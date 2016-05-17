zInfiniteScroll

It is a module for AngularJS which allow you to attach an event handler to the element when this element has been scrolled almost to its bottom. In most of the case it will be used for infinite scrolling. It is very light and optimized to reduce the amount of $digest loop.

zInfiniteScroll was forked from lrInfiniteScroll, but more functionality and browser compatibility even on mobile.

Installation

Using bower

bower install zInfiniteScroll

Using npm

npm install zinfinitescroll

Demo

Body scroll down

Body scroll up

Normal scroll down

Normal scroll up

Attach an event handler

simply set as attribute a function accessible within the $scope

< ul z-infinite-scroll = "myEventHandler" > < li ng-repeat = "item in myCollection" > </ ul >

use infinite scroll without set height on your element

use the body as scroll target

< ul z-infinite-scroll = "myEventHandler" body-scroll = "true" > < li ng-repeat = "item in myCollection" > </ ul >

scroll to top

scroll to up and load your data by myEventHandler when it scrolled almost to its top

< ul z-infinite-scroll = "myEventHandler" inverse = "true" > < li ng-repeat = "item in myCollection" > </ ul >

Change the scroll threshold

By default the handler will be called when the user is scrolling down and only 50 pixels are remaining before reaching the end of the element. You can overwrite the 50px by setting the attribute scroll-threshold

< ul z-infinite-scroll = "myEventHandler" scroll-threshold = "200" > < li ng-repeat = "item in myCollection" > </ ul >

Change the time threshold

To reduce the amount of $digest loop, instead of calling the handler whenever a scroll down event is detected in the end zone. A time is started and if no other event is detected within 400ms, then the handler is called. You can overwrite the time value by setting the time-threshold attribute.

< ul z-infinite-scroll = "myEventHandler" scroll-threshold = "200" time-threshold = "600" > < li ng-repeat = "item in myCollection" > </ ul >

License

lrInfinite scroll module is under MIT license: