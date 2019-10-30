openbase logo
zi

zoom-image

by EGOIST
0.1.4 (see all)

Medium's Image Zoom (no dependencies, IE 10+)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100

GitHub Stars

95

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

1.3KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

zoom-image

NPM version NPM downloads donate

This is a fork of [nishanths/zoom.js] (https://github.com/nishanths/zoom.js) which is a vanilla js implementation of fat/zoom.js, I'm making the fork because the original one never works with a bundler and I don't know how to fix it there.

And the size of original version is 5.42 kB , while this is 3.7K.

Install

yarn add zoom-image

To use in browser, include following JS and CSS in your page, then you can invoke window.zoom to setup the image!

https://unpkg.com/zoom-image/css/zoom-image.css
https://unpkg.com/zoom-image/js/zoom-image.js

Usage

To use with a bundler like webpack:

import zoom from 'zoom-image'
import 'zoom-image/css/zoom-image.css'

zoom(document.querySelector('img'))

To destroy the listener for the img:

const destroyZoom = zoom(document.querySelector('img'))

// when you no longer need it
// eg: in a SPA component, call:
destroyZoom()

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

zoom-image © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin

