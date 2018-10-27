Zip Code Lookups

A localized (flatfile) zipcode lookup.

USA zip codes data was taken from here: http://federalgovernmentzipcodes.us/

Canada zip codes data was taken from here: https://www.aggdata.com/download_sample.php?file=ca_postal_codes.csv

It was then transformed into a JSON object and then wrapped with some helper methods.

Usage

var zipcodes = require ( 'zipcodes' );

Zipcode Lookup

var hills = zipcodes.lookup(90210); { zip: '90210' , latitude: 34.088808 , longitude: -118.406125 , city: 'Beverly Hills' , state: 'CA' , country: 'US' }

Distance

This is not driving distance, it's line of sight distance

var dist = zipcodes. distance ( 62959 , 90210 ); var kilo = zipcodes.toKilometers(dist); var miles = zipcodes.toMiles(zipcodes.toKilometers(dist));

Lookup By Name

This does not work on the Canada data, the data file doesn't include this much detail.

var l = zipcodes.lookupByName( 'Cupertino' , 'CA' ); [ { zip: '95015' , latitude: 37.323 , longitude: - 122.0527 , city: 'Cupertino' , state: 'CA' , country: 'US' } ]

Lookup by Radius

Get all zipcodes within the milage radius of this zipcode

var rad = zipcodes.radius( 95014 , 50 ); [ '93901' , '93902' , '93905' , '93906' , '93907' , '93912' , '93933' , '93942' , '93944' , '93950' , ... '95377' , '95378' , '95385' , '95387' , '95391' ]

Zipcode Random

var zipObj = zipcodes.random(); { zip: '90210' , latitude: 34.088808 , longitude: -118.406125 , city: 'Beverly Hills' , state: 'CA' , country: 'US' }

TODO

Add support for importing into MongoDB or CouchDB to speed up searchs.

Development

The original CSV file that I am using for this data is not included in this repo, but I did wrap up the best way to get the data and how to convert it into the format that this module uses.

To develop with this module, just make it and it will fetch the latest zipcodes and reprocess them.

make

To just fetch and process the zipcodes:

make codes

To run the very simple test suite: