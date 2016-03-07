Zoomooz is an easy-to-use jQuery plugin for making any web page element zoom.
Basically, just have a look at the examples and start hacking away.
For more information and usage, see: http://jaukia.github.io/zoomooz/
There is an optional build process. Currently the only thing it does is that it merges and minifies Javascript files, so running it is not necessary.
Download and install Node.js (npm should install automatically):
Install grunt and requirements for it:
cd src
npm install grunt
grunt
(install any missing requirements based on instructions)
cd src
grunt