JavaScript Canvas Framework - Code Creativity!
https://zimjs.com
A consistent, complete, simple and colorful Canvas Framework that provides quick visual results. ZIM is great for learning to code but also powerful for professionals to make games, apps, art and more for desktop and mobile!
Please see the About section for why we use ZIM to make Interactive Media.
https://zimjs.com/about.html
There are many examples of things to be made with ZIM in the banner sections on the ZIM site.
Here is the main example section including CodePen examples - we hope you like them!
https://zimjs.com/examples.html
Coding in ZIM looks like this:
new Rectangle(50, 50, green).center().drag(); // for a centered draggable rectangle!
new MotionController(new Emitter(), "mousemove"); // for a particle emitter following the mouse
const squiggle = new Squiggle().loc(100, 100); // wavy line with Bezier handles
new Circle(20, pink).addTo().animate({path:squiggle}, 1000); // animate along a squiggle
new Button(200, 70, "TRY ME")
.pos(30,30,RIGHT,BOTTOM)
.tap(()=>{zgo("https://zimjs.com");}); // go to URL
Copy the template on the Code page into an editor like Atom and view results in any Browser.
https://zimjs.com/code.html
https://zimjs.com/es6.html for ES6 Modules
ZIM INTRO - sample code with comments
https://zimjs.com/intro.html
ZIM BASICS - video series on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4K0PwtwXRQ&list=PLCIzupgRt1pYPy1ufRjssbGuPKMviuFvB
ZIM CODEPEN TOPIC
https://codepen.io/topic/zim/
ZIM LAB - lets you code in the browser and has a few examples to add and view
https://zimjs.com/lab.html
ZIM LEARN has many code and video tutorials including:
ZIM Bits - 64 common techniques, ZIM Capture, What IZ tutorials, ZIM Badges, Code Zero and more!
https://zimjs.com/learn.html
ZIM SKOOL is great for learning with 8 full lessons including in Browser code examples.
https://zimjs.com/skool.html and for kids https://zimjs.com/kids.html - like Magic!
LEARN JAVASCRIPT WITH CREATIVE CODING
https://zimjs.com/learnjavascript.html
ZIM TIPS has a listing of the elegant ways we code in ZIM
https://zimjs.com/tips.html
ZIM DOCS has all the Classes and Functions broken down by module - expand the topics
to see descriptions, examples, methods, properties, events, source, bits, vids, demos and more!
https://zimjs.com/docs.html
ZIM NPM - here is some information on optionally using ZIM with Node Package Manager:
https://zimjs.com/npm.html
ZIM TYPESCRIPT - here is some information on optionally using ZIM with TypeScript:
https://zimjs.com/typescript.html
You are welcome to add issues here but we tend to use Slack at for issues and support
We would love to see you there!
https://zimjs.com/slack
An easy view of updates can be found here:
https://zimjs.com/updates.html
ZIM is powered by the robust CreateJS Library and adds many conveniences, components and controls.
Cheers to Grant, Lanny and the CreateJS Team!
https://createjs.com
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.txt file for details