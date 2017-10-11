ZeroMQ Authentication Protocol (ZAP) for node.js

This is a work in progress!

I'm actively working on the API and may need to make breaking changes often. Feel free to play with it, make suggestions, pull requests, etc., but keep in mind that it's not ready for production use.

Prerequisites

Technically this module is not dependant on ØMQ (ZeroMQ) and could be used on it's own if you really wanted to. That being said, I suspect most, if not all, use cases will involve ØMQ.

libsodium Only required when using the CURVE mechanism

ØMQ 4.x

ØMQ node bindings (zmq) You should be able to use any node bindings for ØMQ that support the appropriate socket options, but that's the one I use and recommend.

z85 Only required when using the CURVE mechanism. This is used to encode/decode the public/private key pairs.

Intallation

npm install zmq-zap

Examples

See examples.

Debugging

This may help, but no promises:

$ DEBUG=zmq-zap:* node ...

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

npm install

Test:

npm test

With code coverage info (using istanbul):

npm install -g istanbul make test -cov

A full code coverage report can be found in coverage/lcov-report/index.html after the tests complete