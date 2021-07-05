openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

zip-stream

by archiverjs
4.1.0 (see all)

a streaming zip archive generator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.1M

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

Size (min+gzip)

40.7KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ZipStream

zip-stream is a streaming zip archive generator based on the ZipArchiveOutputStream prototype found in the compress-commons project.

It was originally created to be a successor to zipstream.

Visit the API documentation for a list of all methods available.

Install

npm install zip-stream --save

You can also use npm install https://github.com/archiverjs/node-zip-stream/archive/master.tar.gz to test upcoming versions.

Usage

This module is meant to be wrapped internally by other modules and therefore lacks any queue management. This means you have to wait until the previous entry has been fully consumed to add another. Nested callbacks should be used to add multiple entries. There are modules like async that ease the so called "callback hell".

If you want a module that handles entry queueing and much more, you should check out archiver which uses this module internally.

const Packer = require('zip-stream');
const archive = new Packer(); // OR new Packer(options)

archive.on('error', function(err) {
  throw err;
});

// pipe archive where you want it (ie fs, http, etc)
// listen to the destination's end, close, or finish event

archive.entry('string contents', { name: 'string.txt' }, function(err, entry) {
  if (err) throw err;
  archive.entry(null, { name: 'directory/' }, function(err, entry) {
    if (err) throw err;
    archive.finish();
  });
});

Credits

Concept inspired by Antoine van Wel's zipstream module, which is no longer being updated.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial