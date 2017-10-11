ZeroMQ Authentication Protocol (ZAP) for node.js
I'm actively working on the API and may need to make breaking changes often. Feel free to play with it, make suggestions, pull requests, etc., but keep in mind that it's not ready for production use.
Technically this module is not dependant on ØMQ (ZeroMQ) and could be used on it's own if you really wanted to. That being said, I suspect most, if not all, use cases will involve ØMQ.
$ npm install zmq-zap
See examples.
This may help, but no promises:
$ DEBUG=zmq-zap:* node ...
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install
Test:
$ npm test
With code coverage info (using istanbul):
$ npm install -g istanbul
$ make test-cov
A full code coverage report can be found in coverage/lcov-report/index.html after the tests complete