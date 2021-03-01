This is a set of libraries for instrumenting Node.js and browser applications. The
zipkin library can be run in both Node.js and the browser.
If you'd like to try this out right away, try our example app which shows how tracing services looks.
npm install zipkin --save
const {
Tracer,
BatchRecorder,
jsonEncoder: {JSON_V2}
} = require('zipkin');
const CLSContext = require('zipkin-context-cls');
const {HttpLogger} = require('zipkin-transport-http');
// Setup the tracer
const tracer = new Tracer({
ctxImpl: new CLSContext('zipkin'), // implicit in-process context
recorder: new BatchRecorder({
logger: new HttpLogger({
endpoint: 'http://localhost:9411/api/v2/spans',
jsonEncoder: JSON_V2
})
}), // batched http recorder
localServiceName: 'service-a' // name of this application
});
// now use tracer to construct instrumentation! For example, fetch
const wrapFetch = require('zipkin-instrumentation-fetch');
const remoteServiceName = 'youtube'; // name of the application that
// will be called (optional)
const zipkinFetch = wrapFetch(fetch, {tracer, remoteServiceName});
The
zipkin library can be used in the browser. The
web example shows an example of a browser based application making a call to a backend server with trace headers attached.
The following libraries can be instrumented in the browser:
The following transport is available for use in the browser:
For debugging purposes, you can also use the
ConsoleRecorder:
const tracer = new Tracer({
ctxImpl: new ExplicitContext(),
recorder: new ConsoleRecorder(),
localServiceName: 'service-a' // name of this application
});
Since some of the
zipkin-js libraries are used in both the browser and Node.js runtimes, some Typescript may complain about missing dependencies when attempting to compile with these libraries for the browser. For instance, the
zipkin-transport-http library will determine at runtime whether to use the
window.fetch API instead of
node-fetch but the compiler will attempt to resolve
node-fetch. As a workaround, you can stub the libraries since they are not used in your
tsconfig.json (this assumes you added the
empty module to your
package.json but any library could be used):
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"node-fetch": [
"node_modules/empty/index.js"
],
"os": [
"node_modules/empty/index.js"
],
}
}
}
The following libraries are specific to Node.js. Node.js version 8.x and later are supported:
Various Node.js libraries have been instrumented with Zipkin support.
Every instrumentation has an npm package called
zipkin-instrumentation-*.
At the time of writing, zipkin-js instruments these libraries:
Every module has a README.md file that describes how to use it.
You can choose between multiple transports; they are npm packages called
zipkin-transport-*.
Currently, the following transports are available:
Every package has its own README.md which describes how to use it.
Zipkin timestamps are microsecond, not millisecond granularity. When running in node.js, process.hrtime is used to achieve this.
In browsers, microsecond precision requires installing a shim like browser-process-hrtime:
// use higher-precision time than milliseconds
process.hrtime = require('browser-process-hrtime');
The code base is a monorepo. We use Lerna for managing inter-module
dependencies, which makes it easier to develop coordinated changes between the modules.
Instead of running lerna directly, the commands are wrapped with npm;
npm run lerna-publish.
To setup the development environment, run:
yarn
yarn test
docker and
docker-compose and will start up a containerized Kafka
instance to run against. Its NPM script uses commands that require a recent version of bash.
npm run lerna-test -- --scope zipkin-instrumentation-foo
Running yarn will execute all tests, which can be distracting if you are only attempting to change one module.
Knowing that tests are managed with lerna underneath, you can use the
--scope parameter to constrain what's run.
Ex. to only run integration tests for postgres
npm run lerna-test -- --scope zipkin-instrumentation-postgres
Ex. to only run a single integration test in the zipkin package
npm run lerna-test -- --scope zipkin -- test/batch-recorder.integrationTest.js
yarn lint
Before raising a pull request, make sure there are no lint problems, by running
yarn lint. Otherwise, your pull request will be colored red.
* AppVeyor is currently broken and ignored. PR welcome from those with Windows boxes.
To debug tests, you'll need a recent version of chrome installed. You'll also need to add the
debugger keyword where you want to pause.
debugger to the code you are investigating
Say you want to debug this test:
it('should handle overlapping server and client', () => {
recorder.record(newRecord(rootId, new Annotation.ServiceName('frontend')));
Literally insert the word debugger
it('should handle overlapping server and client', () => {
debugger
recorder.record(newRecord(rootId, new Annotation.ServiceName('frontend')));
lerna-test-debug
Now, run
lerna-test-debug, optionally scoping to the module and test you are working on.
Ex.
npm run lerna-test-debug -- --scope zipkin -- test/batch-recorder.integrationTest.js
In Chrome, open the url chrome://inspect/#devices and click "Open dedicated DevTools for Node"
The first breakpoint is just mocha (the test runner), skip it by clicking the play button:
Now, you should be at a breakpoint. You can inspect the state of fields by looking at the first Closure scope like so:
If you are a user waiting for a merged feature to get released, nag us on the related pull request or gitter.
The actual publish process is easy: Log in to npm with the
openzipkin user. Then, run
npm run lerna-publish.