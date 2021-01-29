zii

Chain function calls using a prototype function .z()

Adds a function z to the Object prototype so that you can right-compose functions together. This is like the proposed pipeline operator |> , but implemented in ES5.

value.z(first).z(second) is the same as second(first(value))

150 bytes small

Works with RxJS 6+

Works with Callbags

Works with plain functions and numbers and strings

Supports TypeScript

Installation

npm install zii

Usage

require ( 'zii' );

If you use TypeScript, then add this to your tsconfig.json file:

{ ... "types" : [ "node_modules/zii/index.d.ts" ] ... }

Examples

RxJS

require ( 'zii' ) const { from } = require ( 'rxjs' ) const {map, filter} = require ( 'rxjs/operators' ) from ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) .z(filter( x => x % 2 === 1 )) .z(map( x => x * 10 )) .subscribe({ next : x => console .log(x) })

Callbags

require ( 'zii' ) const {fromIter, map, filter, forEach} = require ( 'callbag-basics' ) fromIter([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]) .z(filter( x => x % 2 === 1 )) .z(map( x => x * 10 )) .z(forEach( console .log))

Simple JS

function doubleSay ( str ) { return str + ', ' + str; } function capitalize ( str ) { return str[ 0 ].toUpperCase() + str.substring( 1 ); } function exclaim ( str ) { return str + '!' ; } 'hello' .z(doubleSay) .z(capitalize) .z(exclaim) .z( console .log)

License

MIT