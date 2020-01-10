Zoom it!

Allows your users to zoom, rotate, and pan images using touch gestures.

For a DEMO open this on mobile: http://anitasv.github.io/zoom/

Type Link Size Minified http://anitasv.github.io/zoom/zoom-1.0.7.min.js 2184 bytes (gzip: 1024 bytes) Debugging http://anitasv.github.io/zoom/zoom-1.0.7.js 10815 bytes NPM https://www.npmjs.com/package/zoom-it

For an explanation of math see https://github.com/anitasv/zoom/wiki/Explaining-Math

Send pull requests, bug reports, and feature requests to https://github.com/anitasv/zoom/

Usage

< div width = 320 height = 240 style = "overflow:hidden;" > < img id = "torotate" width = 320 height = 240 src = "https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/w33i78Rt0j4GHr7SA1luYtBAtmC1DmRHwobUcK1wCKivA_u4VczsDw0CweLmJpUwFRUs=w1920-h1200-no" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "http://anitasv.github.io/zoom/zoom-1.0.7.min.js" > </ script >

The overflow:hidden is to crop the image moving outside the original border. Be creative. Hotlinking to github.io may get you blocked; so copy to your own location.

var elem = document .getElementById( 'torotate' ); var zm = new Zoom(elem, { rotate : true }); zm.destroy()

Pan cannot be currently disabled, there is an outstanding issue on it.

You can do operations like zm.reset() on this object, by default it attaches listeners to the object given.

Optionally pass a window -like object as the third parameter (e.g. for testing, or use in a non-browser environment).

If you are using NPM, then