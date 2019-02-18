The last console logger
npm install --save zlogger
zlogger is same as global
console which has
.log,
.info,
.warn,
.error.
Every line will start with
prefix that you customize.
const logger = new ConsoleLogger({
prefix: '> ',
});
Support log level:
DEBUG /
INFO /
WARN /
ERROR.
const logger = new ConsoleLogger({
prefix: '> ',
level: 'WARN',
});
logger.error('msg_error');
logger.info('msg_info');
// [15:03:46] prefix > msg_error
Specify stdout/stderr, default is
process.stdout/process.stderr, you can use
fs if you want to print to file.
const logger = new ConsoleLogger({
stdout: fs.createWriteStream('stdout.log'),
stderr: fs.createWriteStream('stderr.log'),
});
logger.info('info');
logger.error('error');
// cat stdout.log
// cat stderr.log
You can create a child logger, the first argument can be a ChildProcess or writable stream. If you give a prefix, it will print after prefix defined by the parent logger.
const cp = require('child_process');
const logger = new ConsoleLogger({
prefix: 'prefix > ',
});
logger.info('see directory')
const ls = cp.spawn('ls', { cwd: __dirname });
logger.child(ls, '> ');
// [15:03:46] prefix > see directory
// [15:03:46] prefix > > History.md
// [15:03:46] prefix > > README.md
// [15:03:46] prefix > > index.js
// [15:03:46] prefix > > node_modules
// [15:03:46] prefix > > package.json
// [15:03:46] prefix > > test
.child will return a new logger.
const logger = new ConsoleLogger({
prefix: 'parent> ',
});
logger.info('parent');
const child = logger.child('child> ');
child.info('child');
// [15:02:43] parent> parent
// [15:02:43] parent> child> child
It will print time before prefix, format is
[HH:MM:SS] , but you can disable it.
.log and
.info will pipe to it，default is process.stdout
.warn and
.error will pipe to it，default is process.stderr
prefix, if it's a function, it will be called every line print.
