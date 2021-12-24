zlFetch

Features

zlFetch helps you create your request. It helps you: Create query parameters for GET requests Do Basic and Bearer-type authorization Formats body for JSON or x-www-form-urlencoded zlFetch transforms the response: It lets you use your responses in the first then method. It directs 400 and 500 errors into catch .

You can install zlFetch through npm.

npm install zl-fetch --save

If you want to use zlFetch in your browser, download dist/index.min.js or use the CDN link below:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/zl-fetch" > </ script >

Quick Start

Basic usage (in Browser)

zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' ) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error))

You can use import zlFetch the ES6 way if you wish to:

import zlFetch from 'zl-fetch' zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' ) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error))

Basic usage (in Node)

You use it the same way you expect to with browsers!

const zlFetch = require ( 'zl-fetch' ) zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' ) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( error => console .log(error))

Response and Error objects

zlFetch changes the response and error objects. In zlFetch, response and error objects both include these five properties:

headers : response headers body : response body status : response status statusText : response status text response : original response from Fetch

zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' ) .then( response => { const headers = response.headers const body = response.body }) .catch( error => { const headers = error.headers const body = error.body const status = error.status })

GET requests

To send a GET request, enter the endpoint as the first argument.

zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' ) fetch( 'http://your-website.com' )

zlFetch formats and encodes query parameters for you if you provide a queries option.

zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { queries : { param1 : 'value1' , param2 : 'to encode' } }) fetch( 'http://your-website.com?param1=value1¶m2=to%20encode' )

POST requests

Set method to post to send a post request. zlFetch will set Content-Type will be set to application/json for you. It will also convert your body to a JSON string automatically.

zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { method : 'post' , body : { key : 'value' } }) fetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { method : 'post' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify({ key : 'value' }) }) zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { method : 'post' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' } })

Other Content-Types

You may choose to overwrite Content-Type yourself. To do so, pass headers and Content-Type property.

fetch( "http://your-website.com" , { method : "post" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "Another Content Type" }, body : { key : "value" ) });

If Content-Type is set to application/x-www-form-urlencoded , zlFetch will format body to be valid for x-www-form-urlencoded .

zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { method : 'post' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' }, body : { key : 'value' , web : 'https://google.com' } }) fetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { method : 'post' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' }, body : 'key=value&web=https%3A%2F%2Fgoogle.com' })

zlFetch adds Authorization headers for you if you include an auth property.

zlFetch( "http://your-website.com" , { auth : })

Basic Authentication

To perform basic authentication, pass username and password into auth .

zlFetch( "http://your-website.com" , { auth : { username : 'your-username' password : 'your-password' } }) fetch( "http://your-website.com" , { headers : { Authorization : `Basic ${btoa( "yourusername:12345678" )} ` } });

Token/Bearer Authentication

To perform token-based authentication, pass your token into auth .

zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { auth : 'token12345' }) fetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { headers : { Authorization : `Bearer token12345` } })

Shorhand methods

From v3.0 onwards, zlFetch supports method shorthands.

Supported shorthand methods include:

get post put patch delete

zlFetch.post( 'http://your-website.com' ) zlFetch( 'http://your-website.com' , { method : 'post' })

Handling other Response Types

zlFetch only supports json , blob , and text response types at this point. (PRs welcome if you want to help zlFetch handle more response types!).

If you want to handle a response not supported by zlFetch, you can pass customResponseParser: true into the options. This returns the response from a normal Fetch request without any additional treatments from zlFetch. You can then use response.json() or other methods as you deem fit.