End-to-end typesafe APIs made easy
tRPC allows you to easily build & consume fully typesafe APIs, without schemas or code generation.
There are a few examples that you can use for playing out with tRCP or bootstrapping your new project. For example, if you want a next.js app, you can use the full-stack next.js example:
Quick start with a full-stack Next.js example:
# yarn
yarn create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter
# npm
npx create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter
👉 See full documentation on tRPC.io. 👈
Alex / KATT
|👋 Hi, I'm Alex and I am the creator of tRPC, don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter or email if you are curious about tRPC in any way.
If you enjoy working with tRPC and want to support me consider giving a token appreciation by GitHub Sponsors!
Also, if your company using tRPC and want to support long-term maintenance of tRPC, have a look at the sponsorship tiers or get in touch to discuss potential partnerships.
Render
Newfront
Dr. B
Cal.com
Ryan Edge
Snaplet
Anthony Short
Hampus Kraft
Daniel Yogel
Sam Holmes
Jan Zimmek
Theo Browne
Max Greenwald
Alex Schumacher
Bill
Ryan Edge
Illarion Koperski
Albin Groen
Timothy Cole
Michał Kowieski
SchlagerKhan
Ethan Clark
nihinihi01
tRPC is developed by KATT, originally based on a proof-of-concept by colinhacks.
Alex Johansson
Colin McDonnell
Pieter Venter
Kalle
Malte Granderath
Kristóf Poduszló
Rich Haines
Simon Edelmann
Anthony Short
Hampus Kraft
hypnodron
Daniel Yogel
Sam Holmes
Misha Kaletsky
s
Jan Zimmek
Alaister Young
Theo Browne
Max Greenwald
Stephen Mount
amr
Thomas Coldwell
Alex Schumacher
Ifiok Jr.
Memory-Lane-Games
Bill
Keenahn Tiberius Jung
Daniel Roe
Sachin Raja
Michael Kreuzmayr
Kim Røen
Ryan
Snaplet
Dylan Brookes
Marc Guiselin
Illarion Koperski
Albin Groen
Esa-Matti Suuronen
Timothy Cole
reggie3-braingu
ShiftySlothe
Dario Ielardi
Michał Kowieski
Theodore Rose
Ionut-Cristian Florescu
skarab42
SchlagerKhan
Brock Herion
Render
Ethan Clark
nihinihi01
CommanderRoot
