Synchronous zlib bindings for NodeJS

Originally made for JS libraries interacting with the Discord gateway, where compression requires a shared zlib context in a synchronous fashion.

Features

Synchronous, Pako-like API

Near-native performance and efficiency

Installing

zlib-sync is a native module, so it requires node-gyp to be installed, which requires Python 2.7 and a C++ compiler on your system. See the node-gyp documentation for more info. A pre-built module is planned for a future update.

After getting node-gyp set up, install zlib-sync like a normal NPM package:

npm install zlib-sync

Usage

Documentation can be found here.

var ZlibSync = require ( "zlib-sync" ); var inflate = new ZlibSync.Inflate(); inflate.push(compressedChunk1); inflate.push(compressedChunk2, ZlibSync.Z_SYNC_FLUSH); if (inflate.err < 0 ) { throw new Error ( "zlib error: " + inflate.msg); } var result = inflate.result; console .log(result.toString());

Deflate stream support

One-time deflate/inflate support

License

Refer to the LICENSE file.