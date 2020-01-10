openbase logo
zi

zoom-it

by Anita SV
1.0.6 (see all)

Javascript library to do pinch zoom that preserves scale and rotation correctly.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

695

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

1.1KB

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Zoom it!

Allows your users to zoom, rotate, and pan images using touch gestures.

For a DEMO open this on mobile: http://anitasv.github.io/zoom/

TypeLinkSize
Minifiedhttp://anitasv.github.io/zoom/zoom-1.0.7.min.js2184 bytes (gzip: 1024 bytes)
Debugginghttp://anitasv.github.io/zoom/zoom-1.0.7.js10815 bytes
NPMhttps://www.npmjs.com/package/zoom-it

For an explanation of math see https://github.com/anitasv/zoom/wiki/Explaining-Math

Send pull requests, bug reports, and feature requests to https://github.com/anitasv/zoom/

Usage

<div width=320 height=240 style="overflow:hidden;">
    <!-- this doesn't have to be an image -->
    <img id="torotate" width=320 height=240 src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/w33i78Rt0j4GHr7SA1luYtBAtmC1DmRHwobUcK1wCKivA_u4VczsDw0CweLmJpUwFRUs=w1920-h1200-no">
</div>

<script type="text/javascript" src="http://anitasv.github.io/zoom/zoom-1.0.7.min.js"> </script>

The overflow:hidden is to crop the image moving outside the original border. Be creative. Hotlinking to github.io may get you blocked; so copy to your own location.

var elem = document.getElementById('torotate');
var zm = new Zoom(elem, {
    rotate: true
});

// after use, call to remove event listeners, etc:
zm.destroy()

Pan cannot be currently disabled, there is an outstanding issue on it.

You can do operations like zm.reset() on this object, by default it attaches listeners to the object given.

Optionally pass a window-like object as the third parameter (e.g. for testing, or use in a non-browser environment).

If you are using NPM, then

var zoom = require("zoom-it");

var elem = document.getElementById('torotate');
var zm = new zoom.Zoom(elem, {
    rotate: true
});

