Chrome 93 WebCodecs breaking changes

The release of Chrome 93 on August 31, 2021 resulted in breaking changes to WebCodecs due to API updates, which breaks the WebSDK's ability to send video. To use Chrome 93+, you must upgrade to Web Client SDK 1.9.8 or higher.

Chrome 92 SharedArrayBuffers breaking changes

The release of Chrome 92 on July 20, 2021 resulted in BREAKING CHANGES and as a result, SharedArrayBuffers no longer works by default. You must either make your web site cross-origin isolated, or exempt it from cross-origin isolation requirements by applying for Origin Trials. Note that functionality will break even if users continue using older versions such as Chrome 91. We recommend that you do one of the following:

Apply SharedArrayBuffers origin trials for your domain , which will work until Chrome 103.

, which will work until Chrome 103. Set your WebSDK/VideoSDK web isolation and update to version 1.9.6 or higher.

Zoom ending support of Microsoft Internet Explorer

Microsoft is ending support for Internet Explorer (IE) 11 on August 17, 2021. Based on this date, Zoom has ended support for IE on September 30, 2021. Users can still use Zoom on IE after this date but we will no longer be supporting IE, fixing issues related to IE, or offering any customer support related to IE.

Zoom offers a web-based HTML5 client that is used in environments where the end users cannot download zoom desktop clients due to internal IT restrictions or in very low bandwidth environments.

The web client lets end users join a meeting, receive screen share from other attendees, join the meeting through the phone, and leave the meeting. Zoom has added a Web SDK as part of our developer platform to enable developers to embed this into their web apps. Key functions that are exposed include: init meeting config, join meeting, show/hide invite function, show/hide meeting header, get attendees list, call out, invite by phone, mute, unmute, mute all, unmute all, rename, expel, record, lock meeting, leave meeting, end meeting.

Supported Browsers are the latest versions of Google Chrome, Safari, and Mozilla Firefox.

Getting Started with Meetings

See the Zoom Web Meeting SDK documentation to get started.

Using the SDK

For the Component View, see the Zoom Web SDK Component view reference documentation.

For the Client View, see the Zoom Web SDK Client view reference documentation.

See Upcoming changes for details about upcoming releases.

Upgrading from 1.8.3 to 1.8.6

Since we replaced jQuery with Axios, you will need to change the following.

default en-US.json

$.i18n -> ZoomMtg.i18n case 1 : load en-US, jp-JP, zh-CN, but use jp-JP by default ZoomMtg.i18n. load ( 'en-US' ); ZoomMtg.i18n. load ( 'jp-JP' ); ZoomMtg.i18n. load ( 'zh-CN' ); ZoomMtg.i18n.reload( 'jp-JP' ); case 2 : only load jp-JP ZoomMtg.i18n. load ( 'jp-JP' ); ZoomMtg.i18n.reload( 'jp-JP' ); case 3 : load youself json file ZoomMtg.i18n. load ( 'you jason url' , 'you-lang-name' ); ZoomMtg.i18n.reload( 'you-lang-name' ); other: if you joined meeting and want change language , you need add another api ZoomMtg.reRender({lang: 'zoom support language or you-lang-name' });

Dependencies

"dependencies": { "react": "16.8.6", "react-dom": "16.8.6", "redux": "3.7.2", "react-redux": "7.1.0", "lodash": "^4.17.21", "redux-thunk": "2.2.0" }

CDN Accelerated

Global CDN source.zoom.us

China CDN jssdk.zoomus.cn

Include the source

< script src = "https://source.zoom.us/zoom-meeting-2.2.0.min.js" > </ script >

or

npm install @ zoomus / websdk @ 2 . 2 . 0

Please note, 2.2.0 was released with two ways to include the source, the normal way and the npm way. For npm, you need babel and webpack.

First, invoke these three API to init jssdk.

console .log ( 'checkSystemRequirements' ); console .log (JSON.stringify(ZoomMtg.checkSystemRequirements())); ZoomMtg .preLoadWasm (); ZoomMtg .prepareJssdk ();

See the sample web app (CDN version) for how to update 2.2.0

Screen share

ZoomMtg .init ({ ... screenShare : true , ... })

Chat

ZoomMtg .init ({ ... isSupportChat : true , ... })

Webinar notice

If you want to join a webinar you must add your email to the userEmail property within the join method and set the role to 0 within the meetingConfig function.

ZoomMtg.join({ ... userEmail: "hello@zoom.us", ... })

role: 0

Video, Computer Audio, and Sharing Supported browsers

Feature Chrome Firefox Safari Opera Vivaldi Video yes yes yes yes yes Computer Audio yes yes no no yes View Sharing yes yes yes yes yes Screen Sharing >=72 >=66 no no yes Chat yes yes yes yes yes

Quick start

See the sample apps to quickly get started.

sample web app (CDN version) with dependecies.

git clone https: cd sample-app-web/CDN npm install npm run start

sample web app (local version)

git clone https: cd sample-app-web/Local npm install npm run start

git clone https://github.com/zoom/sample-app-web.git --branch master --depth 1 cd sample-app-web/Components npm install && npm run

open browser http://localhost:9999

For details, see Components/readme.md.

