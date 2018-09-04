openbase logo
zopfli-webpack-plugin

by webpack-contrib
0.1.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Prepare compressed versions of assets with node-zopfli

Popularity

Downloads/wk

226

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

Size (min+gzip)

20.2KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DEPRECATED

This package deprecated in favor https://github.com/webpack-contrib/compression-webpack-plugin, please look how use zopfli library https://github.com/webpack-contrib/compression-webpack-plugin#examples. You can use node-zopfli instead @gfx/zopfli if you need node@6 support. Thanks for using webpack.

Node-Zopfli Compression Plugin

Node-Zopfli plugin for Webpack.

Install

npm i -D zopfli-webpack-plugin

Usage

var ZopfliPlugin = require("zopfli-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
    plugins: [
        new ZopfliPlugin({
            asset: "[path].gz[query]",
            algorithm: "zopfli",
            test: /\.(js|html)$/,
            threshold: 10240,
            minRatio: 0.8
        })
    ]
}

Arguments

  • asset: The target asset name. [file] is replaced with the original asset. [path] is replaced with the path of the original asset and [query] with the query. Defaults to "[path].gz[query]".
  • filename: A function(asset) which receives the asset name (after processing asset option) and returns the new asset name. Defaults to false.
  • algorithm: Can be a function(buf, callback) or a string. For a string the algorithm is taken from zopfli.
  • test: All assets matching this RegExp are processed. Defaults to every asset.
  • threshold: Only assets bigger than this size are processed. In bytes. Defaults to 0.
  • minRatio: Only assets that compress better that this ratio are processed. Defaults to 0.8.
  • deleteOriginalAssets: Whether to delete the original assets or not. Defaults to false.

Option Arguments

  • verbose: Default: false,
  • verbose_more: Default: false,
  • numiterations: Default: 15,
  • blocksplitting: Default: true,
  • blocksplittinglast: Default: false,
  • blocksplittingmax: Default: 15

Maintainers


Juho Vepsäläinen
Joshua Wiens
Kees Kluskens
Sean Larkin

