zipit

zipit allows you to easily create zip archives from any combination of strings, Buffer s, files, directories, and other input types.

Example

The following example creates a zip archive from a file, a directory, a Node.js Buffer , and a string.

const Zipit = require ( 'zipit' ); Zipit({ input : [ './some_file.js' , './some_directory' , { name : 'some_buffer.buf' , data : Buffer.from( 'foo-bar-baz' ) }, { name : 'some_string.txt' , data : 'blah-blah-blah' } ], cwd : process.cwd() }, (err, buffer) => { if (err) { console .error(err); return ; } });

API

zipit exports a single function used to create zip archives.