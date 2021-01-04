znode

znode is a remote method execution library for Node.js and the browser.

Bi-directional RPC over any stream (WebRTC, WebSockets, TCP, etc)

Supports binary types natively without serializing to strings. [1]

Simple API using async await.

Supports RPC methods returning additional RPC methods.

[1] Underlying implementation uses msgpack5. Performance is optimized for binary type usage (JSON would be faster for cases other than binary types).

Full Usage

const RPC = { ping : () => 'pong' , ping2 : async () => 'pong2' , pingBuffer : () => Buffer.from( 'pong' ), API : 'v1' } net.createServer( async socket => { let remote = await znode(socket, RPC) let concater = await remote.createConcat( 'pre-' ) console .log( await concater.concat( 'post' )) }) .listen( async () => { const dynamicRPC = { createConcat : str => { let _private = 'priv-' return { concat : _str => _private + str + _str} } } let socket = net.connect(port) let remote = await znode(socket, dynamicRPC) console .log( await remote.ping()) console .log( await remote.ping2()) console .log( await remote.pingBuffer()) console .log(remote.API) })

RPC methods can return anything that can be serialized by msgpack5. RPC methods can also return objects with additional methods that will be turned into additional remote methods.