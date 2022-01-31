Easy to use zip (or tar) a complete folder plain into a zip file including compression ratio handling and custom write streams.

Basic Usage

Install via npm

npm install zip -a -folder

Creating a ZIP file

import { zip } from 'zip-a-folder' ; class TestMe { static async main() { await zip( '/path/to/the/folder' , '/path/to/archive.zip' ); } } TestMe.main();

Creating a gzipped TAR file

import { tar } from 'zip-a-folder' ; class TestMe { static async main() { await tar( '/path/to/the/folder' , '/path/to/archive.tgz' ); } } TestMe.main();

Compression handling

For the sake of easy use, supported compression levels are (by now): COMPRESSION_LEVEL.high , COMPRESSION_LEVEL.medium or COMPRESSION_LEVEL.uncompressed .

The default compression - level is high .

import { zip, COMPRESSION_LEVEL } from 'zip-a-folder' ; class TestMe { static async main() { await zip( '/path/to/the/folder' , '/path/to/archive.zip' , { compression : COMPRESSION_LEVEL.high}); } } TestMe.main();

Custom writeStreams

You can now pipe output to any WriteStream (just pass WriteStream as a parameter).

To keep the existing api stable the 2nd parameter (targetFilePath) can now be either undefined or an empty string.

ATTENTION: customWritestreams cannot be checked. So it is up to the user to check on non existing target folders or if the targetfolder equals to the sourcefolder (which leads to a circularity).

import { zip, COMPRESSION_LEVEL } from 'zip-a-folder' ; import { fs } from 'fs' ; class TestMe { static async main() { const customWS = fs.createWriteStream( 'test/1234.zip' ); await zipafolder.zip(path.resolve(__dirname, 'data/' ), undefined , { customWriteStream : customWS}); } } TestMe.main();

Tests

Tests can be found in /test and run by jest. To run the tests call npm test .

Thanks