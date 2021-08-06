A pure javascript module that converts images to Z64-encoded GRF bitmaps for use with ZPL. Works in both node.js and modern browsers.
This module provides the following features:
The blackness threshold is specified as an integer between 1 and 99 (think of it as a gray percentage). Pixels darker than the gray% are converted to black. The default is 50.
Rotation is specified as one of the values:
'N' : No rotation, the default.
'L' : Left, 90 degrees counter-clockwise rotation.
'R' : Right, 90 degrees clockwise rotation.
'I' : Inverted, 180 degrees rotation.
'B' : Same as
'L' but named to match the ZPL notation.
Blackness and rotation are passed via an options object. For example, to specify a black threshold of 56% and rotation of -90 degrees, you would pass in:
{ black:56, rotate:'L' }
Trimming of empty space around the image is enabled by default. To disable, specify
the option
notrim:true.
Included with this module is the file
zpl-image.html. You can run it directly
from the browser using the
file:// scheme. It lets you drag and drop an image
and then interactively adjust the blackness threshold and rotation.
When you are satisfied with the results, you can copy the generated ZPL to the clipboard. The ZPL will have the following format:
^FX filename.ext (WxHpx, X-Rotate, XX% Black)^FS
^GFA,grflen,grflen,rowlen,:Z64:...base64...encoding...:crc16
^FX ... ^FS is a ZPL comment.
^GF is the ZPL command for use-once image rendering (that is, the image is not
saved to the printer for later recall by other label formats).
The rendered image displayed on the page is the actual Z64 data decoded and then drawn
to a canvas. If you are interested in that bit of functionality, look for
z64ToCanvas
in the html file.
To use in the browser, include the following two scripts:
<script type="text/javascript" src="url-path-to/pako.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="url-path-to/zpl-image.js"></script>
There is a version of pako.js included with this module, but it will not be updated frequently. It is primarily intended for the demo html file but should be sufficient for production use.
// Works with <img> and <canvas> elements or any element that is
// compatible with CanvasRenderingContext2D.drawImage().
let img = document.getElementById('image');
let res = imageToZ64(img); // Uses all defaults
// res.length is the uncompressed GRF length.
// res.rowlen is the GRF row length.
// res.z64 is the Z64 encoded string.
let zpl = `^GFA,${res.length},${res.length},${res.rowlen},${res.z64}`;
An alternative for when you already have the pixel values in RGBA format
(either in a Uint8Array or Array of integers clamped to 0..255) is
rgbaToZ64(). This function is the lower-level converter used
by both node.js and
imageToZ64(). See the node.js section for more details.
// `rgba` is an array of RGBA values.
// `width` is the width of the image, in pixels.
// The return value is the same as above.
let res = rgbaToZ64(rgba, width, { black:55, rotate:'I' });
This is untested but the module exports are wrapped in a UMD, so in theory you should be able to use this with RequireJS. The exports are the same as with the generic browser usage:
const { imageToZ64, rgbaToZ64 } = require("zpl-image");
The return from
require("zpl-image") is currently a single named function
rgbaToZ64().
const rgbaToZ64 = require("zpl-image").rgbaToZ64;
The method takes two or three parameters:
rgbaToZ64(rgba, width [, opts])
rgba is an array-like object with length equal to
width * height * 4.
An array-like object can be a Buffer, Uint8Array, or Array of integers
clamped to 0..255.
width and
height are the dimensions of the image, in pixels.
Each "quad" of the RGBA array is structured as:
rgba[i] // red 0..255
rgba[i+1] // green 0..255
rgba[i+2] // blue 0..255
rgba[i+3] // alpha (0 == fully transparent, 255 == fully opaque)
Because of the varied nature of the node.js ecosystem, zpl-image does not include any dependencies for image modules. You need to decide what types of images to support and which image processing package(s) to use. Below are some simple examples showing three different image modules:
// Synchronous pngjs usage
const fs = require('fs');
const PNG = require('pngjs').PNG;
const rgbaToZ64 = require('zpl-image').rgbaToZ64;
let buf = fs.readFileSync('tux.png');
let png = PNG.sync.read(buf);
let res = rgbaToZ64(png.data, png.width, { black:53 });
// res.length is the uncompressed GRF length.
// res.rowlen is the GRF row length.
// res.z64 is the Z64 encoded string.
let zpl = `^GFA,${res.length},${res.length},${res.rowlen},${res.z64}`;
// Async pngjs usage
const fs = require('fs');
const PNG = require('pngjs').PNG;
const rgbaToZ64 = require('zpl-image').rgbaToZ64;
fs.createReadStream('tux.png')
.pipe(new PNG({ filterType: 4 }))
.on('parsed', function() {
// res is the same as above
let res = rgbaToZ64(this.data, this.width, { black:52, rotate:'R' });
});
const fs = require('fs');
const GIF = require('omggif');
const rgbaToZ64 = require('zpl-image').rgbaToZ64;
let buf = fs.readFileSync('tux.gif');
let gif = new GIF.GifReader(buf);
let rgba = Buffer.alloc(gif.width * gif.height * 4);
// Decode only the first frame
gif.decodeAndBlitFrameRGBA(0, rgba);
let res = rgbaToZ64(rgba, gif.width, { black:47 });
const fs = require('fs');
const JPG = require('jpeg-js');
const rgbaToZ64 = require('zpl-image').rgbaToZ64;
let buf = fs.readFileSync('tux.jpg');
let jpg = JPG.decode(buf);
let res = rgbaToZ64(jpg.data, jpg.width, { black:51, rotate:'I' });