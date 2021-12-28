Zod to Json Schema

Summary

Does what it says on the tin; converts Zod schemas into JSON schemas!

Supports all relevant schema types, basic string, number and array length validations and string patterns.

Resolves recursive and recurring schemas with internal $ref s.

s. Also able to target Open API 3 (Swagger) specification for paths.

Usage

import { z } from "zod" ; import zodToJsonSchema from "zod-to-json-schema" ; const mySchema = z.object({ myString: z.string().min( 5 ), myUnion: z.union([z.number(), z.boolean()]), }); const jsonSchema = zodToJsonSchema(mySchema, "mySchema" );

Expected output

{ "$schema" : "http://json-schema.org/draft-07/schema#" , "$ref" : "#/definitions/mySchema" , "definitions" : { "mySchema" : { "type" : "object" , "properties" : { "myString" : { "type" : "string" , "minLength" : 5 }, "myUnion" : { "type" : [ "number" , "boolean" ] } }, "additionalProperties" : false , "required" : [ "myString" , "myUnion" ] } } }

Options

Schema name

You can pass a string as the second parameter of the main zodToJsonSchema function. If you do, your schema will end up inside a definitions object property on the root and referenced from there. Alternatively, you can pass the name as the name property of the options object (see below).

Options object

Instead of the schema name (or nothing), you can pass an options object as the second parameter. The following options are available:

Option Effect name?: string As described above. basePath?: string[] The base path of the root reference builder. Defaults to ["#"]. $refStrategy?: "root" | "relative" | "none" The reference builder strategy; "root" resolves $refs from the root up, ie: "#/definitions/mySchema".

resolves $refs from the root up, ie: "#/definitions/mySchema". "relative" uses relative JSON pointers. See known issues!

uses relative JSON pointers. See known issues! "none" ignores referencing all together, creating a new schema branch even on "seen" schemas. Recursive references defaults to "any", ie {} . Defaults to "root". effectStrategy?: "input" | "any" The effects output strategy. Defaults to "input". See known issues! definitionPath?: "definitions" | "$defs" The name of the definitions property when name is passed. Defaults to "definitions". target?: "jsonSchema7" | "openApi3" Which spec to target. Defaults to "jsonSchema7"

Known issues

When using .transform , the return type is inferred from the supplied function. In other words, there is no schema for the return type, and there is no way to convert it in runtime. Currently the JSON schema will therefore reflect the input side of the Zod schema and not necessarily the output (the latter aka. z.infer ). If this causes problems with your schema, consider using the effectStrategy "any", which will allow any type of output.

, the return type is inferred from the supplied function. In other words, there is no schema for the return type, and there is no way to convert it in runtime. Currently the JSON schema will therefore reflect the input side of the Zod schema and not necessarily the output (the latter aka. ). If this causes problems with your schema, consider using the effectStrategy "any", which will allow any type of output. JSON Schemas does not support any other key type than strings for objects. When using z.record with any other key type, this will be ignored.

with any other key type, this will be ignored. Relative JSON pointers, while published alongside JSON schema draft 2020-12, is not technically a part of it. Currently, most resolvers do not handle them at all.

Versioning

This package does not follow semantic versioning. The major and minor versions of this package instead reflects feature parity with the Zod package.

I will do my best to keep API-breaking changes to an absolute minimum, but new features may appear as "patches", such as introducing the options pattern in 3.9.1.

Changelog

https://github.com/StefanTerdell/zod-to-json-schema/blob/master/changelog.md