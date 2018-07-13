Bindings to libzip for handling zipfile archives in node.
var zipfile = require('zipfile');
// Creating a zipfile object
var zf = new zipfile.ZipFile('./test/data/world_merc.zip');
// the zipfile has a list of names:
// zf.names[0] === 'world_merc.prj'
// the zipfile also has a count property that is the number of files contained
// zf.count == 2
// finally it has a readFile method that uncompresses a single file
// into a Buffer object
zf.readFile('world_merc.prj', function(err, buffer) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(buffer.toString());
});
To handle large zipfiles and avoid the overhead of passing data from C++ to JS use the
copyFile interface:
var zipfile = require('zipfile');
var zf = new zipfile.ZipFile('./test/data/world_merc.zip');
var zip_entry_name = 'world_merc.shp';
var output_file = 'out/world_merc.shp';
zf.copyFile(zip_entry_name,output_file, function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Successfully wrote ' + output_file);
});
Install from binary:
npm install
Install from source:
npm install --build-from-source
node-zipfile depends on libzip, but by default
bundles a copy in deps/ which is statically linked and packaged as a binary.
If you want to use an external libzip first install it:
Debian:
sudo apt-get install libzip-dev libzip1
OS X:
brew install libzip
Then configure node-zipfile with the --shared_libzip option:
npm install --build-from-source --shared_libzip
If you installed libzip in a custom location then configure like:
npm install --build-from-source --shared_libzip \
--shared_libzip_includes=/opt/local/include \
--shared_libzip_libpath=/opt/local/lib
If you installed libzip with homebrew do:
npm install --build-from-source --shared_libzip \
--shared_libzip_includes=`brew --prefix`/include \
--shared_libzip_libpath=`brew --prefix`/lib
BSD, see LICENSE.txt