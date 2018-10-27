openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zip

zipcodes

by Dav Glass
8.0.0 (see all)

Zipcode lookup node module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.1K

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

Size (min+gzip)

896.0KB

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Zipcodes API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Zip Code Lookups

Build Status

A localized (flatfile) zipcode lookup.

USA zip codes data was taken from here: http://federalgovernmentzipcodes.us/

Canada zip codes data was taken from here: https://www.aggdata.com/download_sample.php?file=ca_postal_codes.csv

It was then transformed into a JSON object and then wrapped with some helper methods.

Usage

var zipcodes = require('zipcodes');

Zipcode Lookup

var hills = zipcodes.lookup(90210);

{ zip: '90210',
  latitude: 34.088808,
  longitude: -118.406125,
  city: 'Beverly Hills',
  state: 'CA',
  country: 'US' }

Distance

This is not driving distance, it's line of sight distance

var dist = zipcodes.distance(62959, 90210); //In Miles
// dist = 1662

var kilo = zipcodes.toKilometers(dist); //Convert to Kilometers
// kilo = 2675

var miles = zipcodes.toMiles(zipcodes.toKilometers(dist)); //Convert to Kilometers, then to miles
// miles = 1662

Lookup By Name

This does not work on the Canada data, the data file doesn't include this much detail.

var l = zipcodes.lookupByName('Cupertino', 'CA');

//Always returns an array, since cities can have multiple zip codes
[ { zip: '95015',
    latitude: 37.323,
    longitude: -122.0527,
    city: 'Cupertino',
    state: 'CA',
    country: 'US' } ]

Lookup by Radius

Get all zipcodes within the milage radius of this zipcode

var rad = zipcodes.radius(95014, 50);
// rad.length == 385

[ '93901',
  '93902',
  '93905',
  '93906',
  '93907',
  '93912',
  '93933',
  '93942',
  '93944',
  '93950',
  ...
  '95377',
  '95378',
  '95385',
  '95387',
  '95391' 
]

Zipcode Random

var zipObj = zipcodes.random();

{ zip: '90210',
  latitude: 34.088808,
  longitude: -118.406125,
  city: 'Beverly Hills',
  state: 'CA',
  country: 'US' }

TODO

Add support for importing into MongoDB or CouchDB to speed up searchs.

Development

The original CSV file that I am using for this data is not included in this repo, but I did wrap up the best way to get the data and how to convert it into the format that this module uses.

To develop with this module, just make it and it will fetch the latest zipcodes and reprocess them.

make

To just fetch and process the zipcodes:

make codes

To run the very simple test suite:

make tests

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

uz
us-zips🇺🇸🗺 A list of US ZIP codes and their geolocations
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
517
geo
geo2zip🌎🔍 Quickly find the the nearest U.S. ZIP codes to a latitude/longitude geolocation using k-nearest neighbors
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
291
ivz
is-valid-zipcodeCheck if a zip/postal code is valid
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3K
zip
zipsLight, fast, tree-based way to get cities by zipcode and location.
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
169
zip
zippopotamusPromise based querying for the Zippopotamus API.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
40
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial