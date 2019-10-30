This is a fork of [nishanths/zoom.js] (https://github.com/nishanths/zoom.js) which is a vanilla js implementation of fat/zoom.js, I'm making the fork because the original one never works with a bundler and I don't know how to fix it there.
And the size of original version is
5.42 kB , while this is
3.7K.
yarn add zoom-image
To use in browser, include following JS and CSS in your page, then you can invoke
window.zoom to setup the image!
https://unpkg.com/zoom-image/css/zoom-image.css
https://unpkg.com/zoom-image/js/zoom-image.js
To use with a bundler like webpack:
import zoom from 'zoom-image'
import 'zoom-image/css/zoom-image.css'
zoom(document.querySelector('img'))
To destroy the listener for the img:
const destroyZoom = zoom(document.querySelector('img'))
// when you no longer need it
// eg: in a SPA component, call:
destroyZoom()
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
zoom-image © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).
egoistian.com · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @rem_rin_rin