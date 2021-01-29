Chain function calls using a prototype function
.z()
Adds a function
z to the Object prototype so that you can right-compose functions together. This is like the proposed pipeline operator
|>, but implemented in ES5.
value.z(first).z(second) is the same as
second(first(value))
npm install zii
require('zii');
// Nothing else needed! This require will mutate the Object prototype
If you use TypeScript, then add this to your
tsconfig.json file:
{
...
"types": [
"node_modules/zii/index.d.ts"
]
...
}
require('zii')
const {from} = require('rxjs')
const {map, filter} = require('rxjs/operators')
from([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
.z(filter(x => x % 2 === 1))
.z(map(x => x * 10))
.subscribe({
next: x => console.log(x)
})
require('zii')
const {fromIter, map, filter, forEach} = require('callbag-basics')
fromIter([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
.z(filter(x => x % 2 === 1))
.z(map(x => x * 10))
.z(forEach(console.log))
function doubleSay(str) {
return str + ', ' + str;
}
function capitalize(str) {
return str[0].toUpperCase() + str.substring(1);
}
function exclaim(str) {
return str + '!';
}
'hello'
.z(doubleSay)
.z(capitalize)
.z(exclaim)
.z(console.log) // Hello, hello!