zlogger

The last console logger

Installation

npm install --save zlogger

Feature

✔︎ Extends Console

✔︎ Support custom prefix before every line

✔︎ Support custom stdout and stderr

✔︎ Support print time

✔︎ Support child logger

✔︎ Support logger level

Usage

zlogger is same as global console which has .log , .info , .warn , .error .

Every line will start with prefix that you customize.

const logger = new ConsoleLogger({ prefix : '> ' , });

Support log level: DEBUG / INFO / WARN / ERROR .

const logger = new ConsoleLogger({ prefix : '> ' , level : 'WARN' , }); logger.error( 'msg_error' ); logger.info( 'msg_info' );

Specify stdout/stderr, default is process.stdout/process.stderr , you can use fs if you want to print to file.

const logger = new ConsoleLogger({ stdout : fs.createWriteStream( 'stdout.log' ), stderr : fs.createWriteStream( 'stderr.log' ), }); logger.info( 'info' ); logger.error( 'error' );

You can create a child logger, the first argument can be a ChildProcess or writable stream. If you give a prefix, it will print after prefix defined by the parent logger.

const cp = require ( 'child_process' ); const logger = new ConsoleLogger({ prefix : 'prefix > ' , }); logger.info( 'see directory' ) const ls = cp.spawn( 'ls' , { cwd : __dirname }); logger.child(ls, '> ' );

.child will return a new logger.

const logger = new ConsoleLogger({ prefix : 'parent> ' , }); logger.info( 'parent' ); const child = logger.child( 'child> ' ); child.info( 'child' );

It will print time before prefix, format is [HH:MM:SS] , but you can disable it.

Options

{WriteStream} stdout - stdout, .log and .info will pipe to it，default is process.stdout

{WriteStream} stderr - stderr, .warn and .error will pipe to it，default is process.stderr

and will pipe to it，default is process.stderr {String|Function} prefix - every line will start with prefix , if it's a function, it will be called every line print.

, if it's a function, it will be called every line print. {Boolean} time - print time

{String|Number} level - log level

License

(The MIT License)