Lightweight templates for React.
React Templates compiles an *.rt file (react template file - an extended HTML format) into a JavaScript file. This file, which uses AMD syntax, returns a function. When invoked, this function returns a virtual React DOM based on React.DOM elements and custom user components.
A common use case would be that a regular React component would require a JavaScript file generated from a template, and then perform `func.apply(this)`, causing the template to have that component as its context.
http://wix.github.io/react-templates/
https://github.com/wix/generator-react-templates
Here's a sample Hello project:
https://github.com/wix/hello-react-templates
Here's a sample Hello project with webpack, es6 and hot reload:
https://github.com/wix/react-templates-transform-boilerplate
http://plugins.jetbrains.com/plugin/7648
Some love JSX, some don't. We don't. More specifically, it seems to us that JSX is only a good fit for components with very little HTML inside. And this can be accomplished by creating DOM elements in code. Also, we like to separate code and HTML because it just feels right.
You can install react-templates using npm:
npm install react-templates -g
rt [file.rt|dir]* [options]
See more on CLI usage here.
In most cases, this package will be wrapped in a build task, so CLI will not be used explicitly:
You can get all the react templates functionality and more. Click here for more info
Any HTML that you write is a valid template, except for inline event handlers ("on" attributes). See the "event handlers" section below for more information.
To embed JavaScript expressions in both attribute values and tag content, encapsulate them in {}. If this is done inside an attribute value, the value still needs to be wrapped in quotes. For directives (see below), {} are not used.
<a href="{this.state.linkRef}">{this.state.linkText}</a>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
return function () {
return React.DOM.a({ 'href': this.state.linkRef }, this.state.linkText);
};
});
This lets you add conditions to a subtree of HTML. If the condition evaluates to true, the subtree will be returned; otherwise, it will not be calculated. It is implemented as a ternary expression.
<div rt-if="this.state.resultCode === 200">Success!</div>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
return function () {
return this.state.resultCode === 200 ? React.DOM.div({}, 'Success!') : null;
};
});
Repeats a DOM node with its subtree for each item in an array. The syntax is
rt-repeat="itemVar, indexVar in arrayExpr", where the element,
itemVar, will be available in JavaScript context,
and an
itemVarIndex will be created to represent the index of the item. By using this naming scheme, repeated expressions have access to all levels of nesting.
It is also possible to declare a custom index variable using the syntax
rt-repeat="itemVar, indexVar in arrayExpr", in which case the index variable will be
indexVar.
<div rt-repeat="myNum in this.getMyNumbers()">{myNumIndex}. {myNum}</div>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
function repeatMyNum1(myNum, myNumIndex) {
return React.DOM.div({}, myNumIndex + '. ' + myNum);
}
return function () {
return _.map(this.getMyNumbers(), repeatMyNum1.bind(this));
};
});
This directive creates as a virtual node, which will not be rendered to the DOM, but can still be used as a root for directives, e.g.
rt-if and
rt-repeat.
For instance, to repeat several nodes at once without a shared root for each instance:
<ul>
<rt-virtual rt-repeat="n in [1,2,3]">
<li>{n}</li>
<li>{n*2}</li>
</rt-virtual>
</ul>
define([
'react/addons',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
function repeatN1(n, nIndex) {
return [
React.createElement('li', {}, n),
React.createElement('li', {}, n * 2)
];
}
return function () {
return React.createElement.apply(this, [
'ul',
{},
_.map([
1,
2,
3
], repeatN1.bind(this))
]);
};
});
This directive creates a new JavaScript scope by creating a new method and invoking it with its current context. The syntax is
rt-scope="expr1 as var1; expr2 as var2.
This allows for a convenient shorthand to make the code more readable. It also helps to execute an expression only once per scope.
<div rt-repeat="rpt in array">
<div rt-scope="')' as separator; rpt.val as val">{rptIndex}{separator} {val}</div>
<div>'rpt' exists here, but not 'separator' and 'val'</div>
</div>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
function scopeSeparatorVal1(rpt, rptIndex, separator, val) {
return React.DOM.div({}, rptIndex + separator + ' ' + val);
}
function repeatRpt2(rpt, rptIndex) {
return React.DOM.div({}, scopeSeparatorVal1.apply(this, [
rpt,
rptIndex,
')',
rpt.val
]), React.DOM.div({}, '\'rpt\' exists here, but not \'separator\' and \'val\''));
}
return function () {
return _.map(array, repeatRpt2.bind(this));
};
});
Subsequent expressions may reference preceding variables, since generated code declares each alias as a
var (as opposed to a function parameter, which get bound to formal parameter names only after evaluation),
so you can do stuff like
<div rt-scope="users[userId] as user; user.profile as profile; profile.avatar as avatar;">
When used with
rt-if, the
rt-if condition is evaluated first, and only if it is truthy, the
rt-scope mappings are processed. This means you can write things like
<div rt-if="user.profile" rt-scope="user.profile.image as image">
without risking accessing a field on an
undefined, or doing something ugly like
user.profile && user.profile.image as image.
When used with
rt-repeat, the
rt-scope is evaluated for every iteration, so that iteration's
item and
itemIndex are in scope.
rt-props is used to inject properties into an element programmatically. It will merge the properties with the properties received in the template. This option allows you to build properties based on external logic and pass them to the template. It is also useful when passing properties set on the component to an element within the template. The expected value of this attribute is an expression returning an object. The keys will be the property name, and the values will be the property values.
<input style="height:10px;width:3px;" rt-props="{style:{width:'5px'},type:'text'}"/>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
return function () {
return React.DOM.input(_.merge({}, {
'style': {
height: '10px',
width: '3px'
}
}, {
style: { width: '5px' },
type: 'text'
}));
};
});
To reduce the boilerplate code when setting class names programatically, you can use the rt-class directive. It expects a JSON object with keys as class names, and a Boolean as the value. If the value is true, the class name will be included.
Note the following:
1. In React templates, you can use the "class" attribute as you would in HTML.
2. If you use both class and rt-class on the same HTML element, they get merged.
<div rt-scope="{blue: true, selected: this.isSelected()} as classes">
These are logically equivalent
<div rt-class="classes">Reference</div>
<div rt-class="{blue: true, selected: this.isSelected()}">Inline</div>
<div class="blue{this.isSelected() ? ' selected' : ''}">Using the class attribute</div>
</div>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
function scopeClasses1(classes) {
return React.DOM.div({}, 'These are logically equivalent', React.DOM.div({ 'className': React.addons.classSet(classes) }, 'Reference'), React.DOM.div({
'className': React.addons.classSet({
blue: true,
selected: this.isSelected()
})
}, 'Inline'), React.DOM.div({ 'className': 'blue' + this.isSelected() ? ' selected' : '' }, 'Using the class attribute'));
}
return function () {
return scopeClasses1.apply(this, [{
blue: true,
selected: this.isSelected()
}]);
};
});
Optionally choose to extract static contents out of rt files.
rt-include is a "macro" that takes a text file (e.g svg/html/xml) and injects it into the file as if it was part of the original markup.
given
main.rt:
<div>
<rt-include src="./my-icon.svg" />
</div>
and
my-icon.svg:
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<rect height="50" width="50" style="fill: #00f"/>
</svg>
is equivalent to:
<div>
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<rect height="50" width="50" style="fill: #00f"/>
</svg>
</div>
When using the option
--normalize-html-whitespace it allows to override the whitespace removal behaviour on a specific tag.
given
main.rt:
<span rt-pre>
here repeating whitespaces are preserved
even if --normalize-html-whitespace is on
</span>
<span>
here repeating whitespaces are removed
if --normalize-html-whitespace is on
</span>
rt-pre is applied automatically on
<pre> and
<textarea> tags:
given
main.rt:
<pre>
here repeating whitespaces are preserved
even if --normalize-html-whitespace is on
</pre>
React templates allow the settings of styles inline in HTML, optionally returning an object from the evaluation context. By default, style names will be converted from hyphen-style to camelCase-style naming.
To embed JavaScript inside a style attribute, single curly braces are used. To embed an entire object, double curly braces are used. Note: When embedding objects, styles must conform to camelCase-style naming.
<div>
These are really equivalent
<div style="color:white; line-height:{this.state.lineHeight}px">Inline</div>
<div style="{{'color': 'white', 'lineHeight': this.state.lineHeight + 'px'}}">Inline</div>
</div>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
return function () {
return React.DOM.div({}, 'These are really equivalent', React.DOM.div({
'style': {
color: 'white',
lineHeight: this.state.lineHeight + 'px'
}
}, 'Inline'), React.DOM.div({
'style': {
'color': 'white',
'lineHeight': this.state.lineHeight + 'px'
}
}, 'Inline'));
};
});
Since React v0.14, React allows defining a component as a pure function of its props.
To enable creating a stateless component using react templates, add the
rt-stateless attribute to the template's root element.
Using
rt-stateless generates a stateless functional component instead of a render function.
The resulting function receives
props and
context parameters to be used in the template instead of
this.props.
<div rt-stateless>Hello {props.person}</div>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
return function (props, context) {
return React.createElement('div', {}, 'Hello ', props.person);
};
});
React event handlers accept function references inside of {}, such as
onClick="{this.myClickHandler}". When functions are not needed, lambda notation can be used,
which will create a React template that creates a function for the included code. There is no performance impact, as the function created is bound to the context instead of being recreated.
The lambda notation has the form: `onClick="(evt) => console.log(evt)"`. In this example, **evt** is the name of the first argument passed into the inline function. With browser events, this will most likely be the React synthetic event. However, if you expect a property that starts with **on**Something, then React templates will treat it as an event handler. If you have an event handler called **onBoxSelected** that triggers an event with row and column params, you can write `onBoxSelected="(row, col)=>this.doSomething(row,col)"`. A no-param version is supported as well: `onClick="()=>console.log('just wanted to know it clicked')"`.
<div rt-repeat="item in items">
<div onClick="()=>this.itemSelected(item)" onMouseDown="{this.mouseDownHandler}">
</div>
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
function onClick1(item, itemIndex) {
this.itemSelected(item);
}
function repeatItem2(item, itemIndex) {
return React.DOM.div({}, React.DOM.div({
'onClick': onClick1.bind(this, item, itemIndex),
'onMouseDown': this.mouseDownHandler
}));
}
return function () {
return _.map(items, repeatItem2.bind(this));
};
});
In many cases, you'd like to use either external code or other components within your template.
To do so, you can use an
rt-import tag that lets you include dependencies in a syntax similar to ES6 imports:
<rt-import name="*" as="depVarName" from="depName"/>
Once included, depVarName will be in scope.
You can only use rt-import tags at the beginning of your template. When including React components, they can be referred to by their tag name inside a template.
For example,
<MySlider prop1="val1" onMyChange="{this.onSliderMoved}">. Nesting is also supported:
<MyContainer><div>child</div><div>another</div></MyContainer>.
Children are accessible from this.props.children.
<rt-import name="member" from="module-name"/>
<rt-import name="member" as="alias2" from="module-name"/>
<rt-import name="*" as="alias3" from="module-name"/>
<rt-import name="default" as="alias4" from="module-name"/>
<div>
</div>
import * as React from 'react/addons';
import * as _ from 'lodash';
import { member } from 'module-name';
import { member as alias2 } from 'module-name';
import * as alias3 from 'module-name';
import alias4 from 'module-name';
export default function () {
return React.createElement('div', {});
}
define('div', [
'react',
'lodash',
'module-name',
'module-name',
'module-name',
'module-name'
], function (React, _, $2, $3, alias3, $5) {
'use strict';
var member = $2.member;
var alias2 = $3.member;
var alias4 = $5.default;
return function () {
return React.createElement('div', {});
};
});
'use strict';
var React = require('react/addons');
var _ = require('lodash');
var member = require('module-name').member;
var alias2 = require('module-name').member;
var alias3 = require('module-name');
var alias4 = require('module-name').default;
module.exports = function () {
return React.createElement('div', {});
};
The tag
rt-require is deprecated and replaced with
rt-import.
Its syntax is similar to
rt-import but does not allow default imports:
<rt-require dependency="comps/myComp" as="MyComp"/>
<rt-require dependency="utils/utils" as="utils"/>
<MyComp rt-repeat="item in items">
<div>{utils.toLower(item.name)}</div>
</MyComp>
Although we recommend separating the templates to a separate
.rt file, there's an option to use a template inline as the render method (à la JSX).
To do that, write your code in a
.jsrt file, and send it to react-templates with the
modules flag set to
jsrt.
define(['react','lodash'], function (React, _) {
var comp = React.createClass({
render:
<template>
<div>hello world</div>
</template>
});
return comp;
});
define([
'react',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
var comp = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return function () {
return React.createElement('div', {}, 'hello world');
};
}()
});
return comp;
});
In cases you'd like to use a property that accepts a function and return renderable React component.
You should use a rt-template tag that will let you do exactly that:
<rt-template prop="propName" arguments="arg1, arg2"/>.
Templates can be used only as an immediate child of the component that it will be used in. All scope variable will be available in the template function.
<MyComp data="{[1,2,3]}">
<rt-template prop="renderItem" arguments="item">
<div>{item}</div>
</rt-template>
</MyComp>
define([
'react/addons',
'lodash'
], function (React, _) {
'use strict';
function renderItem1(item) {
return React.createElement('div', {}, item);
}
return function () {
return React.createElement(MyComp, {
'data': [
1,
2,
3
],
'renderItem': renderItem1.bind(this)
});
};
});
'use strict';
var React = require('react/addons');
var _ = require('lodash');
function renderItem1(item) {
return React.createElement('div', {}, item);
}
module.exports = function () {
return React.createElement(MyComp, {
'data': [
1,
2,
3
],
'renderItem': renderItem1.bind(this)
});
};
import React from 'react/addons';
import _ from 'lodash';
function renderItem1(item) {
return React.createElement('div', {}, item);
}
export default function () {
return React.createElement(MyComp, {
'data': [
1,
2,
3
],
'renderItem': renderItem1.bind(this)
});
};
See the Contributing page.
Copyright (c) 2015 Wix. Licensed under the MIT license.