zipfile

by mapbox
0.5.12 (see all)

Inspect and uncompress zipfile archives in Node.js

Downloads/wk

521

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

Size (min+gzip)

248.4KB

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-zipfile

Bindings to libzip for handling zipfile archives in node.

Example

var zipfile = require('zipfile');

// Creating a zipfile object
var zf = new zipfile.ZipFile('./test/data/world_merc.zip');

// the zipfile has a list of names:
// zf.names[0] === 'world_merc.prj'

// the zipfile also has a count property that is the number of files contained
// zf.count == 2

// finally it has a readFile method that uncompresses a single file
// into a Buffer object
zf.readFile('world_merc.prj', function(err, buffer) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(buffer.toString());
});

Large files

To handle large zipfiles and avoid the overhead of passing data from C++ to JS use the copyFile interface:

var zipfile = require('zipfile');
var zf = new zipfile.ZipFile('./test/data/world_merc.zip');
var zip_entry_name = 'world_merc.shp';
var output_file = 'out/world_merc.shp';
zf.copyFile(zip_entry_name,output_file, function(err) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log('Successfully wrote ' + output_file);
});

Depends

  • Node v0.10.x, v4.x, v5.x, or v6.x

Installation

Install from binary:

npm install

Install from source:

npm install --build-from-source

Dynamically linking against libzip

node-zipfile depends on libzip, but by default bundles a copy in deps/ which is statically linked and packaged as a binary.

If you want to use an external libzip first install it:

Debian:

sudo apt-get install libzip-dev libzip1

OS X:

brew install libzip

Then configure node-zipfile with the --shared_libzip option:

npm install  --build-from-source --shared_libzip

If you installed libzip in a custom location then configure like:

npm install  --build-from-source --shared_libzip \
  --shared_libzip_includes=/opt/local/include \
  --shared_libzip_libpath=/opt/local/lib

If you installed libzip with homebrew do:

npm install --build-from-source --shared_libzip \
  --shared_libzip_includes=`brew --prefix`/include \
  --shared_libzip_libpath=`brew --prefix`/lib

License

BSD, see LICENSE.txt

