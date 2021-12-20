openbase logo
zingchart-react

by zingchart
3.1.4 (see all)

Quickly create dynamic JavaScript charts with ZingChart & React.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

896

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

Commitizen friendly

Quickstart Guide

Quickly add charts to your React application with our ZingChart component

This guide assumes some basic working knowledge of React and jsx.

1. Install

Install the zingchart package via npm

npm install zingchart

Install the zingchart-react package via npm

npm install zingchart-react

2. Include the zingchart package in your project

The zingchart package is a DIRECT dependency of zingchart-react but you can also update this package outside of this component. Meaning the wrapper is no longer tied to a ZingChart library version, but just the component itself.

You can import the library like so:

// import the es6 version
import 'zingchart/es6';

3. Include the component in your project

You can either include the zingchart-react component to your project via UMD or modules (recommended).

import 'zingchart/es6';
import ZingChart from 'zingchart-react';

You must EXPLICITLY IMPORT MODULE CHARTS. The modules are wrapped as a closure an eval statement so there is NO default export objects. Just import them.

import 'zingchart/es6';
import ZingChart from 'zingchart-react';
// EXPLICITLY IMPORT MODULE from node_modules
import "zingchart/modules-es6/zingchart-maps.min.js";
import "zingchart/modules-es6/zingchart-maps-usa.min.js";

UMD

In your main html file, include the package as a script include.

<script src="/path/to/zingchart.min.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/zingchart-react.js"></script>

zingchart Global Object

If you need access to the window.zingchart objects for licensing or development flags or any top level variables for other modules like zingchart.loadGeoJSON(). This is all exposed by importing the library as the zingchart variable with import zingchart from 'zingchart/es6'.

import zingchart from 'zingchart/es6';
import ZingChart from 'zingchart-react';

// zingchart object for performance flags
zingchart.DEV.KEEPSOURCE = 0; // prevents lib from storing the original data package
zingchart.DEV.COPYDATA = 0; // prevents lib from creating a copy of the data package 

// ZC object for license key
zingchart.LICENSE = ['abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxy'];

Usage

Use the newly imported ZingChart component in your markup.

Using class components:

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import zingchart from 'zingchart/es6';
import ZingChart from 'zingchart-react';
/* Additional imports and settings as needed, see above */

class Simple extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      config: {
        type: 'bar',
        series: [{
          values: [4,5,3,4,5,3,5,4,11]
        }]
      }
    }
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div >
        <ZingChart data={this.state.config}/>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default Simple;

Using function components:

import React, {useState} from 'react';
import 'zingchart/es6';
import ZingChart from 'zingchart-react';
/* Additional imports and settings as needed, see above */

function Simple() {
  const [config] = useState({
    type: 'bar',
    series: [{
      values: [4,5,3,4,5,3,5,4,11]
    }]
  })

    return <ZingChart data={config} />
}

export default Simple;

Parameters

The properties, or parameters, you can pass to the <zingchart> tag itself.

data [object]


const myData = {
    type: 'line',
    series: [
      { values: [1,2,4,5,6] }
    ]
};

<zingchart data={myData}></zingchart>

id [string] (optional)

The id for the DOM element for ZingChart to attach to. If no id is specified, the id will be autogenerated in the form of zingchart-react-#

series [array] (optional)

Accepts an array of series objects, and overrides a series if it was supplied into the config object. Varries by chart type used - Refer to the ZingChart documentation for more details.

const myData = {
    type: 'line',
};

const mySeries = [
  { values: [1,2,4,5,6] }
];

<zingchart data={myData} series={mySeries}></zingchart>

width [string or number] (optional)

The width of the chart. Defaults to 100%.

height [string or number] (optional)

The height of the chart. Defaults to 480px.

theme [object] (optional)

The theme or 'defaults' object defined by ZingChart. More information available here: https://www.zingchart.com/docs/api/themes

modules [string] (optional)

The modules object to load additional modules. More information available here: https://www.zingchart.com/docs/api/zingchart-modules#modules-list

output [string] (optional)

The render type of the chart. The default is svg but you can also pass the string canvas to render the charts in canvas.

Note: All other properties that are added as a prop will be added to the render object. This allows for settings such as 'customprogresslogo' to be set. Any unrecognized properties will be ignored.

Events

All zingchart events are readily available on the component to listen to. For example, to listen for the 'complete' event when the chart is finished rendering:

class App extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      config: {
        type: 'line',
        series: [{
          values: [4,5,3,4,5,3,5,4,11]
        }]
      }
    }
    this.chartDone = this.chartDone.bind(this);
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <ZingChart data={this.state.config} complete={this.chartDone}/>
      </div>
    );
  }
  chartDone(event) {
    console.log(`Event "Complete" - The chart is rendered\n`);
  }
}

For a list of all the events that you can listen to, refer to the complete documentation on https://www.zingchart.com/docs/api/events

Methods

All zingchart methods are readily available on the component's instance to call. For example, to add a new plot node to the chart:

class App extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      config: {
        type: 'bar',
        series: [{
          values: [4,5,3,4,5,3,5,4,11]
        }]
      }
    };
    this.chart = React.createRef();
    this.addPlot = this.addPlot.bind(this);

  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <ZingChart ref={this.chart} data={this.state.config}/>
        <button onClick={this.addPlot}>AddPlot</button>
      </div>
    );
  }
  addPlot() {
    this.chart.current.addplot({
      data: {
        values: [5,3,3,5,6,4,3,4,6],
        text: "My new plot"
      }
    });
  }
}

For a list of all the methods that you can call and the parameters each method can take, refer to the complete documentation on https://www.zingchart.com/docs/api/methods

Working Example

See https://github.com/zingchart-demos/zingchart-react-demo for a demo based on "Create React App" that shows this component in action.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mehreen57Srinagar Kashmir, India1 Rating0 Reviews
September 13, 2020
Great Documentation

