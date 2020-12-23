zip and unzip library for node.

Install

npm install zip-lib

Quick Start

Zip

You can use zip-lib to compress files or folders.

Zip single file

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); zl.archiveFile( "path/to/file.txt" , "path/to/target.zip" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Zip single folder

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); zl.archiveFolder( "path/to/folder" , "path/to/target.zip" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Unzip

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); zl.extract( "path/to/target.zip" , "path/to/target" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Advanced usage

Zip multiple files and folders

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); const zip = new zl.Zip(); zip.addFile( "path/to/file.txt" ); zip.addFolder( "path/to/folder" ); zip.archive( "path/to/target.zip" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

The path/to/folder directory is as follows:

path / to /folder . ├── dir1 │ ├── file.ext ├── dir2 └── file_in_root.ext

And the generated path/to/target.zip archive file directory will be as follows:

path/to/target .zip . ├── file .txt ├── dir1 │ ├── file .ext ├── dir2 └── file_in_root .ext

Zip with metadata

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); const zip = new zl.Zip(); zip.addFile( "path/to/file.txt" , "renamedFile.txt" ); zip.addFile( "path/to/file2.txt" , "folder/file.txt" ); zip.addFolder( "path/to/folder" , "new folder" ); zip.archive( "path/to/target.zip" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

The path/to/folder directory is as follows:

path / to /folder . ├── dir1 │ ├── file.ext ├── dir2 └── file_in_root.ext

And the generated path/to/target.zip archive file directory will be as follows:

path/to/target .zip . ├── renamedFile .txt ├── folder │ ├── file .txt │── new folder ├── dir1 │ ├── file .ext ├── dir2 └── file_in_root .ext

Unzip with entry callback

Using onEntry callback we can know the current progress of extracting and control the extraction operation. See IExtractOptions.

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); const unzip = new zl.Unzip({ onEntry : function ( event ) { console .log(event.entryCount, event.entryName); } }) unzip.extract( "path/to/target.zip" , "path/to/target" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Unzip and exclude specified entries

The following code shows how to exclude the __MACOSX folder in the zip file when extracting. See IExtractOptions.

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); const unzip = new zl.Unzip({ onEntry : function ( event ) { if ( /^__MACOSX\// .test(event.entryName)) { event.preventDefault(); } } }) unzip.extract( "path/to/target.zip" , "path/to/target" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

Cancel zip

If the cancel method is called after the archive is complete, nothing will happen.

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); const zip = new zl.Zip(); zip.addFile( "path/to/file.txt" ); zip.archive( "path/to/target.zip" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { if (err.name === "Canceled" ) { console .log( "cancel" ); } else { console .log(err); } }); zip.cancel();

Cancel unzip

If the cancel method is called after the extract is complete, nothing will happen.

const zl = require ( "zip-lib" ); const unzip = new zl.Unzip(); unzip.extract( "path/to/target.zip" , "path/to/target" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "done" ); }, function ( err ) { if (err.name === "Canceled" ) { console .log( "cancel" ); } else { console .log(err); } }); unzip.cancel();

API

Method: archiveFile

archiveFile(file, zipFile, [options])

Compress a single file to zip.

file : String

: String zipFile : String

: String options? : IZipOptions (optional)

Returns: Promise<viod>

Method: archiveFolder

archiveFolder(folder, zipFile, [options])

Compress all the contents of the specified folder to zip.

folder : String

: String zipFile : String

: String options? : IZipOptions (optional)

Returns: Promise<void>

Method: extract

extract(zipFile, targetFolder, [options])

Extract the zip file to the specified location.

zipFile : String

: String targetFolder : String

: String options? : IExtractOptions (optional)

Returns: Promise<void>

Class: Zip

Compress files or folders to a zip file.

Constructor: new Zip([options])

Method: addFile(file, [metadataPath])

Adds a file from the file system at realPath into the zipfile as metadataPath.

file : String

: String metadataPath? : String (optional) - Typically metadataPath would be calculated as path.relative(root, realPath). A valid metadataPath must not start with / or /[A-Za-z]:\// , and must not contain .. .

Returns: void

Method: addFolder(folder, [metadataPath])

Adds a folder from the file system at realPath into the zipfile as metadataPath.

folder : String

: String metadataPath? : String (optional) - Typically metadataPath would be calculated as path.relative(root, realPath). A valid metadataPath must not start with / or /[A-Za-z]:\// , and must not contain .. .

Returns: void

Method: archive(zipFile)

Generate zip file.

zipFile : String

Returns: Promise<viod>

Method: cancel()

Cancel compression. If the cancel method is called after the archive is complete, nothing will happen.

Returns: void

Class: Unzip

Extract the zip file.

Constructor: new Unzip([options])

Method: extract(zipFile, targetFolder)

Extract the zip file to the specified location.

zipFile : String

: String targetFolder : String

Returns: Promise<void>

Method: cancel()

If the cancel method is called after the extract is complete, nothing will happen.

Returns: void

Options: IZipOptions

Object

followSymlinks? : Boolean (optional) - Indicates how to handle when the given path is a symbolic link. The default value is false .

true : add the target of the symbolic link to the zip.

false : add symbolic link itself to the zip.

Options: IExtractOptions

Object

overwrite? : String (optional) - If it is true, the target directory will be deleted before extract. The default value is false .

symlinkAsFileOnWindows? : Boolean (optional) - Extract symbolic links as files on Windows. This value is only available on Windows and ignored on other platforms. The default value is true .

If true , the symlink in the zip will be extracted as a normal file on Windows.

If false , the symlink in the zip will be extracted as a symlink correctly on Windows, but an EPERM error will be thrown under non-administrators. ⚠ WARNING: On Windows, the default security policy allows only administrators to create symbolic links. If you set symlinkAsFileOnWindows to false and the zip contains symlink, be sure to run the code under the administrator, otherwise an EPERM error will be thrown.

onEntry? : Function (optional) - Called before an item is extracted.

Arguments: event : Object - Represents an event that an entry is about to be extracted. entryName : String (readonly) - Entry name. entryCount : Number (readonly) - Total number of entries. preventDefault() : Function - Prevent extracting current entry. This method can be used to prevent extraction of the current item. By calling this method we can control which items can be extracted.



License

Licensed under the MIT license.