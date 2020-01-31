🇺🇸 🇯🇵

Zsh Plugin Manager

DEMO:

Installation

latest stable

The best way

curl -sL --proto-redir -all,https https://raw.githubusercontent.com/zplug/installer/master/installer.zsh | zsh

Curious about the installation script? Check it out at zplug/installer.

brew install zplug

Manually

Cloning from GitHub, and source init.zsh :

export ZPLUG_HOME=/path/to/.zplug git clone https://github.com/zplug/zplug $ZPLUG_HOME

Requirements

zsh : version 4.3.9 or higher

: version 4.3.9 or higher git : version 1.7 or higher

: version 1.7 or higher awk : An AWK variant that's not mawk

Usage

Add a zplug section to your .zshrc :

List the packages with zplug commands zplug load to source the plugins and add commands to your $PATH

Example

source ~/.zplug/init.zsh zplug "zsh-users/zsh-history-substring-search" zplug "Jxck/dotfiles" , as: command , use: "bin/{histuniq,color}" zplug "tcnksm/docker-alias" , use:zshrc zplug "k4rthik/git-cal" , as: command , frozen:1 zplug "junegunn/fzf-bin" , \ from:gh-r, \ as: command , \ rename-to:fzf, \ use: "*darwin*amd64*" zplug "plugins/git" , from:oh-my-zsh zplug "modules/prompt" , from:prezto zplug "lib/clipboard" , from:oh-my-zsh, if : "[[ $OSTYPE == *darwin* ]]" zplug "jhawthorn/fzy" , \ as: command , \ rename-to:fzy, \ hook-build: "make && sudo make install" zplug "b4b4r07/enhancd" , at:v1 zplug "mollifier/anyframe" , at:4c23cb60 zplug "b4b4r07/79ee61f7c140c63d2786" , \ from:gist, \ as: command , \ use:get_last_pane_path.sh zplug "b4b4r07/hello_bitbucket" , \ from:bitbucket, \ as: command , \ use: "*.sh" zplug "b4b4r07/httpstat" , \ as: command , \ use: '(*).sh' , \ rename-to: '$1' zplug "stedolan/jq" , \ from:gh-r, \ as: command , \ rename-to:jq zplug "b4b4r07/emoji-cli" , \ on: "stedolan/jq" zplug "zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting" , defer:2 zplug "~/.zsh" , from: local zplug 'dracula/zsh' , as:theme if ! zplug check --verbose; then printf "Install? [y/N]: " if read -q; then echo ; zplug install fi fi zplug load --verbose

Finally, use zplug install to install your plugins and reload .zshrc .

1. Options for zplug

Option Description --help Display the help message --rollback Rollback a failed package --self-manage Self management of zplug --version Display the version of zplug --log Show the report of zplug errors

2. Commands for zplug

Command Description Options install Install packages in parallel (None) load Source installed plugins and add installed commands to $PATH --verbose list List installed packages (more specifically, view the associative array $zplugs ) --select , --installed , --loaded update Update installed packages in parallel --select , --force check Return true if all packages are installed, false otherwise --verbose status Check if the remote repositories are up to date --select clean Remove repositories which are no longer managed --force , --select clear Remove the cache file (None) info Show the information such as the source URL and tag values for the given package (None)

Take a closer look

if ! zplug check; then zplug install fi zplug load if zplug check b4b4r07/enhancd; then export ENHANCD_FILTER=fzf-tmux fi

Let zplug manage zplug

To manage zplug itself like other packages, write the following in your .zshrc .

zplug 'zplug/zplug' , hook-build: 'zplug --self-manage'

All that's left is to run zplug update .

truthy is any of true , yes , on , 1 and falsy is any of false , no , off , 0 .

Tag Description Value (default) Example as Specify whether to register the package as plugins or commands plugin , command , theme ( plugin ) as:command use Specify the pattern of the files to source (for plugin ) or the relative path to add to the $PATH (for command ) / With from:gh-r , zplug tries to guess which file to use from your OS and architecture. You can manually specify use:"*darwin*{amd,386}*" if that doesn't get the right file. glob ( use:"*.zsh" ) use:bin , use:"*.sh" , use:*darwin* ignore Similar to use tag, but specify pattern of files you want to ignore (see also #56) glob (-) ignore:"some_*.zsh" from Specify where to get the package from github , bitbucket ,

gh-r , gist ,

oh-my-zsh , prezto , local ( github ) from:gh-r at Specify branch/tag/commit to install revision ( master ) at:v1.5.6 rename-to Specify the filename you want to rename the command to (use this only with as:command ) filename (-) rename-to:fzf dir Installed directory of the package READ ONLY dir:/path/to/user/repo if Specify the conditions under which to install and use the package boolean (-) if:"[ -d ~/.zsh ]" hook-build Commands to run after installation/update commands (-) hook-build:"make install" hook-load Commands to run after loading commands (-) hook-load:"echo 'Loaded!'" frozen Do not update unless explicitly specified truthy,falsy (false) frozen:1 on Load this package only if a different package is installed package on:user/repo defer Defers the loading of a package. If the value is 2 or above, zplug will source the plugin after compinit (see also #26) 0..3 (0) defer:2 lazy Whether it is an autoload function or not truthy,falsy (false) lazy:true depth The number of commits to include in the cloned repository. 0 means the whole history. Any non-negative integer depth:10

