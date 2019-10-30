This is a fork of [nishanths/zoom.js] (https://github.com/nishanths/zoom.js) which is a vanilla js implementation of fat/zoom.js, I'm making the fork because the original one never works with a bundler and I don't know how to fix it there.

And the size of original version is 5.42 kB , while this is 3.7K .

Install

yarn add zoom-image

To use in browser, include following JS and CSS in your page, then you can invoke window.zoom to setup the image!

https://unpkg.com/zoom-image/css/zoom-image.css

https://unpkg.com/zoom-image/js/zoom-image.js

Usage

To use with a bundler like webpack:

import zoom from 'zoom-image' import 'zoom-image/css/zoom-image.css' zoom( document .querySelector( 'img' ))

To destroy the listener for the img:

const destroyZoom = zoom( document .querySelector( 'img' )) destroyZoom()

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

zoom-image © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).