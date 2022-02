Zooming

Image zoom that makes sense.

Pure JavaScript & built with mobile in mind.

Smooth animations with intuitive gestures.

Zoom into a hi-res image if supplied.

Easy to integrate & customizable.

Get Started

Try Demo or play with codepen.

Please see Documentation for detailed guide.

Showcase

These projects are using Zooming. Pull requests are welcome!

beta: pnut.io web client.

bluedoc: an open-source document management tool for enterprise self host.

Chalk: a high quality, completely customizable, performant and 100% free Jekyll blog theme.

Drupal Zooming: integrate Zooming to Drupal.

imagediff: tool for automated UI testing and catching visual regressions.

OctoberCMS Zooming Images plugin: open source plugin for October CMS.

vuepress-plugin-zooming: make images zoomable in VuePress.

Caveats / Limitations

Avoid working with fixed position images #34.

Image won't be visible after zoom-in if any parent element has style overflow: hidden #22.

Contributing

Fork it. Under project folder:

yarn yarn start

Open up index.html in browser.

Make your changes and submit a pull request!

Test

yarn test

Credit

Inspired by zoom.js and zoomerang. First demo image from Journey. Second demo image journey by 飴村.