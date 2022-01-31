Easy to use zip (or tar) a complete folder plain into a zip file including compression ratio handling and custom write streams.
Install via npm
npm install zip-a-folder
import { zip } from 'zip-a-folder';
class TestMe {
static async main() {
await zip('/path/to/the/folder', '/path/to/archive.zip');
}
}
TestMe.main();
import { tar } from 'zip-a-folder';
class TestMe {
static async main() {
await tar('/path/to/the/folder', '/path/to/archive.tgz');
}
}
TestMe.main();
For the sake of easy use, supported compression levels are (by now):
COMPRESSION_LEVEL.high,
COMPRESSION_LEVEL.medium or
COMPRESSION_LEVEL.uncompressed.
The default compression - level is
high.
import { zip, COMPRESSION_LEVEL } from 'zip-a-folder';
class TestMe {
static async main() {
await zip('/path/to/the/folder', '/path/to/archive.zip', {compression: COMPRESSION_LEVEL.high});
}
}
TestMe.main();
You can now pipe output to any WriteStream (just pass WriteStream as a parameter).
To keep the existing api stable the 2nd parameter (targetFilePath) can now be either undefined or an empty string.
ATTENTION: customWritestreams cannot be checked. So it is up to the user to check on non existing target folders or if the targetfolder equals to the sourcefolder (which leads to a circularity).
import { zip, COMPRESSION_LEVEL } from 'zip-a-folder';
import { fs } from 'fs';
class TestMe {
static async main() {
const customWS = fs.createWriteStream('test/1234.zip');
await zipafolder.zip(path.resolve(__dirname, 'data/'), undefined, {customWriteStream: customWS});
}
}
TestMe.main();
Tests can be found in
/test and run by jest. To run the tests call
npm test.