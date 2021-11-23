ZombieBox is a JavaScript framework for development of Smart TV and STB applications.
Init a node.js project:
npm init
Install ZombieBox and some of its components that you will most likely need:
npm install zombiebox
npm install zombiebox-platform-pc zombiebox-extension-cutejs
Either create application
config.js manually and start developing or start with a boilerplate:
npx zombiebox init $NAME
# or without npx:
./node_modules/zombiebox/bin/cli.js init
Run the development server:
npx zombiebox run
ZombieBox supports a lot of modern Smart TV and STB platforms and also some legacy but high-demand platforms, which allows you to deliver your application to a wide number of devices. Any capable platform can be easily support by extending it.
Platforms are a subtype of ZombieBox Addon. See addons for more information.
List of supported platforms:
|Platform
|Package
|Version
|Desktop browsers
zombiebox-platform-pc
|Android TV
zombiebox-platform-android-tv
|Samsung Tizen (2015+)
zombiebox-platform-tizen
|Samsung Orsay (2012-2014)
zombiebox-platform-samsung
|LG webOS (2014+)
zombiebox-platform-webos
|LG NetCast (2012-2014)
zombiebox-platform-lg
|MAG STB
zombiebox-platform-mag
|Dune HD
zombiebox-platform-dune
Archived platforms:
|Platform
|Package
|Version
|Headless browsers
zombiebox-platform-headless
|Eltex STB
zombiebox-platform-eltex
|TVIP STB
zombiebox-platform-tvip
Installation of a new platform is easy and nothing more than installation of a new npm package with further saving in the dependencies.
For example, for LG Netcast platform:
npm i zombiebox-platform-lg --save
Then configure the installed platform for building of a distribution package:
// Your config.js
module.exports = () => ({
platforms: {
lg: {
// Some platform-specific configuration, see platform documentation
}
}
});
Finally, build a package:
npx zombiebox build lg
Extension is a special npm package that extends default functionality of the framework. To add an extension just install a package via npm and save it in the dependencies.
Extensions are a subtype of ZombieBox Addon. See addons for more information.
List of available extensions:
|Description
|Package
|Version
|CuteJS Template engine
zombiebox-extension-cutejs
|Set of basic TV-oriented components
zombiebox-extension-ui
|Dependency Injection
zombiebox-extension-dependency-injection
|I18n support
zombiebox-extension-i18n
|Tools for Pixel Perfect testing
zombiebox-extension-pixelperfect
|Popup with main info about the application
zombiebox-extension-about
|Lodash library integration
zombiebox-extension-lodash
|Environment for interactive UI development
zombiebox-extension-storybook
|Emoji support
zombiebox-extension-emoji
|Subtitles
zombiebox-extension-ui-subtitles
Configuration file is a module that exports a function returning configuration object.
By default, the framework will try to find file
config.js in the root of the project, but you can set a custom path passing
--config to the CLI commands.
See configuration for details.
Use npx to access ZombieBox CLI utility:
npx zombiebox or
npx zb.
npx zb init <name> [root] - generates skeleton of a project interactively
npx zb run - starts the development server
npx zb build <platforms..> - builds a distribution package
npx zb buildCode - generates runtime code
npx zb (addScene|addPopup|addWidget) <name> [path] - generates boilerplate code for UI components
npx zb generateAliases [filename] - generates alias map for development tools
npx zb <platform> <command> - runs a specific command provided by a specific platform
See the CHANGELOG.md.
ZombieBox is not semver compatible. We tried, but this wasn't working well. ZombieBox tries it's best to follow a version policy close to semver that makes sense.
@dev dist-tag.
All ZombieBox components declare their dependencies on each other with
peerDependencies field in package.json. Node itself does not enforce this field, but ZombieBox does in its CLI commands.
ZombieBox was developed and is maintained by Interfaced.
It was created as internal framework for numerous Smart TV and STB applications developed for industry leaders.
This library is distributed under MIT license. See LICENSE.
Copyright © 2012-2021, Interfaced. All rights reserved. If you have any questions about license, please write to licensing@zombiebox.tv.