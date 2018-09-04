DEPRECATED

This package deprecated in favor https://github.com/webpack-contrib/compression-webpack-plugin, please look how use zopfli library https://github.com/webpack-contrib/compression-webpack-plugin#examples. You can use node-zopfli instead @gfx/zopfli if you need node@6 support. Thanks for using webpack.

Node-Zopfli Compression Plugin Node-Zopfli plugin for Webpack.

Install

npm i -D zopfli-webpack-plugin

Usage

var ZopfliPlugin = require ( "zopfli-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ZopfliPlugin({ asset : "[path].gz[query]" , algorithm : "zopfli" , test : /\.(js|html)$/ , threshold : 10240 , minRatio : 0.8 }) ] }

Arguments

asset : The target asset name. [file] is replaced with the original asset. [path] is replaced with the path of the original asset and [query] with the query. Defaults to "[path].gz[query]" .

: The target asset name. is replaced with the original asset. is replaced with the path of the original asset and with the query. Defaults to . filename : A function(asset) which receives the asset name (after processing asset option) and returns the new asset name. Defaults to false .

: A which receives the asset name (after processing option) and returns the new asset name. Defaults to . algorithm : Can be a function(buf, callback) or a string. For a string the algorithm is taken from zopfli .

: Can be a or a string. For a string the algorithm is taken from . test : All assets matching this RegExp are processed. Defaults to every asset.

: All assets matching this RegExp are processed. Defaults to every asset. threshold : Only assets bigger than this size are processed. In bytes. Defaults to 0 .

: Only assets bigger than this size are processed. In bytes. Defaults to . minRatio : Only assets that compress better that this ratio are processed. Defaults to 0.8 .

: Only assets that compress better that this ratio are processed. Defaults to . deleteOriginalAssets : Whether to delete the original assets or not. Defaults to false .

Option Arguments

verbose: Default: false,

verbose_more: Default: false,

numiterations: Default: 15,

blocksplitting: Default: true,

blocksplittinglast: Default: false,

blocksplittingmax: Default: 15

Maintainers