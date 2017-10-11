openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zz

zmq-zap

by Michael Sealand
0.0.3 (see all)

ZeroMQ Authentication Protocol for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

561

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

Size (min+gzip)

3.9KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Coverage Status

zmq-zap

ZeroMQ Authentication Protocol (ZAP) for node.js

This is a work in progress!

I'm actively working on the API and may need to make breaking changes often. Feel free to play with it, make suggestions, pull requests, etc., but keep in mind that it's not ready for production use.

Prerequisites

Technically this module is not dependant on ØMQ (ZeroMQ) and could be used on it's own if you really wanted to. That being said, I suspect most, if not all, use cases will involve ØMQ.

  • libsodium Only required when using the CURVE mechanism
  • ØMQ 4.x
  • ØMQ node bindings (zmq) You should be able to use any node bindings for ØMQ that support the appropriate socket options, but that's the one I use and recommend.
  • z85 Only required when using the CURVE mechanism. This is used to encode/decode the public/private key pairs.

Intallation

$ npm install zmq-zap

Examples

See examples.

Debugging

This may help, but no promises:

$ DEBUG=zmq-zap:* node ...

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install

Test:

$ npm test

With code coverage info (using istanbul):

$ npm install -g istanbul
$ make test-cov

A full code coverage report can be found in coverage/lcov-report/index.html after the tests complete

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial