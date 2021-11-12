zopfli Compression Algorithm is a new zlib (gzip, deflate) compatible compressor that takes more time (~100x slower), but compresses around 5% better than zlib and better than any other zlib-compatible compressor
You probably want
imagemin-zopfli instead.
$ npm install zopflipng-bin
import {execFile} from 'node:child_process';
import zopflipng from 'zopflipng-bin';
execFile(zopflipng, ['-m', '--lossy_8bit', 'input.png', 'outout.png'], () => {
console.log('Image minified!');
});
$ npm install --global zopflipng-bin
$ zopflipng --help
MIT © Imagemin