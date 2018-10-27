A localized (flatfile) zipcode lookup.
USA zip codes data was taken from here: http://federalgovernmentzipcodes.us/
Canada zip codes data was taken from here: https://www.aggdata.com/download_sample.php?file=ca_postal_codes.csv
It was then transformed into a JSON object and then wrapped with some helper methods.
var zipcodes = require('zipcodes');
var hills = zipcodes.lookup(90210);
{ zip: '90210',
latitude: 34.088808,
longitude: -118.406125,
city: 'Beverly Hills',
state: 'CA',
country: 'US' }
This is not driving distance, it's line of sight distance
var dist = zipcodes.distance(62959, 90210); //In Miles
// dist = 1662
var kilo = zipcodes.toKilometers(dist); //Convert to Kilometers
// kilo = 2675
var miles = zipcodes.toMiles(zipcodes.toKilometers(dist)); //Convert to Kilometers, then to miles
// miles = 1662
This does not work on the Canada data, the data file doesn't include this much detail.
var l = zipcodes.lookupByName('Cupertino', 'CA');
//Always returns an array, since cities can have multiple zip codes
[ { zip: '95015',
latitude: 37.323,
longitude: -122.0527,
city: 'Cupertino',
state: 'CA',
country: 'US' } ]
Get all zipcodes within the milage radius of this zipcode
var rad = zipcodes.radius(95014, 50);
// rad.length == 385
[ '93901',
'93902',
'93905',
'93906',
'93907',
'93912',
'93933',
'93942',
'93944',
'93950',
...
'95377',
'95378',
'95385',
'95387',
'95391'
]
var zipObj = zipcodes.random();
Add support for importing into MongoDB or CouchDB to speed up searchs.
The original CSV file that I am using for this data is not included in this repo, but I did wrap up the best way to get the data and how to convert it into the format that this module uses.
To develop with this module, just
make it and it will fetch the latest zipcodes and reprocess them.
make
To just fetch and process the zipcodes:
make codes
To run the very simple test suite:
make tests