Bindings to libzip for handling zipfile archives in node.

Example

var zipfile = require ( 'zipfile' ); var zf = new zipfile.ZipFile( './test/data/world_merc.zip' ); zf.readFile( 'world_merc.prj' , function ( err, buffer ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(buffer.toString()); });

Large files

To handle large zipfiles and avoid the overhead of passing data from C++ to JS use the copyFile interface:

var zipfile = require ( 'zipfile' ); var zf = new zipfile.ZipFile( './test/data/world_merc.zip' ); var zip_entry_name = 'world_merc.shp' ; var output_file = 'out/world_merc.shp' ; zf.copyFile(zip_entry_name,output_file, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Successfully wrote ' + output_file); });

Depends

Node v0.10.x, v4.x, v5.x, or v6.x

Installation

Install from binary:

npm install

Install from source:

npm install --build- from -source

Dynamically linking against libzip

node-zipfile depends on libzip, but by default bundles a copy in deps/ which is statically linked and packaged as a binary.

If you want to use an external libzip first install it:

Debian:

sudo apt- get install libzip-dev libzip1

OS X:

brew install libzip

Then configure node-zipfile with the --shared_libzip option:

npm install --build- from -source --shared_libzip

If you installed libzip in a custom location then configure like:

npm install --build-from-source --shared_libzip \ - -shared_libzip_includes= /opt/local /include \ - -shared_libzip_libpath=/opt /local/lib

If you installed libzip with homebrew do:

npm install --build-from-source --shared_libzip \ - -shared_libzip_includes= `brew --prefix` / include \ - -shared_libzip_libpath= `brew --prefix` /lib

License

BSD, see LICENSE.txt