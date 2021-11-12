openbase logo
zopflipng-bin

by imagemin
7.1.0 (see all)

zopflipng bin-wrapper that makes it seamlessly available as a local dependency

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

zopflipng-bin GitHub Actions Status

zopfli Compression Algorithm is a new zlib (gzip, deflate) compatible compressor that takes more time (~100x slower), but compresses around 5% better than zlib and better than any other zlib-compatible compressor

You probably want imagemin-zopfli instead.

Install

$ npm install zopflipng-bin

Usage

import {execFile} from 'node:child_process';
import zopflipng from 'zopflipng-bin';

execFile(zopflipng, ['-m', '--lossy_8bit', 'input.png', 'outout.png'], () => {
    console.log('Image minified!');
});

CLI

$ npm install --global zopflipng-bin

$ zopflipng --help

License

MIT © Imagemin

