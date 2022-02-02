ZIM

JavaScript Canvas Framework - Code Creativity!

https://zimjs.com

A consistent, complete, simple and colorful Canvas Framework that provides quick visual results. ZIM is great for learning to code but also powerful for professionals to make games, apps, art and more for desktop and mobile!

Please see the About section for why we use ZIM to make Interactive Media.

https://zimjs.com/about.html

Examples

There are many examples of things to be made with ZIM in the banner sections on the ZIM site.

Here is the main example section including CodePen examples - we hope you like them!

https://zimjs.com/examples.html

Coding in ZIM looks like this:

new Rectangle( 50 , 50 , green).center().drag(); new MotionController( new Emitter(), "mousemove" ); const squiggle = new Squiggle().loc( 100 , 100 ); new Circle( 20 , pink).addTo().animate({ path :squiggle}, 1000 ); new Button( 200 , 70 , "TRY ME" ) .pos( 30 , 30 ,RIGHT,BOTTOM) .tap( () => {zgo( "https://zimjs.com" );});

Getting Started

Copy the template on the Code page into an editor like Atom and view results in any Browser.

https://zimjs.com/code.html

https://zimjs.com/es6.html for ES6 Modules

ZIM INTRO - sample code with comments

https://zimjs.com/intro.html

ZIM BASICS - video series on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4K0PwtwXRQ&list=PLCIzupgRt1pYPy1ufRjssbGuPKMviuFvB

ZIM CODEPEN TOPIC

https://codepen.io/topic/zim/

ZIM LAB - lets you code in the browser and has a few examples to add and view

https://zimjs.com/lab.html

ZIM LEARN has many code and video tutorials including:



ZIM Bits - 64 common techniques, ZIM Capture, What IZ tutorials, ZIM Badges, Code Zero and more!

https://zimjs.com/learn.html

ZIM SKOOL is great for learning with 8 full lessons including in Browser code examples.

https://zimjs.com/skool.html and for kids https://zimjs.com/kids.html - like Magic!

LEARN JAVASCRIPT WITH CREATIVE CODING

https://zimjs.com/learnjavascript.html

ZIM TIPS has a listing of the elegant ways we code in ZIM

https://zimjs.com/tips.html

ZIM DOCS has all the Classes and Functions broken down by module - expand the topics

to see descriptions, examples, methods, properties, events, source, bits, vids, demos and more!

https://zimjs.com/docs.html

ZIM NPM - here is some information on optionally using ZIM with Node Package Manager:

https://zimjs.com/npm.html

ZIM TYPESCRIPT - here is some information on optionally using ZIM with TypeScript:

https://zimjs.com/typescript.html

Issues & Community

You are welcome to add issues here but we tend to use Slack at for issues and support

We would love to see you there!

https://zimjs.com/slack

An easy view of updates can be found here:

https://zimjs.com/updates.html

Dependencies

ZIM is powered by the robust CreateJS Library and adds many conveniences, components and controls.

Cheers to Grant, Lanny and the CreateJS Team!

https://createjs.com

Authors

Inventor Dan Zen

Canadian New Media Awards Programmer of the Year 2008

Hamilton Arts Awards for Media Arts 2017

http://danzen.com - Museum of Interactive Works

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.txt file for details

Acknowledgments