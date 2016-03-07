Information

Zoomooz is an easy-to-use jQuery plugin for making any web page element zoom.

Basically, just have a look at the examples and start hacking away.

For more information and usage, see: http://jaukia.github.io/zoomooz/

Building

There is an optional build process. Currently the only thing it does is that it merges and minifies Javascript files, so running it is not necessary.

Download and install Node.js (npm should install automatically): http://nodejs.org/#download Install grunt and requirements for it: cd src npm install grunt grunt (install any missing requirements based on instructions)

Running the build