You can install zlFetch through npm.
# Installing through npm
npm install zl-fetch --save
If you want to use zlFetch in your browser, download
dist/index.min.js or use the CDN link below:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/zl-fetch"></script>
// Basic usage
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
.then(response => console.log(response))
.catch(error => console.log(error))
You can use import zlFetch the ES6 way if you wish to:
// ES6 imports
import zlFetch from 'zl-fetch'
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
.then(response => console.log(response))
.catch(error => console.log(error))
You use it the same way you expect to with browsers!
const zlFetch = require('zl-fetch')
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
.then(response => console.log(response))
.catch(error => console.log(error))
zlFetch changes the response and error objects. In zlFetch,
response and
error objects both include these five properties:
headers: response headers
body: response body
status: response status
statusText: response status text
response: original response from Fetch
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
.then(response => {
const headers = response.headers
const body = response.body
})
.catch(error => {
const headers = error.headers
const body = error.body
const status = error.status
})
GET requests
To send a
GET request, enter the endpoint as the first argument.
// With zlFetch
zlFetch('http://your-website.com')
// With fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com')
zlFetch formats and encodes query parameters for you if you provide a
queries option.
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
queries: {
param1: 'value1',
param2: 'to encode'
}
})
// With fetch API
fetch('http://your-website.com?param1=value1¶m2=to%20encode')
POST requests
Set
method to
post to send a post request. zlFetch will set
Content-Type will be set to
application/json for you. It will also convert your
body to a JSON string automatically.
// with zlFetch
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
method: 'post',
body: {
key: 'value'
}
})
// Resultant fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com', {
method: 'post',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify({
key: 'value'
})
})
// Setting other content type
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
method: 'post',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' }
})
You may choose to overwrite
Content-Type yourself. To do so, pass
headers and
Content-Type property.
fetch("http://your-website.com", {
method: "post",
headers: { "Content-Type": "Another Content Type" },
body: {
key: "value"
)
});
If
Content-Type is set to
application/x-www-form-urlencoded, zlFetch will format
body to be valid for
x-www-form-urlencoded.
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
method: 'post',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' },
body: {
key: 'value',
web: 'https://google.com'
}
})
// Resultant fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com', {
method: 'post',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' },
body: 'key=value&web=https%3A%2F%2Fgoogle.com'
})
zlFetch adds
Authorization headers for you if you include an
auth property.
zlFetch("http://your-website.com", {
auth: /* Your credentials */
})
To perform basic authentication, pass
username and
password into
auth.
zlFetch("http://your-website.com", {
auth: {
username: 'your-username'
password: 'your-password'
}
})
// Resultant fetch api
fetch("http://your-website.com", {
headers: { Authorization: `Basic ${btoa("yourusername:12345678")}` }
});
To perform token-based authentication, pass your token into
auth.
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
auth: 'token12345'
})
// Resultant fetch api
fetch('http://your-website.com', {
headers: { Authorization: `Bearer token12345` }
})
From
v3.0 onwards, zlFetch supports method shorthands.
Supported shorthand methods include:
get
post
put
patch
delete
// These two are the same
zlFetch.post('http://your-website.com')
zlFetch('http://your-website.com', { method: 'post' })
zlFetch only supports
json,
blob, and
text response types at this point. (PRs welcome if you want to help zlFetch handle more response types!).
If you want to handle a response not supported by zlFetch, you can pass
customResponseParser: true into the options. This returns the response from a normal Fetch request without any additional treatments from zlFetch. You can then use
response.json() or other methods as you deem fit.
const response = await zlFetch('http://your-website.com', {
customResponseParser: true
})
const data = await response.arrayBuffer()