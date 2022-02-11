End-to-end typesafe APIs made easy

The client above is not importing any code from the server, only it's type declarations.

Intro

tRPC allows you to easily build & consume fully typesafe APIs, without schemas or code generation.

Features

✅ Well-tested and production ready.

🧙‍♂️ Full static typesafety & autocompletion on the client, for inputs, outputs and errors.

🐎 Snappy DX - No code generation, run-time bloat, or build pipeline.

🍃 Light - tRPC has zero deps and a tiny client-side footprint.

🐻 Easy to add to your existing brownfield project.

🔋 Batteries included - React.js/Next.js/Express.js adapters. (But tRPC is not tied to React - reach out if you want to make a Svelte/Vue/... adapter)

🥃 Subscriptions support.

⚡️ Request batching - requests made at the same time can be automatically combined into one

👀 Quite a few examples in the ./examples-folder

Quickstart

There are a few examples that you can use for playing out with tRCP or bootstrapping your new project. For example, if you want a next.js app, you can use the full-stack next.js example:

Quick start with a full-stack Next.js example:

yarn create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter npx create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter

👉 See full documentation on tRPC.io. 👈

Core Team



Alex / KATT 👋 Hi, I'm Alex and I am the creator of tRPC, don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter or email if you are curious about tRPC in any way.

If you enjoy working with tRPC and want to support me consider giving a token appreciation by GitHub Sponsors!

Also, if your company using tRPC and want to support long-term maintenance of tRPC, have a look at the sponsorship tiers or get in touch to discuss potential partnerships.

😻 Individuals

