node-zookeeper - A Node.js client for Apache Zookeeper.
This node module is implemented on top of the official ZooKeeper C Client API, supporting ZooKeeper server v3.4.x - v3.6.x. Have a look at the official docs for further details on behavior.
Latest changes are described in the changelog
npm install zookeeper
And you're done!
(note the name
zookeeper in lowercase)
🚀 New since version 5.1.0 Support for
SSL, that was introduced in Apache ZooKeeper C Client v3.6.0.
🚀 New since version 4.9.0 Support for
Dynamic Reconfiguration, introduced in Apache ZooKeeper server v3.5.5.
🚀 New since version 4.8.0 Support for the new node types introduced in Apache ZooKeeper server v3.5.5:
Container and
TTL 🚀
🎉 New since version 4.7.0 🎉 The install process is faster than ever. If you are a Mac OS X or Windows user, there is no longer a need to build an AddOn during the install process.
Everything is already included in the package. Linux user? Don't worry, the installer will quickly build a
Native Node.js AddOn for the Linux flavor you are running.
const ZooKeeper = require('zookeeper');
The ZooKeeper client support both callbacks and Promises using the
then or
async/await syntax.
The source code is documented with
JSDoc code comments and
TypeScript type declarations.
Also, have a look at the API documentation here:
Create an instance of the ZooKeeper client:
function createClient(timeoutMs = 5000) {
const config = {
connect: host,
timeout: timeoutMs,
debug_level: ZooKeeper.ZOO_LOG_LEVEL_WARN,
host_order_deterministic: false,
};
return new ZooKeeper(config);
}
const client = createClient();
The client is ready when connected to a ZooKeeper server:
client.on('connect', () => {
// start using the client
});
client.init(config);
Using the API:
const path = '/myPath';
try {
const createdPath = await client.create(path, data, ZooKeeper.ZOO_EPHEMERAL);
console.log(`(created: ${createdPath})`);
} catch (error) {
console.log(`${path} already exists`);
}
Have a look at the code in the examples folder: with master, workers, tasks and listeners scenarios.
:green_circle: New since 5.2.1: 🔴 the async functions will reject, when the underlying client returns an error code. This is a bug fix. Before this, errors were failing silently.
init(options)
connect(options, connect_cb)
close()
path = await create(path, data, flags, ttl)
ttl is optional. Must be positive if a TTL flag is used. See Input parameters
mkdirp(path, callback(Error))
stat = await exists(path, watch)
pathExists as an alternative.
trueOrFalseValue = await pathExists(path, watch)
[stat, string|Buffer] = await get(path, watch)
children = await get_children(path, watch)
[children, stat] = await get_children2( path, watch)
stat = await set(path, data, version)
val = await sync(path)
delete_ (path, version)
_)
config = getconfig(watch)
reconfig(joining, leaving, members, config_version)
set_acl(path, version, acl)
acl = await get_acl(path)
add_auth(scheme, auth)
The watcher methods are forward-looking subscriptions that can recieve multiple callbacks whenever a matching event occurs.
stat = await w_exists(path, watch_cb)
w_pathExists as an alternative.
trueOrFalseValue = await w_pathExists(path, watch)
[stat, string|Buffer] = await w_get(path, watch_cb)
children = await w_get_children(path, watch_cb)
[children, stat] = await w_get_children2 (path, watch_cb)
config = w_getconfig(watch_cb)
init(options)
connect(options, connect_cb)
close()
a_create(path, data, flags, path_cb)
a_createTtl(path, data, flags, ttl, pathCb)
mkdirp(path, callback(Error))
a_exists(path, watch, stat_cb)
a_get(path, watch, data_cb)
a_get_children(path, watch, child_cb)
a_get_children2(path, watch, child2_cb)
a_set(path, data, version, stat_cb)
a_sync(path, value_cb)
a_delete_ (path, version, void_cb)
_)
a_getconfig(watch, data_cb)
a_reconfig(joining, leaving, members, version, data_cb)
a_set_acl(path, version, acl, void_cb)
a_get_acl(path, acl_cb)
add_auth(scheme, auth, void_cb)
The watcher methods are forward-looking subscriptions that can recieve multiple callbacks whenever a matching event occurs.
aw_exists(path, watch_cb, stat_cb)
aw_get(path, watch_cb, data_cb)
aw_get_children(path, watch_cb, child_cb)
aw_get_children2(path, watch_cb, child2_cb)
aw_getconfig(watch_cb, data_cb)
ZOO_PERSISTENT
ZOO_EPHEMERAL
ZOO_PERSISTENT_SEQUENTIAL
ZOO_EPHEMERAL_SEQUENTIAL
ZOO_CONTAINER
ZOO_PERSISTENT_WITH_TTL
ZOO_PERSISTENT_SEQUENTIAL_WITH_TTL
null or
undefined will skip version checking.
undefined.
null for non-incremental reconfiguration.
null for non-incremental reconfiguration.
null for incremental reconfiguration.
-1 to skip version checking
Session state machine is well described in the Zookeeper docs
The library comes with 3 default ACL levels defined (comes from ZK):
If you don't want to use predefined ACLs you can define your own (the ACL object is described above), for limiting permisions you can use:
For more details please refer to ZooKeeper docs.
Windows 10 is supported out of the box with no additional requirements other than Node.js itself.
Running a different Windows version? Install
CMake to build a ZooKeeper client on Windows and install Python.
Also, run
npm install in a Powershell window. For further instructions visit node-gyp documentation.
Windows support has been enabled mainly for supporting development, not for production.
To run full output during the module build one has to use
ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE flag.
ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE=1 npm install
$env:ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE=1
npm install
This PowerShell command will remove the environment variable:
Remove-Item Env:\ZK_INSTALL_VERBOSE
Check out the issues tab and grab one! Read the contributing document.
See LICENSE-MIT.txt file in the top level folder.
Yuri Finkelstein (yurif2003 at yahoo dot com)
with awesome contributions from:
