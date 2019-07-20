openbase logo
zip

zipit

by Colin Ihrig
2.0.0 (see all)

Easily create zip archives

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

Size (min+gzip)

11.1KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

zipit

Current Version Build Status via Travis CI Dependencies belly-button-style

zipit allows you to easily create zip archives from any combination of strings, Buffers, files, directories, and other input types.

Example

The following example creates a zip archive from a file, a directory, a Node.js Buffer, and a string.

const Zipit = require('zipit');

Zipit({
  input: [
    './some_file.js',                                              // File
    './some_directory',                                            // Directory
    { name: 'some_buffer.buf', data: Buffer.from('foo-bar-baz') }, // Buffer
    { name: 'some_string.txt', data: 'blah-blah-blah' }            // String
  ],
  cwd: process.cwd()
}, (err, buffer) => {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
    return;
  }

  // Handle buffer, which is an instance of Buffer
});

API

zipit exports a single function used to create zip archives.

  • Arguments
    • options (object) - An object that configures the creation of the zip archive. The following schema is supported.
      • input (string, object, or array) - If this is a string, it represents the path to a file or directory to include in the zip archive. If this is an object, it should have name and data properties which are used as the file name and contents in the zip archive. If this is an array, it should contain a combination of strings and objects as previously described.
      • cwd (string) - Specifies the working directory for relative file system operations. Defaults to process.cwd().
    • callback (function) - A function which is called after the zip archive is created, or an error occurs. This function takes the following arguments.
      • err (error) - Represents any error that occurs.
      • buffer (Buffer) - Contains the zip archive, represented as a Node.js Buffer.
  • Returns
    • Nothing

