Readme

tRPC

End-to-end typesafe APIs made easy

codecov MIT License Discord

Demo

The client above is not importing any code from the server, only it's type declarations.


Intro

tRPC allows you to easily build & consume fully typesafe APIs, without schemas or code generation.

Features

  • ✅  Well-tested and production ready.
  • 🧙‍♂️  Full static typesafety & autocompletion on the client, for inputs, outputs and errors.
  • 🐎  Snappy DX - No code generation, run-time bloat, or build pipeline.
  • 🍃  Light - tRPC has zero deps and a tiny client-side footprint.
  • 🐻  Easy to add to your existing brownfield project.
  • 🔋  Batteries included - React.js/Next.js/Express.js adapters. (But tRPC is not tied to React - reach out if you want to make a Svelte/Vue/... adapter)
  • 🥃  Subscriptions support.
  • ⚡️  Request batching - requests made at the same time can be automatically combined into one
  • 👀  Quite a few examples in the ./examples-folder

Quickstart

There are a few examples that you can use for playing out with tRCP or bootstrapping your new project. For example, if you want a next.js app, you can use the full-stack next.js example:

Quick start with a full-stack Next.js example:

# yarn
yarn create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter
# npm
npx create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter

👉 See full documentation on tRPC.io. 👈

Core Team


Alex / KATT		 👋 Hi, I'm Alex and I am the creator of tRPC, don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter or email if you are curious about tRPC in any way.

Sponsors

If you enjoy working with tRPC and want to support me consider giving a token appreciation by GitHub Sponsors!

Also, if your company using tRPC and want to support long-term maintenance of tRPC, have a look at the sponsorship tiers or get in touch to discuss potential partnerships.

🥇 Gold Sponsors

Render.com
Render

🥈 Silver Sponsors

🥉 Bronze Sponsors


Newfront
Dr. B
Cal.com
Ryan Edge

Snaplet

😻 Individuals


Anthony Short
Hampus Kraft
Daniel Yogel
Sam Holmes
Jan Zimmek
Theo Browne
Max Greenwald

Alex Schumacher
Bill
Ryan Edge
Illarion Koperski
Albin Groen
Timothy Cole
Michał Kowieski

SchlagerKhan
Ethan Clark
nihinihi01

All contributors ✨

tRPC is developed by KATT, originally based on a proof-of-concept by colinhacks.


Alex Johansson
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡 🚧
Colin McDonnell
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖
Pieter Venter
🤔 👀
Kalle
🐛
Malte Granderath
🐛
Kristóf Poduszló
🤔 🐛
Rich Haines
💡

Simon Edelmann
💻 🤔 ⚠️ 📖 👀
Anthony Short
💵
Hampus Kraft
💵
hypnodron
⚠️ 💻 🐛
Daniel Yogel
💵 👀 🐛
Sam Holmes
💵
Misha Kaletsky
🤔 ⚠️ 💻 👀

s
📖
Jan Zimmek
💵
Alaister Young
💻 ⚠️
Theo Browne
👀 💵
Max Greenwald
💵 💻 📖 ⚠️ 🐛
Stephen Mount
💵
amr
💻

Thomas Coldwell
📖
Alex Schumacher
💵
Ifiok Jr.
⚠️ 💻 📖
Memory-Lane-Games
💵
Bill
💵
Keenahn Tiberius Jung
💻
Daniel Roe
💻

Sachin Raja
👀 🤔 🧑‍🏫
Michael Kreuzmayr
💻
Kim Røen
🤔
Ryan
💵
Snaplet
💵
Dylan Brookes
💡
Marc Guiselin
📖 👀

Illarion Koperski
💵
Albin Groen
💵
Esa-Matti Suuronen
💡
Timothy Cole
💵 🧑‍🏫
reggie3-braingu
💡 ⚠️ 💵
ShiftySlothe
💡
Dario Ielardi
💻 ⚠️

Michał Kowieski
💵
Theodore Rose
💡
Ionut-Cristian Florescu
💡
skarab42
📖 💻 💡 ⚠️
SchlagerKhan
💵
Brock Herion
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Render
💵

Ethan Clark
💵
nihinihi01
💵
CommanderRoot
💻

Powered by Vercel

