DEPRECATED
This package deprecated in favor https://github.com/webpack-contrib/compression-webpack-plugin, please look how use
zopfli library https://github.com/webpack-contrib/compression-webpack-plugin#examples. You can use
node-zopfli instead
@gfx/zopfli if you need
node@6 support. Thanks for using webpack.
npm i -D zopfli-webpack-plugin
var ZopfliPlugin = require("zopfli-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ZopfliPlugin({
asset: "[path].gz[query]",
algorithm: "zopfli",
test: /\.(js|html)$/,
threshold: 10240,
minRatio: 0.8
})
]
}
asset: The target asset name.
[file] is replaced with the original asset.
[path] is replaced with the path of the original asset and
[query] with the query. Defaults to
"[path].gz[query]".
filename: A
function(asset) which receives the asset name (after processing
asset option) and returns the new asset name. Defaults to
false.
algorithm: Can be a
function(buf, callback) or a string. For a string the algorithm is taken from
zopfli.
test: All assets matching this RegExp are processed. Defaults to every asset.
threshold: Only assets bigger than this size are processed. In bytes. Defaults to
0.
minRatio: Only assets that compress better that this ratio are processed. Defaults to
0.8.
deleteOriginalAssets: Whether to delete the original assets or not. Defaults to
false.
|
Juho Vepsäläinen
|
Joshua Wiens
|
Kees Kluskens
|
Sean Larkin