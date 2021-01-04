znode is a remote method execution library for Node.js and the browser.
[1] Underlying implementation uses msgpack5. Performance is optimized for binary type usage (JSON would be faster for cases other than binary types).
const RPC = {
/* basic method support */
ping: () => 'pong',
/* async methods work identicaly to sync methods */
ping2: async () => 'pong2',
/* supports binary types */
pingBuffer: () => Buffer.from('pong'),
/* you can also add static properties */
API: 'v1'
}
net.createServer(async socket => {
let remote = await znode(socket, RPC)
let concater = await remote.createConcat('pre-')
console.log(await concater.concat('post')) // priv-pre-post
})
.listen(async () => {
const dynamicRPC = {
createConcat: str => {
let _private = 'priv-'
return {concat: _str => _private + str + _str}
}
}
let socket = net.connect(port)
let remote = await znode(socket, dynamicRPC)
console.log(await remote.ping()) // pong
console.log(await remote.ping2()) // pong2
console.log(await remote.pingBuffer()) // <Buffer 70 6f 6e 67>
console.log(remote.API) // v1
})
RPC methods can return anything that can be serialized by msgpack5. RPC methods can also return objects with additional methods that will be turned into additional remote methods.