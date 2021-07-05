ZipStream

zip-stream is a streaming zip archive generator based on the ZipArchiveOutputStream prototype found in the compress-commons project.

It was originally created to be a successor to zipstream.

Visit the API documentation for a list of all methods available.

Install

npm install zip-stream --save

You can also use npm install https://github.com/archiverjs/node-zip-stream/archive/master.tar.gz to test upcoming versions.

Usage

This module is meant to be wrapped internally by other modules and therefore lacks any queue management. This means you have to wait until the previous entry has been fully consumed to add another. Nested callbacks should be used to add multiple entries. There are modules like async that ease the so called "callback hell".

If you want a module that handles entry queueing and much more, you should check out archiver which uses this module internally.

const Packer = require ( 'zip-stream' ); const archive = new Packer(); archive.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { throw err; }); archive.entry( 'string contents' , { name : 'string.txt' }, function ( err, entry ) { if (err) throw err; archive.entry( null , { name : 'directory/' }, function ( err, entry ) { if (err) throw err; archive.finish(); }); });

Credits

Concept inspired by Antoine van Wel's zipstream module, which is no longer being updated.