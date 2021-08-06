A pure javascript module that converts images to Z64-encoded GRF bitmaps for use with ZPL. Works in both node.js and modern browsers.

This module provides the following features:

Converts the image to grayscale, then applies a user-supplied blackness threshold to decide which pixels are black.

Optionally removes any empty/white space around the edges of the image.

Optionally rotates the image to one of the orthogonal angles. This step is often necessary as ZPL does not provide the ability to rotate an image during formatting.

Converts the monochrome image to a GRF bitmap.

Uses zlib in node.js or pako.js in the browser to compress the GRF bitmap.

Encodes the compressed bitmap in base64 and calculates the required CRC16 checksum.

The blackness threshold is specified as an integer between 1 and 99 (think of it as a gray percentage). Pixels darker than the gray% are converted to black. The default is 50.

Rotation is specified as one of the values:

'N' : No rotation, the default.

: No rotation, the default. 'L' : Left, 90 degrees counter-clockwise rotation.

: Left, 90 degrees counter-clockwise rotation. 'R' : Right, 90 degrees clockwise rotation.

: Right, 90 degrees clockwise rotation. 'I' : Inverted, 180 degrees rotation.

: Inverted, 180 degrees rotation. 'B' : Same as 'L' but named to match the ZPL notation.

Blackness and rotation are passed via an options object. For example, to specify a black threshold of 56% and rotation of -90 degrees, you would pass in:

{ black : 56 , rotate : 'L' }

Trimming of empty space around the image is enabled by default. To disable, specify the option notrim:true .

Demo

Included with this module is the file zpl-image.html . You can run it directly from the browser using the file:// scheme. It lets you drag and drop an image and then interactively adjust the blackness threshold and rotation.

When you are satisfied with the results, you can copy the generated ZPL to the clipboard. The ZPL will have the following format:

^ FX filename .ext ( WxHpx , X-Rotate , XX % Black )^ FS ^ GFA , grflen , grflen , rowlen , :Z64 :...base64...encoding... :crc16

^FX ... ^FS is a ZPL comment.

^GF is the ZPL command for use-once image rendering (that is, the image is not saved to the printer for later recall by other label formats).

The rendered image displayed on the page is the actual Z64 data decoded and then drawn to a canvas. If you are interested in that bit of functionality, look for z64ToCanvas in the html file.

Generic Browser Usage

To use in the browser, include the following two scripts:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "url-path-to/pako.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "url-path-to/zpl-image.js" > </ script >

There is a version of pako.js included with this module, but it will not be updated frequently. It is primarily intended for the demo html file but should be sufficient for production use.

let img = document .getElementById( 'image' ); let res = imageToZ64(img); let zpl = `^GFA, ${res.length} , ${res.length} , ${res.rowlen} , ${res.z64} ` ;

An alternative for when you already have the pixel values in RGBA format (either in a Uint8Array or Array of integers clamped to 0..255) is rgbaToZ64() . This function is the lower-level converter used by both node.js and imageToZ64() . See the node.js section for more details.

let res = rgbaToZ64(rgba, width, { black : 55 , rotate : 'I' });

RequireJS Browser Usage

This is untested but the module exports are wrapped in a UMD, so in theory you should be able to use this with RequireJS. The exports are the same as with the generic browser usage:

const { imageToZ64, rgbaToZ64 } = require ( "zpl-image" );

Node.js Usage

The return from require("zpl-image") is currently a single named function rgbaToZ64() .

const rgbaToZ64 = require ( "zpl-image" ).rgbaToZ64;

The method takes two or three parameters:

rgbaToZ64 (rgba, width [, opts])

rgba is an array-like object with length equal to width * height * 4 . An array-like object can be a Buffer, Uint8Array, or Array of integers clamped to 0..255. width and height are the dimensions of the image, in pixels. Each "quad" of the RGBA array is structured as:

rgba[i] rgba[i+ 1 ] rgba[i+ 2 ] rgba[i+ 3 ]

Because of the varied nature of the node.js ecosystem, zpl-image does not include any dependencies for image modules. You need to decide what types of images to support and which image processing package(s) to use. Below are some simple examples showing three different image modules:

pngjs (PNG Conversion)

pngjs

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const PNG = require ( 'pngjs' ).PNG; const rgbaToZ64 = require ( 'zpl-image' ).rgbaToZ64; let buf = fs.readFileSync( 'tux.png' ); let png = PNG.sync.read(buf); let res = rgbaToZ64(png.data, png.width, { black : 53 }); let zpl = `^GFA, ${res.length} , ${res.length} , ${res.rowlen} , ${res.z64} ` ;

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const PNG = require ( 'pngjs' ).PNG; const rgbaToZ64 = require ( 'zpl-image' ).rgbaToZ64; fs.createReadStream( 'tux.png' ) .pipe( new PNG({ filterType : 4 })) .on( 'parsed' , function ( ) { let res = rgbaToZ64( this .data, this .width, { black : 52 , rotate : 'R' }); });

omggif (GIF Conversion)

omggif

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const GIF = require ( 'omggif' ); const rgbaToZ64 = require ( 'zpl-image' ).rgbaToZ64; let buf = fs.readFileSync( 'tux.gif' ); let gif = new GIF.GifReader(buf); let rgba = Buffer.alloc(gif.width * gif.height * 4 ); gif.decodeAndBlitFrameRGBA( 0 , rgba); let res = rgbaToZ64(rgba, gif.width, { black : 47 });

jpeg-js

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const JPG = require ( 'jpeg-js' ); const rgbaToZ64 = require ( 'zpl-image' ).rgbaToZ64; let buf = fs.readFileSync( 'tux.jpg' ); let jpg = JPG.decode(buf); let res = rgbaToZ64(jpg.data, jpg.width, { black : 51 , rotate : 'I' });

MIT License