zip and unzip library for node.
npm install zip-lib
You can use zip-lib to compress files or folders.
const zl = require("zip-lib");
zl.archiveFile("path/to/file.txt", "path/to/target.zip").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
const zl = require("zip-lib");
zl.archiveFolder("path/to/folder", "path/to/target.zip").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
const zl = require("zip-lib");
zl.extract("path/to/target.zip", "path/to/target").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
const zl = require("zip-lib");
const zip = new zl.Zip();
// Adds a file from the file system
zip.addFile("path/to/file.txt");
// Adds a folder from the file system, putting its contents at the root of archive
zip.addFolder("path/to/folder");
// Generate zip file.
zip.archive("path/to/target.zip").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
The
path/to/folder directory is as follows:
path/to/folder
.
├── dir1
│ ├── file.ext
├── dir2
└── file_in_root.ext
And the generated
path/to/target.zip archive file directory will be as follows:
path/to/target.zip
.
├── file.txt
├── dir1
│ ├── file.ext
├── dir2
└── file_in_root.ext
const zl = require("zip-lib");
const zip = new zl.Zip();
// Adds a file from the file system
zip.addFile("path/to/file.txt", "renamedFile.txt");
zip.addFile("path/to/file2.txt", "folder/file.txt");
// Adds a folder from the file system, and naming it `new folder` within the archive
zip.addFolder("path/to/folder", "new folder");
// Generate zip file.
zip.archive("path/to/target.zip").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
The
path/to/folder directory is as follows:
path/to/folder
.
├── dir1
│ ├── file.ext
├── dir2
└── file_in_root.ext
And the generated
path/to/target.zip archive file directory will be as follows:
path/to/target.zip
.
├── renamedFile.txt
├── folder
│ ├── file.txt
│── new folder
├── dir1
│ ├── file.ext
├── dir2
└── file_in_root.ext
Using
onEntry callback we can know the current progress of extracting and control the extraction operation. See IExtractOptions.
const zl = require("zip-lib");
const unzip = new zl.Unzip({
// Called before an item is extracted.
onEntry: function (event) {
console.log(event.entryCount, event.entryName);
}
})
unzip.extract("path/to/target.zip", "path/to/target").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
The following code shows how to exclude the
__MACOSX folder in the zip file when extracting. See IExtractOptions.
const zl = require("zip-lib");
const unzip = new zl.Unzip({
// Called before an item is extracted.
onEntry: function (event) {
if (/^__MACOSX\//.test(event.entryName)) {
// entry name starts with __MACOSX/
event.preventDefault();
}
}
})
unzip.extract("path/to/target.zip", "path/to/target").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
console.log(err);
});
If the
cancel method is called after the archive is complete, nothing will happen.
const zl = require("zip-lib");
const zip = new zl.Zip();
zip.addFile("path/to/file.txt");
zip.archive("path/to/target.zip").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
if (err.name === "Canceled") {
console.log("cancel");
} else {
console.log(err);
}
});
// Cancel zip
zip.cancel();
If the
cancel method is called after the extract is complete, nothing will happen.
const zl = require("zip-lib");
const unzip = new zl.Unzip();
unzip.extract("path/to/target.zip", "path/to/target").then(function () {
console.log("done");
}, function (err) {
if (err.name === "Canceled") {
console.log("cancel");
} else {
console.log(err);
}
});
// cancel
unzip.cancel();
archiveFile(file, zipFile, [options])
Compress a single file to zip.
file: String
zipFile: String
options?: IZipOptions (optional)
Returns:
Promise<viod>
archiveFolder(folder, zipFile, [options])
Compress all the contents of the specified folder to zip.
folder: String
zipFile: String
options?: IZipOptions (optional)
Returns:
Promise<void>
extract(zipFile, targetFolder, [options])
Extract the zip file to the specified location.
zipFile: String
targetFolder: String
options?: IExtractOptions (optional)
Returns:
Promise<void>
Compress files or folders to a zip file.
Constructor: new Zip([options])
options?: IZipOptions
Method: addFile(file, [metadataPath])
Adds a file from the file system at realPath into the zipfile as metadataPath.
file: String
metadataPath?: String (optional) - Typically metadataPath would be calculated as path.relative(root, realPath). A valid metadataPath must not start with
/ or
/[A-Za-z]:\//, and must not contain
...
Returns:
void
Method: addFolder(folder, [metadataPath])
Adds a folder from the file system at realPath into the zipfile as metadataPath.
folder: String
metadataPath?: String (optional) - Typically metadataPath would be calculated as path.relative(root, realPath). A valid metadataPath must not start with
/ or
/[A-Za-z]:\//, and must not contain
...
Returns:
void
Method: archive(zipFile)
Generate zip file.
zipFile: String
Returns:
Promise<viod>
Method: cancel()
Cancel compression. If the
cancel method is called after the archive is complete, nothing will happen.
Returns:
void
Extract the zip file.
Constructor: new Unzip([options])
options?: IZipOptions (optional)
Method: extract(zipFile, targetFolder)
Extract the zip file to the specified location.
zipFile: String
targetFolder: String
Returns:
Promise<void>
Method: cancel()
If the
cancel method is called after the extract is complete, nothing will happen.
Returns:
void
Object
followSymlinks?: Boolean (optional) - Indicates how to handle when the given path is a symbolic link. The default value is
false.
true: add the target of the symbolic link to the zip.
false: add symbolic link itself to the zip.
Object
overwrite?: String (optional) - If it is true, the target directory will be deleted before extract. The default value is
false.
symlinkAsFileOnWindows?: Boolean (optional) - Extract symbolic links as files on Windows. This value is only available on Windows and ignored on other platforms. The default value is
true.
If
true, the symlink in the zip will be extracted as a normal file on Windows.
If
false, the symlink in the zip will be extracted as a symlink correctly on Windows, but an
EPERM error will be thrown under non-administrators.
⚠WARNING: On Windows, the default security policy allows only administrators to create symbolic links. If you set
symlinkAsFileOnWindowsto
falseand the zip contains symlink, be sure to run the code under the administrator, otherwise an
EPERMerror will be thrown.
onEntry?: Function (optional) - Called before an item is extracted.
Arguments:
event: Object - Represents an event that an entry is about to be extracted.
entryName: String (readonly) - Entry name.
entryCount: Number (readonly) - Total number of entries.
preventDefault(): Function - Prevent extracting current entry. This method can be used to prevent extraction of the current item. By calling this method we can control which items can be extracted.
Licensed under the MIT license.