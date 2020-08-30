Run
npm install --save zipkin-javascript-opentracing to install the library.
For usage instructions, please see the examples in the
examples/
directory. There is a basic vanilly
javascript
example that shows how to use the tracer in the context of a single express
server and there is an advanced vanilla
javascript
example that shows how multiple services (express API and frontend) might
interact and share a tracing context.
We currently only support HTTP Headers. If you need your own mechanism, feel
free to do a PR. Also we assume that you only inject the HTTP Headers once,
otherwise we will send multiple
ClientSend annotations for you.
Also you can only finish spans which were not extracted. If you like this behaviour to be different, please open an issue.
They are currently not supported, feel free to do a PR.
FollowsFrom is not supported by openTracing, as far as I understand.
We need to know if this is a server or client to set the right annotations. Therefore we need the kind attribute to be set.
All examples need to run zipkin on
"localhost:9411". This is best achieved by
using docker:
docker run -d -p 9411:9411 openzipkin/zipkin
To see how to use this library with only one service see
examples/vanillajs/basic. You can run the example with
npm run example:basic.
In order to see how different services may pick up spans and extend them, please
see the advanced example at
examples/vaniallajs/advanced. You can run the
example with
npm run example:advanced.