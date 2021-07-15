openbase logo
zone-file

by blockstack
1.0.0

A DNS zone file generator and parser written in Nodejs.

Readme

Zone File JS

An RFC1035-compliant DNS zone file parser and generator for Node.js and the browser. Based on the dns-zonefile library by Elgs Qian Chen.

Installation

npm install zone-file

Usage

Making Zone Files

import { makeZoneFile } from 'zone-file'
let zoneFileText = makeZoneFile(zoneFileJson)

Parsing Zone Files

import { parseZoneFile } from 'zone-file'
let zoneFileJson = parseZoneFile(zoneFileText)

Zone File Objects

import { ZoneFile } from 'zone-file'

let zoneFileData = {
  "$origin": "MYDOMAIN.COM.",
  "$ttl": 3600,
  "a": [
    { "name": "@", "ip": "127.0.0.1" },
    { "name": "www", "ip": "127.0.0.1" }
  ]
}

let zoneFile = new ZoneFile(zoneFileData)
let zoneFileString = zoneFile.toString()
let zoneFileJson = zoneFile.toJSON()

Background Info

This library accepts both zone data expressed as a JSON object or as a plain text zone file. It supports SOA, NS, A, AAAA, CNAME, MX, PTR, SRV, TXT and URI record types as well as the $ORIGIN keyword (for zone-wide use only). Each record type (and the $ORIGIN keyword) is optional, although bind expects to find at least an SOA record in a valid zone file.

Forward DNS Zone Files

The following JSON produces a zone file for a forward DNS zone:

{
    "$origin": "MYDOMAIN.COM.",
    "$ttl": 3600,
    "soa": {
        "mname": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.",
        "rname": "HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM.",
        "serial": "{time}",
        "refresh": 3600,
        "retry": 600,
        "expire": 604800,
        "minimum": 86400
    },
    "ns": [
        { "host": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." },
        { "host": "NS2.NAMESERVER.NET." }
    ],
    "a": [
        { "name": "@", "ip": "127.0.0.1" },
        { "name": "www", "ip": "127.0.0.1" },
        { "name": "mail", "ip": "127.0.0.1" }
    ],
    "aaaa": [
        { "ip": "::1" },
        { "name": "mail", "ip": "2001:db8::1" }
    ],
    "cname":[
        { "name": "mail1", "alias": "mail" },
        { "name": "mail2", "alias": "mail" }
    ],
    "mx":[
        { "preference": 0, "host": "mail1" },
        { "preference": 10, "host": "mail2" }
    ],
    "txt":[
        { "name": "txt1", "txt": "hello" },
        { "name": "txt2", "txt": "world" }
    ],
    "srv":[
        { "name": "_xmpp-client._tcp", "target": "jabber", "priority": 10, "weight": 0, "port": 5222 },
        { "name": "_xmpp-server._tcp", "target": "jabber", "priority": 10, "weight": 0, "port": 5269 }
    ]
}

dns-zonefile will produce the following zone file from the above information, while the following zone file can as well be parsed to produce the zone file like above:

; Zone: MYDOMAIN.COM.
; Exported  (yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm:ss.sssZ): 2014-09-22T21:10:36.697Z

$ORIGIN MYDOMAIN.COM.
$TTL 3600

; SOA Record
@           IN  SOA NS1.NAMESERVER.NET. HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM.    (
            1411420237   ;serial
            3600     ;refresh
            600  ;retry
            604800   ;expire
            86400    ;minimum ttl
)

; NS Records
@   IN  NS  NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.
@   IN  NS  NS2.NAMESERVER.NET.

; MX Records
@   IN  MX  0   mail1
@   IN  MX  10  mail2

; A Records
@   IN  A   127.0.0.1
www IN  A   127.0.0.1
mail    IN  A   127.0.0.1

; AAAA Records
@   IN  AAAA    ::1
mail    IN  AAAA    2001:db8::1

; CNAME Records
mail1   IN  CNAME   mail
mail2   IN  CNAME   mail

; TXT Records
txt1    IN  TXT "hello"
txt2    IN  TXT "world"

; SRV Records
_xmpp-client._tcp   IN  SRV 10  0   5222    jabber
_xmpp-server._tcp   IN  SRV 10  0   5269    jabber

Reverse DNS Zone Files

This JSON will produce a zone file for a reverse DNS zone (the $ORIGIN keyword is recommended for reverse DNS zones):

{
    "$origin": "0.168.192.IN-ADDR.ARPA.",
    "$ttl": 3600,
    "soa": {
        "mname": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.",
        "rname": "HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM.",
        "serial": "{time}",
        "refresh": 3600,
        "retry": 600,
        "expire": 604800,
        "minimum": 86400
    },
  "ns": [
      { "host": "NS1.NAMESERVER.NET." },
      { "host": "NS2.NAMESERVER.NET." }
  ],
  "ptr":[
      { "name": 1, "host": "HOST1.MYDOMAIN.COM." },
      { "name": 2, "host": "HOST2.MYDOMAIN.COM." }
  ]
}

dns-zonefile will produce the following zone file from the above information, while the following zone file can as well be parsed to produce the zone file like above:

; Zone: 0.168.192.IN-ADDR.ARPA.
; Exported  (yyyy-mm-ddThh:mm:ss.sssZ): 2014-09-22T21:10:36.698Z

$ORIGIN 0.168.192.IN-ADDR.ARPA.
$TTL 3600

; SOA Record
@           IN  SOA NS1.NAMESERVER.NET. HOSTMASTER.MYDOMAIN.COM.    (
            1411420237   ;serial
            3600     ;refresh
            600  ;retry
            604800   ;expire
            86400    ;minimum ttl
)

; NS Records
@   IN  NS  NS1.NAMESERVER.NET.
@   IN  NS  NS2.NAMESERVER.NET.

; PTR Records
1   IN  PTR HOST1.MYDOMAIN.COM.
2   IN  PTR HOST2.MYDOMAIN.COM.

