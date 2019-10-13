This repository is not maintained. zisui was integrated into https://github.com/reg-viz/storycap. And migration to Storycap is so easy. Please read our migration guide

zisui

A fast and simple CLI to screenshot your Storybook.

Install

$ npm install zisui

How to use

zisui runs with 2 modes. One is "simple" and another is "managed".

With the simple mode, you don't need to configure your Storybook. Give an URL, such as:

$ zisui http://localhost:9001

You can launch your server via --serverCmd option.

$ zisui --serverCmd "start-storybook -p 9001" http:

Also, zisui can crawls built and hosted Storybook pages:

$ zisui https://release-5-0--storybooks-vue.netlify.com

Managed mode

If you want to control how stories are captured (timing or size or etc...), use managed mode.

First, you need to register zisui Storybook addon.

import "zisui/register" ;

Next, use withScreenshot decorator to tell how zisui captures your stories.

import { addDecorator } from "@storybook/react" ; import { withScreenshot } from "zisui" ; addDecorator(withScreenshot());

And you can overwrite the global screenshot options by decorating to specific stories.

storiesOf( 'SomeKind' , module ) .addDecorator(withScreenshot({ viewport : { width : 600 , height : 400 , }, })) .add( 'a story' , () => );

Note

Now, the withScreenshot decorator supports React only.

CLI options

usage: zisui [options] storybook_url Options: --help Show help [boolean] --version Show version number [boolean] --outDir, -o Output directory. [string] [default: "__screenshots__"] --parallel, -p Number of browsers to screenshot. [number] [default: 4] --flat, -f Flatten output filename. [boolean] [default: false] --include, -i Including stories name rule. [array] [default: []] --exclude, -e Excluding stories name rule. [array] [default: []] --viewport, -V Default viewport. [string] [default: "800x600"] --disableCssAnimation Disable CSS animation and transition. [boolean] [default: true] --silent [boolean] [default: false] --verbose [boolean] [default: false] --serverCmd Command line to launch Storybook server. [string] [default: ""] --serverTimeout Timeout [msec] for starting Storybook server. [number] [default: 20000] --captureTimeout Timeout [msec] for capture a story. [number] [default: 5000] --captureMaxRetryCount Number of count to retry to capture. [number] [default: 3] --metricsWatchRetryCount Number of count to retry until browser metrics stable. [number] [default: 1000] --viewportDelay Delay time [msec] between changing viewport and capturing. [number] [default: 300] --reloadAfterChangeViewport Whether to reload after viewport changed. [boolean] [default: false] Examples: zisui http://localshot:9009 zisui http://localshot:9009 -i "some-kind/a-story" zisui http://example.com/your-storybook -e "**/default" -V iPad zisui --serverCmd "start-storybook -p 3000" http://localshot:3000

API

function withScreenshot

withScreenshot(opt?: ScreenShotOptions): Function ;

A Storybook decorator to notify zisui to screenshot stories.

type ScreenShotOptions

type ScreenShotOptions = { waitImages?: boolean , delay?: number , waitFor?: string | Function , viewport?: string | { width: number , height: number , }, fullPage?: boolean , skip?: boolean , }

viewport : If you set a string parameter, it must be included Puppeteer's device descriptors.

: If you set a string parameter, it must be included Puppeteer's device descriptors. waitFor : Sometimes you want control the timing to screenshot. If you set a function to return Promise , zisui waits the promise is resolved. Also you can set global function name to this.

< script > function myWait ( ) { return new Promise ( res => setTimeout(res, 5000 )); } </ script >

withScreenshot({ waitFor : "myWait" });

Storybook version compatible

zisui is tested with the followings versions:

Simple mode: Storybook v4.x Storybook v5.x

Managed mode: Storybook v4.x Storybook v5.x



See also packages in examples directory.

How it works?

zisui is a crawler using Puppeteer.

How to contribute?

PR's are welcome 😄

See CONTRIBUTING if you want more detail.

License

MIT