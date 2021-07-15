An RFC1035-compliant DNS zone file parser and generator for Node.js and the browser. Based on the
dns-zonefile library by Elgs Qian Chen.
npm install zone-file
import { makeZoneFile } from 'zone-file'
let zoneFileText = makeZoneFile(zoneFileJson)
import { parseZoneFile } from 'zone-file'
let zoneFileJson = parseZoneFile(zoneFileText)
import { ZoneFile } from 'zone-file'
let zoneFileData = {
"$origin": "MYDOMAIN.COM.",
"$ttl": 3600,
"a": [
{ "name": "@", "ip": "127.0.0.1" },
{ "name": "www", "ip": "127.0.0.1" }
]
}
let zoneFile = new ZoneFile(zoneFileData)
let zoneFileString = zoneFile.toString()
let zoneFileJson = zoneFile.toJSON()
This library accepts both zone data expressed as a JSON object or as a plain text zone file. It supports
SOA,
NS,
A,
AAAA,
CNAME,
MX,
PTR,
SRV,
TXT and
URI record types as well as the
$ORIGIN keyword (for zone-wide use only). Each record type
(and the
$ORIGIN keyword) is optional, although bind expects to find at least an
SOA record in a valid zone file.
The following JSON produces a zone file for a forward DNS zone:
{
"$origin": "MYDOMAIN.COM.",
"$ttl": 3600,
"soa": {
"mname": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.",
"rname": "HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM.",
"serial": "{time}",
"refresh": 3600,
"retry": 600,
"expire": 604800,
"minimum": 86400
},
"ns": [
{ "host": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." },
{ "host": "NS2.NAMESERVER.NET." }
],
"a": [
{ "name": "@", "ip": "127.0.0.1" },
{ "name": "www", "ip": "127.0.0.1" },
{ "name": "mail", "ip": "127.0.0.1" }
],
"aaaa": [
{ "ip": "::1" },
{ "name": "mail", "ip": "2001:db8::1" }
],
"cname":[
{ "name": "mail1", "alias": "mail" },
{ "name": "mail2", "alias": "mail" }
],
"mx":[
{ "preference": 0, "host": "mail1" },
{ "preference": 10, "host": "mail2" }
],
"txt":[
{ "name": "txt1", "txt": "hello" },
{ "name": "txt2", "txt": "world" }
],
"srv":[
{ "name": "_xmpp-client._tcp", "target": "jabber", "priority": 10, "weight": 0, "port": 5222 },
{ "name": "_xmpp-server._tcp", "target": "jabber", "priority": 10, "weight": 0, "port": 5269 }
]
}
dns-zonefile will produce the following zone file from the above information, while the following zone file can as well be parsed to produce the zone file like above:
; Zone: MYDOMAIN.COM.
; Exported (yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm:ss.sssZ): 2014-09-22T21:10:36.697Z
$ORIGIN MYDOMAIN.COM.
$TTL 3600
; SOA Record
@ IN SOA NS1.NAMESERVER.NET. HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM. (
1411420237 ;serial
3600 ;refresh
600 ;retry
604800 ;expire
86400 ;minimum ttl
)
; NS Records
@ IN NS NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.
@ IN NS NS2.NAMESERVER.NET.
; MX Records
@ IN MX 0 mail1
@ IN MX 10 mail2
; A Records
@ IN A 127.0.0.1
www IN A 127.0.0.1
mail IN A 127.0.0.1
; AAAA Records
@ IN AAAA ::1
mail IN AAAA 2001:db8::1
; CNAME Records
mail1 IN CNAME mail
mail2 IN CNAME mail
; TXT Records
txt1 IN TXT "hello"
txt2 IN TXT "world"
; SRV Records
_xmpp-client._tcp IN SRV 10 0 5222 jabber
_xmpp-server._tcp IN SRV 10 0 5269 jabber
This JSON will produce a zone file for a reverse DNS zone (the
$ORIGIN
keyword is recommended for reverse DNS zones):
{
"$origin": "0.168.192.IN-ADDR.ARPA.",
"$ttl": 3600,
"soa": {
"mname": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.",
"rname": "HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM.",
"serial": "{time}",
"refresh": 3600,
"retry": 600,
"expire": 604800,
"minimum": 86400
},
"ns": [
{ "host": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." },
{ "host": "NS2.NAMESERVER.NET." }
],
"ptr":[
{ "name": 1, "host": "HOST1.MYDOMAIN.COM." },
{ "name": 2, "host": "HOST2.MYDOMAIN.COM." }
]
}
dns-zonefile will produce the following zone file from the above information, while the following zone file can as well be parsed to produce the zone file like above:
; Zone: 0.168.192.IN-ADDR.ARPA.
; Exported (yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm:ss.sssZ): 2014-09-22T21:10:36.698Z
$ORIGIN 0.168.192.IN-ADDR.ARPA.
$TTL 3600
; SOA Record
@ IN SOA NS1.NAMESERVER.NET. HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM. (
1411420237 ;serial
3600 ;refresh
600 ;retry
604800 ;expire
86400 ;minimum ttl
)
; NS Records
@ IN NS NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.
@ IN NS NS2.NAMESERVER.NET.
; PTR Records
1 IN PTR HOST1.MYDOMAIN.COM.
2 IN PTR HOST2.MYDOMAIN.COM.