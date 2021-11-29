Merge the DOM of 2 elements with the same textContent.
Given 2 elements:
Hello, <strong>world!</strong>
and:
<em>Hello</em>, world!
they are merged into:
<em>Hello</em>, <strong>world!</strong>
This can be useful when running some transformations on the content of an element and successively merging the results or restoring the original markup.
const base = <>I live in <a href="it">Italy</a></>;
const grammar = highlightVerb(base);
// <>I <em>live</em> in Italy</> // e.g. the link was lost
zipTextNodes(base, grammar);
// <>I <em>live</em> in <a href="it">Italy</a></>
// The new `em` is copied from `grammar` to `base`
Supports overlapping and nested elements.
npm install zip-text-nodes
const zipTextNodes = require('zip-text-nodes');
import zipTextNodes from 'zip-text-nodes';
Type:
Element
DocumentFragment
The element into which the new children are copied. This element is modified.
Type:
Element
DocumentFragment
The element from which the new children are copied.
