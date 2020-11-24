Zips up a directory and saves the zip to disk or returns as a buffer.

install

npm install zip-dir

example

var zipdir = require ( 'zip-dir' ); var buffer = await zipdir( '/path/to/be/zipped' ); zipdir( '/path/to/be/zipped' , function ( err, buffer ) { }); zipdir( '/path/to/be/zipped' , { saveTo : '~/myzip.zip' }, function ( err, buffer ) { }); zipdir( '/path/to/be/zipped' , { filter : ( path, stat ) => ! /\.zip$/ .test(path) }, function ( err, buffer ) { }); zipdir( '/path/to/be/zipped' , { each : path => console .log(p, "added!" ), function ( err, buffer ) { });

methods

var zipdir = require ( 'zip-dir' );

Zips up dirPath recursively preserving directory structure and returns the compressed buffer on success. If the callback function is supplied, it will be called with (error, buffer) once the zipdir function is done. If not, the buffer or an error can be obtained from the returned promise. The callback and the promise are mutually exclusive. If options defined with a saveTo path, then the callback and promise will be delayed until the buffer has also been saved to disk.

Options

saveTo A path to save the buffer to.

A path to save the buffer to. filter A function that is called for all items to determine whether or not they should be added to the zip buffer. Function is called with the fullPath and a stats object (fs.Stats). Return true to add the item; false otherwise. To include files within directories, directories must also pass this filter.

each A function that is called everytime a file or directory is added to the zip.

TODO

Add an option to not add empty directories if there are no valid children inside

license

MIT