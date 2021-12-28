Does what it says on the tin; converts Zod schemas into JSON schemas!
$refs.
import { z } from "zod";
import zodToJsonSchema from "zod-to-json-schema";
const mySchema = z.object({
myString: z.string().min(5),
myUnion: z.union([z.number(), z.boolean()]),
});
const jsonSchema = zodToJsonSchema(mySchema, "mySchema");
{
"$schema": "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#",
"$ref": "#/definitions/mySchema",
"definitions": {
"mySchema": {
"type": "object",
"properties": {
"myString": {
"type": "string",
"minLength": 5
},
"myUnion": {
"type": ["number", "boolean"]
}
},
"additionalProperties": false,
"required": ["myString", "myUnion"]
}
}
}
You can pass a string as the second parameter of the main zodToJsonSchema function. If you do, your schema will end up inside a definitions object property on the root and referenced from there. Alternatively, you can pass the name as the
name property of the options object (see below).
Instead of the schema name (or nothing), you can pass an options object as the second parameter. The following options are available:
|Option
|Effect
|name?: string
|As described above.
|basePath?: string[]
|The base path of the root reference builder. Defaults to ["#"].
|$refStrategy?: "root" | "relative" | "none"
|The reference builder strategy;
|effectStrategy?: "input" | "any"
|The effects output strategy. Defaults to "input". See known issues!
|definitionPath?: "definitions" | "$defs"
|The name of the definitions property when name is passed. Defaults to "definitions".
|target?: "jsonSchema7" | "openApi3"
|Which spec to target. Defaults to "jsonSchema7"
.transform, the return type is inferred from the supplied function. In other words, there is no schema for the return type, and there is no way to convert it in runtime. Currently the JSON schema will therefore reflect the input side of the Zod schema and not necessarily the output (the latter aka.
z.infer). If this causes problems with your schema, consider using the effectStrategy "any", which will allow any type of output.
z.record with any other key type, this will be ignored.
This package does not follow semantic versioning. The major and minor versions of this package instead reflects feature parity with the Zod package.
I will do my best to keep API-breaking changes to an absolute minimum, but new features may appear as "patches", such as introducing the options pattern in 3.9.1.
https://github.com/StefanTerdell/zod-to-json-schema/blob/master/changelog.md