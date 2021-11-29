Merge the DOM of 2 elements with the same textContent.

Given 2 elements:

Hello, < strong > world! </ strong >

and:

< em > Hello </ em > , world!

they are merged into:

< em > Hello </ em > , < strong > world! </ strong >

This can be useful when running some transformations on the content of an element and successively merging the results or restoring the original markup.

const base = <> I live in < a href = "it" > Italy </ a > </> ; const grammar = highlightVerb(base); // <> I < em > live </ em > in Italy </> // e.g. the link was lost zipTextNodes(base, grammar); // <> I < em > live </ em > in < a href = "it" > Italy </ a > </> // The new `em` is copied from `grammar` to `base`

Supports overlapping and nested elements.

Install

npm install zip-text-nodes

Setup

const zipTextNodes = require ( 'zip-text-nodes' );

import zipTextNodes from 'zip-text-nodes' ;

API

target

Type: Element DocumentFragment

The element into which the new children are copied. This element is modified.

source

Type: Element DocumentFragment

The element from which the new children are copied.

