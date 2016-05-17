It is a module for AngularJS which allow you to attach an event handler to the element when this element has been scrolled almost to its bottom. In most of the case it will be used for infinite scrolling. It is very light and optimized to reduce the amount of $digest loop.
zInfiniteScroll was forked from lrInfiniteScroll, but more functionality and browser compatibility even on mobile.
Using bower
bower install zInfiniteScroll
Using npm
npm install zinfinitescroll
simply set as attribute a function accessible within the $scope
<ul z-infinite-scroll="myEventHandler">
<li ng-repeat="item in myCollection">
</ul>
use the body as scroll target
<ul z-infinite-scroll="myEventHandler" body-scroll="true">
<li ng-repeat="item in myCollection">
</ul>
scroll to up and load your data by myEventHandler when it scrolled almost to its top
<ul z-infinite-scroll="myEventHandler" inverse="true">
<li ng-repeat="item in myCollection">
</ul>
By default the handler will be called when the user is scrolling down and only 50 pixels are remaining before reaching the end of the element. You can overwrite the 50px by setting the attribute scroll-threshold
<ul z-infinite-scroll="myEventHandler" scroll-threshold="200">
<li ng-repeat="item in myCollection">
</ul>
To reduce the amount of $digest loop, instead of calling the handler whenever a scroll down event is detected in the end zone. A time is started and if no other event is detected within 400ms, then the handler is called. You can overwrite the time value by setting the time-threshold attribute.
<ul z-infinite-scroll="myEventHandler" scroll-threshold="200" time-threshold="600">
<li ng-repeat="item in myCollection">
</ul>
lrInfinite scroll module is under MIT license:
Copyright (C) 2015 Zam Huang.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.