Changing the defaults

You can use zstyle to change the default value. The format is:

zstyle ":zplug:tag" tag_name new_default_value

For example, if you have a lot of commands and not so many plugins, (i.e. if you find yourself specifying as:command often), you can do:

zstyle ":zplug:tag" as command

The default value for all tags can be changed in this way.

Available on CLI

You can register packages to zplug from the command-line. If you use zplug from the command-line, it is possible to add stuff more easily with the help of powerful zsh completions.

In this case, zplug spit out its settings to $ZPLUG_LOADFILE instead of .zshrc . If you launch new zsh process, zplug load command automatically search this file and run source command.

See ZPLUG_LOADFILE for other usage of ZPLUG_LOADFILE .

4. Environment variables for zplug

Defaults to ~/.zplug . zplug will store/load packages in this directory. The directory structure is shown below.

$ZPLUG_HOME |-- bin | `-- some_command -> ../repos/username_A/reponame1/some_command ` -- repos |-- username_A | |-- reponame1 | | |-- README.md | | `-- some_command | ` -- reponame2 | |-- README.md | `-- some_plugin.zsh ` -- username_B `-- reponame1

If you specify as:command , zplug will see the package as a command and create a symbolic link of the same name (if you want to rename it, use the rename-to: tag) in $ZPLUG_BIN . Because zplug adds $ZPLUG_BIN to the $PATH , you can run that command from anywhere.

The number of threads zplug uses when installing/updating. The default value is 16.

Defaults to HTTPS. Valid options are HTTPS and SSH . Unless you have a specific reason, you should use the HTTPS protocol.

For more information, see also Which remote URL should I use? - GitHub Help

Defaults to fzf-tmux:fzf:peco:percol:zaw . When --select option is specified, the first element in the colon-separated list that exists in the $PATH will be used by zplug as the interactive filter. You can also use spaces and double quotes in ZPLUG_FILTER like: fzf-tmux -d "10%":/path/to/peco:my peco .

Defaults to $ZPLUG_HOME/packages.zsh . This file is used to add plugins from zplug on the command-line. It is also a useful place to isolate your packages list from .zshrc . Rather than cluttering your .zshrc with many lines enumerating packages, you can put them in a separate file and set ZPLUG_LOADFILE to its path.

Defaults to true . If this variable is true, zplug will use cache files to speed up the load process. The cache files are saved under the $ZPLUG_CACHE_DIR directory. If you want to clear the cache, please run zplug clear or do the following:

ZPLUG_USE_CACHE= false zplug load

Defaults to $ZPLUG_HOME/.cache . You can change where the cache file is saved, for example, ~/.cache/zplug .

Defaults to $ZPLUG_HOME/repos . You can change where the repositories are cloned in case you want to manage them separately.

Defaults to '' . You can set sudo password for zplug's hook-build tag. However, this variable should not be managed in dotfiles and so on.

Defaults to false . If true, zplug spit the log about its success operation out to file (you can see it with zplug --log ).

Defaults to false . If true, zplug spit the log about its failure operation out to file (you can see it with zplug --log ).

source ~/.zshrc_secret zplug "some/command" , hook-build: "make && sudo make install"

Defaults to $ZPLUG_HOME/bin . You can change the save destination of the command's symbolic link, e.g. ~/bin .

External commands

zplug, like git(1) , supports external commands. These are executable scripts that reside somewhere in the PATH, named zplug-cmdname , which can be invoked with zplug cmdname . This allows you to create your own commands without modifying zplug's internals. Instructions for creating your own commands can be found in the docs. Check out the sample zplug-env external command for an example.

zplug is the fastest among the famous zsh plugin managers. Numbers? Here they are:

Note

Not antigen 💉 but zplug 🌺 will be here for you from now on.

🌺 will be here for you from now on. 🌺 It was heavily inspired by vim-plug, neobundle.vim and the like.

Other resources

awesome-zsh-plugins is a list of ZSH plugins, themes and completions that you can use with zplug.

For migration from antigen, zgen, or zplug v1, check out the wiki page.

License

MIT (c) @b4b4r07