tag/commit
zplug "b4b4r07/enhancd", at:v1
zplug "mollifier/anyframe", at:4c23cb60
# Can manage gist file just like other packages
zplug "b4b4r07/79ee61f7c140c63d2786", \
from:gist, \
as:command, \
use:get_last_pane_path.sh
# Support bitbucket
zplug "b4b4r07/hello_bitbucket", \
from:bitbucket, \
as:command, \
use:"*.sh"
# Rename a command with the string captured with `use` tag
zplug "b4b4r07/httpstat", \
as:command, \
use:'(*).sh', \
rename-to:'$1'
# Group dependencies
# Load "emoji-cli" if "jq" is installed in this example
zplug "stedolan/jq", \
from:gh-r, \
as:command, \
rename-to:jq
zplug "b4b4r07/emoji-cli", \
on:"stedolan/jq"
# Note: To specify the order in which packages should be loaded, use the defer
# tag described in the next section
# Set the priority when loading
# e.g., zsh-syntax-highlighting must be loaded
# after executing compinit command and sourcing other plugins
# (If the defer tag is given 2 or above, run after compinit command)
zplug "zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting", defer:2
# Can manage local plugins
zplug "~/.zsh", from:local
# Load theme file
zplug 'dracula/zsh', as:theme
# Install plugins if there are plugins that have not been installed
if ! zplug check --verbose; then
printf "Install? [y/N]: "
if read -q; then
echo; zplug install
fi
fi
# Then, source plugins and add commands to $PATH
zplug load --verbose
Finally, use
zplug install to install your plugins and reload
.zshrc.
zplug
|Option
|Description
--help
|Display the help message
--rollback
|Rollback a failed package
--self-manage
|Self management of zplug
--version
|Display the version of zplug
--log
|Show the report of zplug errors
zplug
|Command
|Description
|Options
install
|Install packages in parallel
|(None)
load
|Source installed plugins and add installed commands to
$PATH
--verbose
list
|List installed packages (more specifically, view the associative array
$zplugs)
--select,
--installed,
--loaded
update
|Update installed packages in parallel
--select,
--force
check
|Return true if all packages are installed, false otherwise
--verbose
status
|Check if the remote repositories are up to date
--select
clean
|Remove repositories which are no longer managed
--force,
--select
clear
|Remove the cache file
|(None)
info
|Show the information such as the source URL and tag values for the given package
|(None)
# zplug check returns true if all packages are installed
# Therefore, when it returns false, run zplug install
if ! zplug check; then
zplug install
fi
# source plugins and add commands to the PATH
zplug load
# zplug check returns true if the given repository exists
if zplug check b4b4r07/enhancd; then
# setting if enhancd is available
export ENHANCD_FILTER=fzf-tmux
fi
To manage zplug itself like other packages, write the following in your
.zshrc.
zplug 'zplug/zplug', hook-build:'zplug --self-manage'
All that's left is to run
zplug update.
zplug
truthy is any of
true,
yes,
on,
1 and
falsy is any of
false,
no,
off,
0.
|Tag
|Description
|Value (default)
|Example
as
|Specify whether to register the package as plugins or commands
plugin,
command,
theme (
plugin)
as:command
use
|Specify the pattern of the files to source (for
plugin) or the relative path to add to the
$PATH (for
command) / With
from:gh-r, zplug tries to guess which file to use from your OS and architecture. You can manually specify
use:"*darwin*{amd,386}*" if that doesn't get the right file.
|glob (
use:"*.zsh")
use:bin,
use:"*.sh",
use:*darwin*
ignore
|Similar to
use tag, but specify pattern of files you want to ignore (see also #56)
|glob (-)
ignore:"some_*.zsh"
from
|Specify where to get the package from
github,
bitbucket,
gh-r,
gist,
oh-my-zsh,
prezto,
local (
github)
from:gh-r
at
|Specify branch/tag/commit to install
|revision (
master)
at:v1.5.6
rename-to
|Specify the filename you want to rename the command to (use this only with
as:command)
|filename (-)
rename-to:fzf
dir
|Installed directory of the package
|READ ONLY
dir:/path/to/user/repo
if
|Specify the conditions under which to install and use the package
|boolean (-)
if:"[ -d ~/.zsh ]"
hook-build
|Commands to run after installation/update
|commands (-)
hook-build:"make install"
hook-load
|Commands to run after loading
|commands (-)
hook-load:"echo 'Loaded!'"
frozen
|Do not update unless explicitly specified
|truthy,falsy (false)
frozen:1
on
|Load this package only if a different package is installed
|package
on:user/repo
defer
|Defers the loading of a package. If the value is 2 or above, zplug will source the plugin after
compinit (see also #26)
|0..3 (0)
defer:2
lazy
|Whether it is an autoload function or not
|truthy,falsy (false)
lazy:true
depth
|The number of commits to include in the cloned repository. 0 means the whole history.
|Any non-negative integer
depth:10
You can use
zstyle to change the default value. The format is:
zstyle ":zplug:tag" tag_name new_default_value
For example, if you have a lot of commands and not so many plugins, (i.e. if
you find yourself specifying
as:command often), you can do:
zstyle ":zplug:tag" as command
The default value for all tags can be changed in this way.
You can register packages to zplug from the command-line. If you use zplug from the command-line, it is possible to add stuff more easily with the help of powerful zsh completions.
In this case, zplug spit out its settings to
$ZPLUG_LOADFILE instead of
.zshrc. If you launch new zsh process,
zplug load command automatically search this file and run
source command.
See
ZPLUG_LOADFILE for other usage of
ZPLUG_LOADFILE.
zplug
ZPLUG_HOME
Defaults to
~/.zplug.
zplug will store/load packages in this directory. The directory structure is shown below.
$ZPLUG_HOME
|-- bin
| `-- some_command -> ../repos/username_A/reponame1/some_command
`-- repos
|-- username_A
| |-- reponame1
| | |-- README.md
| | `-- some_command
| `-- reponame2
| |-- README.md
| `-- some_plugin.zsh
`-- username_B
`-- reponame1
If you specify
as:command, zplug will see the package as a command and create a symbolic link of the same name (if you want to rename it, use the
rename-to: tag) in
$ZPLUG_BIN. Because zplug adds
$ZPLUG_BIN to the
$PATH, you can run that command from anywhere.
ZPLUG_THREADS
The number of threads zplug uses when installing/updating. The default value is 16.
ZPLUG_PROTOCOL
Defaults to HTTPS. Valid options are
HTTPS and
SSH. Unless you have a specific reason, you should use the HTTPS protocol.
For more information, see also Which remote URL should I use? - GitHub Help
ZPLUG_FILTER
Defaults to
fzf-tmux:fzf:peco:percol:zaw. When
--select option is specified, the first element in the colon-separated list that exists in the
$PATH will be used by zplug as the interactive filter. You can also use spaces and double quotes in
ZPLUG_FILTER like:
fzf-tmux -d "10%":/path/to/peco:my peco.
ZPLUG_LOADFILE
Defaults to
$ZPLUG_HOME/packages.zsh. This file is used to add plugins from zplug on the command-line. It is also a useful place to isolate your packages list from
.zshrc. Rather than cluttering your
.zshrc with many lines enumerating packages, you can put them in a separate file and set
ZPLUG_LOADFILE to its path.
ZPLUG_USE_CACHE
Defaults to
true. If this variable is true, zplug will use cache files to speed up the load process. The cache files are saved under the
$ZPLUG_CACHE_DIR directory. If you want to clear the cache, please run
zplug clear or do the following:
$ ZPLUG_USE_CACHE=false zplug load
ZPLUG_CACHE_DIR
Defaults to
$ZPLUG_HOME/.cache. You can change where the cache file is saved, for example,
~/.cache/zplug.
ZPLUG_REPOS
Defaults to
$ZPLUG_HOME/repos. You can change where the repositories are cloned in case you want to manage them separately.
ZPLUG_SUDO_PASSWORD
Defaults to
''. You can set sudo password for zplug's
hook-build tag. However, this variable should not be managed in dotfiles and so on.
ZPLUG_LOG_LOAD_SUCCESS
Defaults to
false. If true, zplug spit the log about its success operation out to file (you can see it with
zplug --log).
ZPLUG_LOG_LOAD_FAILURE
Defaults to
false. If true, zplug spit the log about its failure operation out to file (you can see it with
zplug --log).
# your .zshrc
source ~/.zshrc_secret
zplug "some/command", hook-build:"make && sudo make install"
ZPLUG_BIN
Defaults to
$ZPLUG_HOME/bin. You can change the save destination of the command's symbolic link, e.g.
~/bin.
zplug, like
git(1), supports external commands.
These are executable scripts that reside somewhere in the PATH, named
zplug-cmdname,
which can be invoked with
zplug cmdname.
This allows you to create your own commands without modifying zplug's internals.
Instructions for creating your own commands can be found in the docs.
Check out the sample
zplug-env external command for an example.
zplug is the fastest among the famous zsh plugin managers. Numbers? Here they are:
awesome-zsh-plugins is a list of ZSH plugins, themes and completions that you can use with zplug.
For migration from antigen, zgen, or zplug v1, check out the wiki page.