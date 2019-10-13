This repository is not maintained. zisui was integrated into https://github.com/reg-viz/storycap. And migration to Storycap is so easy. Please read our migration guide
A fast and simple CLI to screenshot your Storybook.
$ npm install zisui
zisui runs with 2 modes. One is "simple" and another is "managed".
With the simple mode, you don't need to configure your Storybook. Give an URL, such as:
$ zisui http://localhost:9001
You can launch your server via
--serverCmd option.
$ zisui --serverCmd "start-storybook -p 9001" http://localhost:9001
Also, zisui can crawls built and hosted Storybook pages:
$ zisui https://release-5-0--storybooks-vue.netlify.com
If you want to control how stories are captured (timing or size or etc...), use managed mode.
First, you need to register zisui Storybook addon.
/* .storybook/addons.js */
import "zisui/register";
Next, use
withScreenshot decorator to tell how zisui captures your stories.
/* .storybook/config.js */
import { addDecorator } from "@storybook/react";
import { withScreenshot } from "zisui";
addDecorator(withScreenshot());
And you can overwrite the global screenshot options by decorating to specific stories.
storiesOf('SomeKind', module)
.addDecorator(withScreenshot({
viewport: {
width: 600,
height: 400,
},
}))
.add('a story', () => /* your story component */);
Note
Now, the
withScreenshot decorator supports React only.
usage: zisui [options] storybook_url
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
--outDir, -o Output directory. [string] [default: "__screenshots__"]
--parallel, -p Number of browsers to screenshot. [number] [default: 4]
--flat, -f Flatten output filename. [boolean] [default: false]
--include, -i Including stories name rule. [array] [default: []]
--exclude, -e Excluding stories name rule. [array] [default: []]
--viewport, -V Default viewport. [string] [default: "800x600"]
--disableCssAnimation Disable CSS animation and transition. [boolean] [default: true]
--silent [boolean] [default: false]
--verbose [boolean] [default: false]
--serverCmd Command line to launch Storybook server. [string] [default: ""]
--serverTimeout Timeout [msec] for starting Storybook server. [number] [default: 20000]
--captureTimeout Timeout [msec] for capture a story. [number] [default: 5000]
--captureMaxRetryCount Number of count to retry to capture. [number] [default: 3]
--metricsWatchRetryCount Number of count to retry until browser metrics stable. [number] [default: 1000]
--viewportDelay Delay time [msec] between changing viewport and capturing. [number] [default: 300]
--reloadAfterChangeViewport Whether to reload after viewport changed. [boolean] [default: false]
Examples:
zisui http://localshot:9009
zisui http://localshot:9009 -i "some-kind/a-story"
zisui http://example.com/your-storybook -e "**/default" -V iPad
zisui --serverCmd "start-storybook -p 3000" http://localshot:3000
withScreenshot
withScreenshot(opt?: ScreenShotOptions): Function;
A Storybook decorator to notify zisui to screenshot stories.
ScreenShotOptions
type ScreenShotOptions = {
waitImages?: boolean, // default true
delay?: number, // default 0 msec
waitFor?: string | Function, // default ""
viewport?: string | {
width: number, // default 800
height: number, // default 600
},
fullPage?: boolean, // default true
skip?: boolean, // default false
}
viewport: If you set a string parameter, it must be included Puppeteer's device descriptors.
waitFor : Sometimes you want control the timing to screenshot. If you set a function to return
Promise, zisui waits the promise is resolved. Also you can set global function name to this.
<!-- .storybook/preview-head.html -->
<script>
function myWait() {
return new Promise(res => setTimeout(res, 5000));
}
</script>
withScreenshot({ waitFor: "myWait" }); // wait for 5 seconds.
zisui is tested with the followings versions:
See also packages in
examples directory.
zisui is a crawler using Puppeteer.
PR's are welcome 😄
See CONTRIBUTING if you want more detail.
MIT