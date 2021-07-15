Zone File JS

An RFC1035-compliant DNS zone file parser and generator for Node.js and the browser. Based on the dns-zonefile library by Elgs Qian Chen.

Installation

npm install zone-file

Usage

Making Zone Files

import { makeZoneFile } from 'zone-file' let zoneFileText = makeZoneFile(zoneFileJson)

Parsing Zone Files

import { parseZoneFile } from 'zone-file' let zoneFileJson = parseZoneFile(zoneFileText)

Zone File Objects

import { ZoneFile } from 'zone-file' let zoneFileData = { "$origin" : "MYDOMAIN.COM." , "$ttl" : 3600 , "a" : [ { "name" : "@" , "ip" : "127.0.0.1" }, { "name" : "www" , "ip" : "127.0.0.1" } ] } let zoneFile = new ZoneFile(zoneFileData) let zoneFileString = zoneFile.toString() let zoneFileJson = zoneFile.toJSON()

Background Info

This library accepts both zone data expressed as a JSON object or as a plain text zone file. It supports SOA , NS , A , AAAA , CNAME , MX , PTR , SRV , TXT and URI record types as well as the $ORIGIN keyword (for zone-wide use only). Each record type (and the $ORIGIN keyword) is optional, although bind expects to find at least an SOA record in a valid zone file.

Forward DNS Zone Files

The following JSON produces a zone file for a forward DNS zone:

{ "$origin" : "MYDOMAIN.COM." , "$ttl" : 3600 , "soa" : { "mname" : "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." , "rname" : "HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM." , "serial" : "{time}" , "refresh" : 3600 , "retry" : 600 , "expire" : 604800 , "minimum" : 86400 }, "ns" : [ { "host" : "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." }, { "host" : "NS2.NAMESERVER.NET." } ], "a" : [ { "name" : "@" , "ip" : "127.0.0.1" }, { "name" : "www" , "ip" : "127.0.0.1" }, { "name" : "mail" , "ip" : "127.0.0.1" } ], "aaaa" : [ { "ip" : "::1" }, { "name" : "mail" , "ip" : "2001:db8::1" } ], "cname" :[ { "name" : "mail1" , "alias" : "mail" }, { "name" : "mail2" , "alias" : "mail" } ], "mx" :[ { "preference" : 0 , "host" : "mail1" }, { "preference" : 10 , "host" : "mail2" } ], "txt" :[ { "name" : "txt1" , "txt" : "hello" }, { "name" : "txt2" , "txt" : "world" } ], "srv" :[ { "name" : "_xmpp-client._tcp" , "target" : "jabber" , "priority" : 10 , "weight" : 0 , "port" : 5222 }, { "name" : "_xmpp-server._tcp" , "target" : "jabber" , "priority" : 10 , "weight" : 0 , "port" : 5269 } ] }

dns-zonefile will produce the following zone file from the above information, while the following zone file can as well be parsed to produce the zone file like above:

; Zone: MYDOMAIN.COM. ; Exported (yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm:ss.sssZ): 2014 -09 -22T21:10:36.697Z $ORIGIN MYDOMAIN.COM. $TTL 3600 ; SOA Record @ IN SOA NS1.NAMESERVER.NET. HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM. ( 1411420237 ;serial 3600 ;refresh 600 ;retry 604800 ;expire 86400 ;minimum ttl ) ; NS Records @ IN NS NS1.NAMESERVER.NET. @ IN NS NS2.NAMESERVER.NET. ; MX Records @ IN MX 0 mail1 @ IN MX 10 mail2 ; A Records @ IN A 127.0 .0 .1 www IN A 127.0 .0 .1 mail IN A 127.0 .0 .1 ; AAAA Records @ IN AAAA ::1 mail IN AAAA 2001 :db8::1 ; CNAME Records mail1 IN CNAME mail mail2 IN CNAME mail ; TXT Records txt1 IN TXT "hello" txt2 IN TXT "world" ; SRV Records _xmpp-client._tcp IN SRV 10 0 5222 jabber _xmpp-server._tcp IN SRV 10 0 5269 jabber

Reverse DNS Zone Files

This JSON will produce a zone file for a reverse DNS zone (the $ORIGIN keyword is recommended for reverse DNS zones):

{ "$origin" : "0.168.192.IN-ADDR.ARPA." , "$ttl" : 3600 , "soa" : { "mname" : "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." , "rname" : "HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM." , "serial" : "{time}" , "refresh" : 3600 , "retry" : 600 , "expire" : 604800 , "minimum" : 86400 }, "ns" : [ { "host" : "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." }, { "host" : "NS2.NAMESERVER.NET." } ], "ptr" :[ { "name" : 1 , "host" : "HOST1.MYDOMAIN.COM." }, { "name" : 2 , "host" : "HOST2.MYDOMAIN.COM." } ] }

dns-zonefile will produce the following zone file from the above information, while the following zone file can as well be parsed to produce the zone file like above: