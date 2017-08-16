ØMQ bindings for node.js.
This project has moved!
The same people (and more) who brought you
zmq now bring you
zeromq, under the
official
zeromq GitHub organization.
We suggest all users migrate to this fork. Issues and Pull Requests on this (JustinTulloss/zeromq.node) repository will no longer be handled by the core team.
First install Visual Studio and either Node.js or io.js.
Ensure you're building zmq from a conservative location on disk, one without
unusual characters or spaces, for example somewhere like:
C:\sources\myproject.
Installing the ZeroMQ library is optional and not required on Windows. We
recommend running
npm install and node executable commands from a
github for windows shell or similar environment.
First install
pkg-config and the ZeroMQ library.
This module is compatible with ZeroMQ versions 2, 3 and 4. The installation
process varies by platform, but headers are mandatory. Most Linux distributions
provide these headers with
-devel packages like
zeromq-devel or
zeromq3-devel. Homebrew for OS X provides versions 4 and 3 with packages
zeromq and
zeromq3, respectively. A
Chris Lea PPA
is available for Debian-like users who want a version newer than currently
provided by their distribution. Windows is supported but not actively
maintained.
Note: For zap support with versions >=4 you need to have libzmq built and linked against libsodium. Check the Travis configuration for a list of what is tested and therefore known to work.
$ npm install zmq
// producer.js
var zmq = require('zmq')
, sock = zmq.socket('push');
sock.bindSync('tcp://127.0.0.1:3000');
console.log('Producer bound to port 3000');
setInterval(function(){
console.log('sending work');
sock.send('some work');
}, 500);
// worker.js
var zmq = require('zmq')
, sock = zmq.socket('pull');
sock.connect('tcp://127.0.0.1:3000');
console.log('Worker connected to port 3000');
sock.on('message', function(msg){
console.log('work: %s', msg.toString());
});
// pubber.js
var zmq = require('zmq')
, sock = zmq.socket('pub');
sock.bindSync('tcp://127.0.0.1:3000');
console.log('Publisher bound to port 3000');
setInterval(function(){
console.log('sending a multipart message envelope');
sock.send(['kitty cats', 'meow!']);
}, 500);
// subber.js
var zmq = require('zmq')
, sock = zmq.socket('sub');
sock.connect('tcp://127.0.0.1:3000');
sock.subscribe('kitty cats');
console.log('Subscriber connected to port 3000');
sock.on('message', function(topic, message) {
console.log('received a message related to:', topic, 'containing message:', message);
});
You can get socket state changes events by calling to the
monitor function.
The supported events are (see ZMQ docs for full description):
ZMQ_EVENT_CONNECTED
ZMQ_EVENT_CONNECT_DELAYED
ZMQ_EVENT_CONNECT_RETRIED
ZMQ_EVENT_LISTENING
ZMQ_EVENT_BIND_FAILED
ZMQ_EVENT_ACCEPTED
ZMQ_EVENT_ACCEPT_FAILED
ZMQ_EVENT_CLOSED
ZMQ_EVENT_CLOSE_FAILED
ZMQ_EVENT_DISCONNECTED
All events get 2 arguments:
fd - The file descriptor of the underlying socket (if available)
endpoint - The underlying socket endpoint
A special
monitor_error event will be raised when there was an error in the monitoring process, after this event no more
monitoring events will be sent, you can try and call
monitor again to restart the monitoring process.
Will create an inproc PAIR socket where zmq will publish socket state changes events, the events from this socket will
be read every
interval (defaults to 10ms).
By default only 1 message will be read every interval, this can be configured by using the
numOfEvents parameter,
where passing 0 will read all available messages per interval.
Stop the monitoring process
// Create a socket
var zmq = require('zmq');
socket = zmq.socket('req');
// Register to monitoring events
socket.on('connect', function(fd, ep) {console.log('connect, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('connect_delay', function(fd, ep) {console.log('connect_delay, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('connect_retry', function(fd, ep) {console.log('connect_retry, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('listen', function(fd, ep) {console.log('listen, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('bind_error', function(fd, ep) {console.log('bind_error, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('accept', function(fd, ep) {console.log('accept, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('accept_error', function(fd, ep) {console.log('accept_error, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('close', function(fd, ep) {console.log('close, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('close_error', function(fd, ep) {console.log('close_error, endpoint:', ep);});
socket.on('disconnect', function(fd, ep) {console.log('disconnect, endpoint:', ep);});
// Handle monitor error
socket.on('monitor_error', function(err) {
console.log('Error in monitoring: %s, will restart monitoring in 5 seconds', err);
setTimeout(function() { socket.monitor(500, 0); }, 5000);
});
// Call monitor, check for events every 500ms and get all available events.
console.log('Start monitoring...');
socket.monitor(500, 0);
socket.connect('tcp://127.0.0.1:1234');
setTimeout(function() {
console.log('Stop the monitoring...');
socket.unmonitor();
}, 20000);
You may temporarily disable polling on a specific ZMQ socket and let the node.js
process to terminate without closing sockets explicitly by removing their event loop
references. Newly created sockets are already
ref()-ed.
Detach the socket from the main event loop of the node.js runtime. Calling this on already detached sockets is a no-op.
Attach the socket to the main event loop. Calling this on already attached sockets is a no-op.
var zmq = require('zmq');
socket = zmq.socket('sub');
socket.bindSync('tcp://127.0.0.1:1234');
socket.subscribe('');
socket.on('message', function(msg) { console.log(msg.toString(); });
// Here blocks indefinitely unless interrupted.
// Let it terminate after 1 second.
setTimeout(function() { socket.unref(); }, 1000);
$ git clone https://github.com/JustinTulloss/zeromq.node.git zmq && cd zmq
$ npm i
# on unix:
$ make
# building on windows:
> npm i
# on unix:
$ make test
# testing on windows:
> npm t
Benchmarks are available in the
perf directory, and have been implemented
according to the zmq documentation:
How to run performance tests
In the following examples, the arguments are respectively:
You can run a latency benchmark by running these two commands in two separate shells:
node ./local_lat.js tcp://127.0.0.1:5555 1 100000
node ./remote_lat.js tcp://127.0.0.1:5555 1 100000
And you can run throughput tests by running these two commands in two separate shells:
node ./local_thr.js tcp://127.0.0.1:5555 1 100000
node ./remote_thr.js tcp://127.0.0.1:5555 1 100000
Running
make perf will run the commands listed above.