zf

zl-fetch

by Zell Liew
3.2.4 (see all)

A library that makes the Fetch API a breeze

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

114

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

Size (min+gzip)

4.0KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

zlFetch

Features

  1. zlFetch helps you create your request. It helps you:
    1. Create query parameters for GET requests
    2. Do Basic and Bearer-type authorization
    3. Formats body for JSON or x-www-form-urlencoded
  2. zlFetch transforms the response:
    1. It lets you use your responses in the first then method.
    2. It directs 400 and 500 errors into catch.

Download/install

You can install zlFetch through npm.

# Installing through npm
npm install zl-fetch --save

If you want to use zlFetch in your browser, download dist/index.min.js or use the CDN link below:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/zl-fetch"></script>

Quick Start

Basic usage (in Browser)

// Basic usage
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
  .then(response => console.log(response))
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

You can use import zlFetch the ES6 way if you wish to:

// ES6 imports
import zlFetch from 'zl-fetch'
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
  .then(response => console.log(response))
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

Basic usage (in Node)

You use it the same way you expect to with browsers!

const zlFetch = require('zl-fetch')
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
  .then(response => console.log(response))
  .catch(error => console.log(error))

Response and Error objects

zlFetch changes the response and error objects. In zlFetch, response and error objects both include these five properties:

  1. headers: response headers
  2. body: response body
  3. status: response status
  4. statusText: response status text
  5. response: original response from Fetch
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
  .then(response => {
    const headers = response.headers
    const body = response.body
  })
  .catch(error => {
    const headers = error.headers
    const body = error.body
    const status = error.status
  })

GET requests

To send a GET request, enter the endpoint as the first argument.

// With zlFetch
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')

// With fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com')

zlFetch formats and encodes query parameters for you if you provide a queries option.

zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
  queries: {
    param1: 'value1',
    param2: 'to encode'
  }
})

// With fetch API
fetch('http://your-website.com?param1=value1&param2=to%20encode')

POST requests

Set method to post to send a post request. zlFetch will set Content-Type will be set to application/json for you. It will also convert your body to a JSON string automatically.

// with zlFetch
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
  method: 'post',
  body: {
    key: 'value'
  }
})

// Resultant fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    key: 'value'
  })
})

// Setting other content type
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' }
})

Other Content-Types

You may choose to overwrite Content-Type yourself. To do so, pass headers and Content-Type property.

fetch("http://your-website.com", {
  method: "post",
  headers: { "Content-Type": "Another Content Type" },
  body: {
    key: "value"
  )
});

If Content-Type is set to application/x-www-form-urlencoded, zlFetch will format body to be valid for x-www-form-urlencoded.

zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' },
  body: {
    key: 'value',
    web: 'https://google.com'
  }
})

// Resultant fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com', {
  method: 'post',
  headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' },
  body: 'key=value&web=https%3A%2F%2Fgoogle.com'
})

Authentication/Authorization

zlFetch adds Authorization headers for you if you include an auth property.

zlFetch("http://your-website.com", {
  auth: /* Your credentials */
})

Basic Authentication

To perform basic authentication, pass username and password into auth.

zlFetch("http://your-website.com", {
  auth: {
    username: 'your-username'
    password: 'your-password'
  }
})

// Resultant fetch api
fetch("http://your-website.com", {
  headers: { Authorization: `Basic ${btoa("yourusername:12345678")}` }
});

Token/Bearer Authentication

To perform token-based authentication, pass your token into auth.

zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
  auth: 'token12345'
})

// Resultant fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com', {
  headers: { Authorization: `Bearer token12345` }
})

Shorhand methods

From v3.0 onwards, zlFetch supports method shorthands.

Supported shorthand methods include:

  1. get
  2. post
  3. put
  4. patch
  5. delete
// These two are the same
zlFetch.post('http://your-website.com')
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', { method: 'post' })

Handling other Response Types

zlFetch only supports json,blob, and text response types at this point. (PRs welcome if you want to help zlFetch handle more response types!).

If you want to handle a response not supported by zlFetch, you can pass customResponseParser: true into the options. This returns the response from a normal Fetch request without any additional treatments from zlFetch. You can then use response.json() or other methods as you deem fit.

const response = await zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
  customResponseParser: true
})
const data = await response.arrayBuffer()

