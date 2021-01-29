openbase logo
zii

by André Staltz
1.1.1 (see all)

Chain function calls using a prototype function z

Readme

zii

Chain function calls using a prototype function .z()

Adds a function z to the Object prototype so that you can right-compose functions together. This is like the proposed pipeline operator |>, but implemented in ES5.

value.z(first).z(second) is the same as second(first(value))

  • 150 bytes small
  • Works with RxJS 6+
  • Works with Callbags
  • Works with plain functions and numbers and strings
  • Supports TypeScript

Installation

npm install zii

Usage

require('zii');
// Nothing else needed! This require will mutate the Object prototype

If you use TypeScript, then add this to your tsconfig.json file:

{
  ...
  "types": [
    "node_modules/zii/index.d.ts"
  ]
  ...
}

Examples

RxJS

require('zii')
const {from} = require('rxjs')
const {map, filter} = require('rxjs/operators')

from([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
  .z(filter(x => x % 2 === 1))
  .z(map(x => x * 10))
  .subscribe({
    next: x => console.log(x)
  })

Callbags

require('zii')
const {fromIter, map, filter, forEach} = require('callbag-basics')

fromIter([1, 2, 3, 4, 5])
  .z(filter(x => x % 2 === 1))
  .z(map(x => x * 10))
  .z(forEach(console.log))

Simple JS

function doubleSay(str) {
  return str + ', ' + str;
}
function capitalize(str) {
  return str[0].toUpperCase() + str.substring(1);
}
function exclaim(str) {
  return str + '!';
}

'hello'
  .z(doubleSay)
  .z(capitalize)
  .z(exclaim)
  .z(console.log) // Hello, hello!

License

MIT

