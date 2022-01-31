openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
zaf

zip-a-folder

by Marius Augenstein
1.1.0 (see all)

Forked the idea of @sole to zip a complete folder into a zip file but now using promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60.3K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

Size (min+gzip)

60.3KB

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM

CircleCI Coverage Status

zip-a-folder

Easy to use zip (or tar) a complete folder plain into a zip file including compression ratio handling and custom write streams.

Basic Usage

Install via npm

npm install zip-a-folder

Creating a ZIP file

import { zip } from 'zip-a-folder';

class TestMe {

    static async main() {
        await zip('/path/to/the/folder', '/path/to/archive.zip');
    }
}

TestMe.main();

Creating a gzipped TAR file

import { tar } from 'zip-a-folder';

class TestMe {

    static async main() {
        await tar('/path/to/the/folder', '/path/to/archive.tgz');
    }
}

TestMe.main();

Compression handling

For the sake of easy use, supported compression levels are (by now): COMPRESSION_LEVEL.high, COMPRESSION_LEVEL.medium or COMPRESSION_LEVEL.uncompressed.

The default compression - level is high.

import { zip, COMPRESSION_LEVEL } from 'zip-a-folder';

class TestMe {

    static async main() {
        await zip('/path/to/the/folder', '/path/to/archive.zip', {compression: COMPRESSION_LEVEL.high});
    }
}

TestMe.main();

Custom writeStreams

You can now pipe output to any WriteStream (just pass WriteStream as a parameter).

To keep the existing api stable the 2nd parameter (targetFilePath) can now be either undefined or an empty string.

ATTENTION: customWritestreams cannot be checked. So it is up to the user to check on non existing target folders or if the targetfolder equals to the sourcefolder (which leads to a circularity).

import { zip, COMPRESSION_LEVEL } from 'zip-a-folder';
import { fs } from 'fs';

class TestMe {
    static async main() {
        const customWS = fs.createWriteStream('test/1234.zip');
        await zipafolder.zip(path.resolve(__dirname, 'data/'), undefined, {customWriteStream: customWS});    
    }
}

TestMe.main();

Tests

Tests can be found in /test and run by jest. To run the tests call npm test.

Thanks

  • Special thanks to @sole for her initial work.
  • Thanks to YOONBYEONGIN
  • Thanks to Wunschik
  • Thanks to ratbeard
  • Thanks to Xotabu4

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial