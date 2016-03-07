openbase logo
zoo

zoomooz

by Janne Aukia
1.0.0 (see all)

An easy-to-use jQuery plugin for making zooming web pages.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

104

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

6.1KB

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Information

Zoomooz is an easy-to-use jQuery plugin for making any web page element zoom.

Basically, just have a look at the examples and start hacking away.

For more information and usage, see: http://jaukia.github.io/zoomooz/

Building

There is an optional build process. Currently the only thing it does is that it merges and minifies Javascript files, so running it is not necessary.

Setting up the build tools

  1. Download and install Node.js (npm should install automatically):

    http://nodejs.org/#download

  2. Install grunt and requirements for it:

    cd src
npm install grunt
grunt
(install any missing requirements based on instructions)

Running the build

cd src
grunt

