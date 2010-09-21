This is a project intened to provide zonefile-based timezone supporting Date objects.

Installation

You can install this through npm:

npm install zoneinfo

##Usage

An example of usage is as follows:

var sys = require ( 'util' ); var zoneinfo = require ( 'zoneinfo' ), TZDate = zoneinfo.TZDate, countrycodes = zoneinfo.countrycodes; var d = new TZDate(); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.format( "Y-m-d" )); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); sys.puts(d.getTimezone( true )); d.setTimezone( "America/Denver" ); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); d.setTimezone( "America/Los_Angeles" ); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); d.setTimezone( "America/Phoenix" ); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); zoneinfo.setDefaultTimezone( "America/New_York" ); var d = new TZDate( "2010-11-08T16:00:00.000Z" ); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); d.setTimezone( "America/Denver" ); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); d.setTimezone( "America/Los_Angeles" ); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); d.setTimezone( "America/Phoenix" ); sys.puts(d); sys.puts(d.getTimezone()); sys.puts(sys.inspect(zoneinfo.listTimezones())); sys.puts(sys.inspect(zoneinfo.listTimezones( "US" ))); sys.puts(sys.inspect(countrycodes));

Tests

Tests that exist are written for Expresso (http://visionmedia.github.com/expresso/). To run them, install expresso and then run

expresso

Alternatively, you can run

expresso test /index.js

Or even better, run npm install and then

npm test

License

MIT (see LICENSE file)