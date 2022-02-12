Overview

node-zookeeper - A Node.js client for Apache Zookeeper.

This node module is implemented on top of the official ZooKeeper C Client API, supporting ZooKeeper server v3.4.x - v3.6.x. Have a look at the official docs for further details on behavior.

Latest changes are described in the changelog

Installation

npm install zookeeper

And you're done!

(note the name zookeeper in lowercase)

News

🚀 New since version 5.1.0 Support for SSL , that was introduced in Apache ZooKeeper C Client v3.6.0.

🚀 New since version 4.9.0 Support for Dynamic Reconfiguration , introduced in Apache ZooKeeper server v3.5.5.

🚀 New since version 4.8.0 Support for the new node types introduced in Apache ZooKeeper server v3.5.5: Container and TTL 🚀

🎉 New since version 4.7.0 🎉 The install process is faster than ever. If you are a Mac OS X or Windows user, there is no longer a need to build an AddOn during the install process. Everything is already included in the package. Linux user? Don't worry, the installer will quickly build a Native Node.js AddOn for the Linux flavor you are running.

Examples

const ZooKeeper = require ( 'zookeeper' );

The ZooKeeper client support both callbacks and Promises using the then or async/await syntax.

Documentation

The source code is documented with JSDoc code comments and TypeScript type declarations.

Also, have a look at the API documentation here:

Example: create a client

Create an instance of the ZooKeeper client:

function createClient ( timeoutMs = 5000 ) { const config = { connect : host, timeout : timeoutMs, debug_level : ZooKeeper.ZOO_LOG_LEVEL_WARN, host_order_deterministic : false , }; return new ZooKeeper(config); } const client = createClient();

The client is ready when connected to a ZooKeeper server:

client.on( 'connect' , () => { }); client.init(config);

Example: create a node

Using the API:

const path = '/myPath' ; try { const createdPath = await client.create(path, data, ZooKeeper.ZOO_EPHEMERAL); console .log( `(created: ${createdPath} )` ); } catch (error) { console .log( ` ${path} already exists` ); }

More examples

Have a look at the code in the examples folder: with master, workers, tasks and listeners scenarios.

API Reference

Methods: async/await enabled client methods

:green_circle: New since 5.2.1: 🔴 the async functions will reject, when the underlying client returns an error code. This is a bug fix. Before this, errors were failing silently.

init(options)

connect(options, connect_cb)

close()

path = await create(path, data, flags, ttl) ttl is optional. Must be positive if a TTL flag is used. See Input parameters

mkdirp(path, callback(Error))

stat = await exists(path, watch) rejects if node does not exist. There's also a pathExists as an alternative.

trueOrFalseValue = await pathExists(path, watch)

[stat, string|Buffer] = await get(path, watch)

children = await get_children(path, watch)

[children, stat] = await get_children2( path, watch) return value types: children is an array of strings stat is an object

stat = await set(path, data, version)

val = await sync(path)

delete_ (path, version) (note the trailing _ )

config = getconfig(watch)

reconfig(joining, leaving, members, config_version)

set_acl(path, version, acl)

acl = await get_acl(path)

add_auth(scheme, auth)

The watcher methods are forward-looking subscriptions that can recieve multiple callbacks whenever a matching event occurs.

stat = await w_exists(path, watch_cb) rejects if node does not exist. There's also a w_pathExists as an alternative.

trueOrFalseValue = await w_pathExists(path, watch)

[stat, string|Buffer] = await w_get(path, watch_cb)

children = await w_get_children(path, watch_cb)

[children, stat] = await w_get_children2 (path, watch_cb) return value types: children is an array of strings stat is an object

config = w_getconfig(watch_cb)

Methods: callbacks based client methods

init(options)

connect(options, connect_cb)

close()

a_create(path, data, flags, path_cb)

a_createTtl(path, data, flags, ttl, pathCb)

mkdirp(path, callback(Error))

a_exists(path, watch, stat_cb)

a_get(path, watch, data_cb)

a_get_children(path, watch, child_cb)

a_get_children2(path, watch, child2_cb)

a_set(path, data, version, stat_cb)

a_sync(path, value_cb)

a_delete_ (path, version, void_cb) (note the trailing _ )

a_getconfig(watch, data_cb)

a_reconfig(joining, leaving, members, version, data_cb)

a_set_acl(path, version, acl, void_cb)

a_get_acl(path, acl_cb)

add_auth(scheme, auth, void_cb)

The watcher methods are forward-looking subscriptions that can recieve multiple callbacks whenever a matching event occurs.

aw_exists(path, watch_cb, stat_cb)

aw_get(path, watch_cb, data_cb)

aw_get_children(path, watch_cb, child_cb)

aw_get_children2(path, watch_cb, child2_cb)

aw_getconfig(watch_cb, data_cb)

Callback Signatures

path_cb : function(rc, error, path)

stat_cb : function(rc, error, stat) Invoked with error set if path does not exist, also for a_exists() calls

data_cb : function(rc, error, stat, data)

child_cb : function(rc, error, children)

child2_cb : function(rc, error, children, stat)

value_cb : function(rc, error, value)

void_cb : function(rc, error)

watch_cb : function(type, state, path)

acl_cb : function(rc, error, acl, stat)

connect_cb: function(err, zookeeper)

Input Parameters

options : object. valid keys: { connect, timeout, debug_level, host_order_deterministic, data_as_buffer, response_counter_limit }

path : string

data : string or Buffer

flags : int32. Supported: ZOO_PERSISTENT ZOO_EPHEMERAL ZOO_PERSISTENT_SEQUENTIAL ZOO_EPHEMERAL_SEQUENTIAL ZOO_CONTAINER ZOO_PERSISTENT_WITH_TTL ZOO_PERSISTENT_SEQUENTIAL_WITH_TTL

version : int32. null or undefined will skip version checking.

or will skip version checking. watch : boolean

ttl: int32. TTL in milliseconds. Must be positive if any of the TTL modes is used; otherwise undefined .

. scheme : authorisation scheme (digest, auth)

joining : string. Comma separated list of servers to be added. null for non-incremental reconfiguration.

for non-incremental reconfiguration. leaving : string. Comma separated list of servers to be removed. null for non-incremental reconfiguration.

for non-incremental reconfiguration. members : string. Comma separated list of new membership. null for incremental reconfiguration.

for incremental reconfiguration. config_version : int64. -1 to skip version checking

to skip version checking auth : authorisation credentials (username:password)

acl : acls list (same as output parameter, look below) - read only

Output Parameters

path is a string

data is either a Buffer (default), or a string (this is controlled by data_as_buffer = true/false)

children is an array of strings

rc is an int (error codes from zk api)

error is a string (error string from zk api)

type is an int event type (from zk api)

state is an int (state when the watcher fired from zk api)

stat is an object with the following attributes: long czxid // created zxid long mzxid // last modified zxid long ctime // created long mtime // last modified int version // version int cversion // child version int aversion // acl version string ephemeralOwner // owner session id if ephemeral, 0 otw int dataLength // length of the data in the node int numChildren // number of children of this node long pzxid // last modified children

acl is an array of acls objects, single acl object has following key int perms // permisions string scheme // authorisation scheme (digest, auth) string auth // authorisation credentials (username:hashed_password)

zookeeper is the ZooKeeper instance on which connect was called

Session state machine is well described in the Zookeeper docs

ACL and authorisation

The library comes with 3 default ACL levels defined (comes from ZK):

ZooKeeper.ZOO_OPEN_ACL_UNSAFE - anyone can do anything

ZooKeeper.ZOO_READ_ACL_UNSAFE - anyone can read

ZooKeeper.ZOO_CREATOR_ALL_ACL - gives full rights to authorised user (you have to be authorised first, otherwise it will result with "invalid acl")

If you don't want to use predefined ACLs you can define your own (the ACL object is described above), for limiting permisions you can use:

ZooKeeper.ZOO_PERM_READ - read permission

ZooKeeper.ZOO_PERM_WRITE - write permission

ZooKeeper.ZOO_PERM_CREATE - create permission

ZooKeeper.ZOO_PERM_DELETE - delete permission

ZooKeeper.ZOO_PERM_ADMIN - admin permission

ZooKeeper.ZOO_PERM_ALL - all of the above

For more details please refer to ZooKeeper docs.

Windows support

Windows 10 is supported out of the box with no additional requirements other than Node.js itself.

Running a different Windows version? Install CMake to build a ZooKeeper client on Windows and install Python.

Also, run npm install in a Powershell window. For further instructions visit node-gyp documentation.

Windows support has been enabled mainly for supporting development, not for production.

Development

To run full output during the module build one has to use ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE flag.

ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE=1 npm install

For Windows (PowerShell): verbose build

$env :ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE=1 npm install

This PowerShell command will remove the environment variable:

Remove-Item Env:\ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE

Implementation Notes

Zookeeper C API library comes in 2 flavours: single-threaded and multi-threaded. For node.js, single-threaded library provides the most sense since all events coming from ZooKeeper responses have to be dispatched to the main JavaScript thread.

The C++ code uses the same logging facility that ZK C API uses internally. Hence zk_log.h file checked into this project. The file is considered ZooKeeper internal and is not installed into /usr/local/include

Multiple simultaneous ZooKeeper connections are supported and tested

All ZooKeeper constants are exposed as read-only properties of the ZooKeeper function, like ZK.ZOO_EPHEMERAL

All ZooKeeper API methods including watchers are supported.

Known Bugs & Issues

The lib will segfault if you try to use a ZooKeeper intance after the on_closed event is delivered (possibly as a result of session timeout etc.) YOU MAY NOT re-use the closed ZooKeeper instance. You should allocate a new one and initialize it as a completely new client. Any and all watchers from your first instance are lost, though they may fire (before the on_close) see below.

Any established watches may/will be fired once each when/if your client is expired by the ZooKeeper server, the input arguments are observed to be: type=-1, state=1, path="". Care should be taken to handle this differently than a "real" watch event if that matters to your application.

Contribute to the project

Check out the issues tab and grab one! Read the contributing document.

See Also

Acknowledgments

Apache ZooKeeper ™ source code is included in this repository. An open source volunteer project under the Apache Software Foundation.

LICENSE

See LICENSE-MIT.txt file in the top level folder.

ORIGINAL AUTHOR

Yuri Finkelstein (yurif2003 at yahoo dot com)

with awesome contributions from: