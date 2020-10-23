Ziggy – Use your Laravel routes in JavaScript

Ziggy provides a JavaScript route() helper function that works like Laravel's, making it easy to use your Laravel named routes in JavaScript.

Ziggy supports all versions of Laravel from 5.4 onward, and all modern browsers.

Installation

Install Ziggy into your Laravel app with composer require tightenco/ziggy .

Add the @routes Blade directive to your main layout (before your application's JavaScript), and the route() helper function will now be available globally!

By default, the output of the @routes Blade directive includes a list of all your application's routes and their parameters. This route list is included in the HTML of the page and can be viewed by end users. To configure which routes are included in this list, or to show and hide different routes on different pages, see Filtering Routes.

Usage

The route() helper

Ziggy's route() helper function works like Laravel's—you can pass it the name of one of your routes, and the parameters you want to pass to the route, and it will return a URL.

Basic usage

Route::get( 'posts' , fn (Request $request) => )->name( 'posts.index' );

route( 'posts.index' );

With parameters

Route::get( 'posts/{post}' , fn (Request $request, Post $post) => )->name( 'posts.show' );

route( 'posts.show' , 1 ); route( 'posts.show' , [ 1 ]); route( 'posts.show' , { post : 1 });

With multiple parameters

Route::get( 'events/{event}/venues/{venue}' , fn (Request $request, Event $event, Venue $venue) => )->name( 'events.venues.show' );

route( 'events.venues.show' , [ 1 , 2 ]); route( 'events.venues.show' , { event : 1 , venue : 2 });

With query parameters

Route::get( 'events/{event}/venues/{venue}' , fn (Request $request, Event $event, Venue $venue) => )->name( 'events.venues.show' );

route( 'events.venues.show' , { event : 1 , venue : 2 , page : 5 , count : 10 , });

If you have a query parameter with the same name as a route parameter, nest it under a _query key:

route( 'events.venues.show' , { event : 1 , venue : 2 , _query : { event : 3 , page : 5 , }, });

Like Laravel's route() helper, Ziggy automatically encodes boolean query parameters as integers in the query string:

route( 'events.venues.show' , { event : 1 , venue : 2 , _query : { draft : false , overdue : true , }, });

With default parameter values

See the Laravel documentation on default route parameter values.

Route::get( '{locale}/posts/{post}' , fn (Request $request, Post $post) => )->name( 'posts.show' );

URL::defaults([ 'locale' => $request->user()->locale ?? 'de' ]);

route( 'posts.show' , 1 );

Practical AJAX example

const post = { id : 1 , title : 'Ziggy Stardust' }; return axios.get(route( 'posts.show' , post)).then( ( response ) => response.data);

The Router class

Calling Ziggy's route() helper function with no arguments will return an instance of the JavaScript Router class, which has some other useful properties and methods.

Checking the current route: route().current()

route().current(); route().current( 'events.index' ); route().current( 'events.*' ); route().current( 'events.show' );

The current() method optionally accepts parameters as its second argument, and will check that their values also match in the current URL:

route().current( 'events.venues.show' , { event : 1 , venue : 2 }); route().current( 'events.venues.show' , { authors : 'all' }); route().current( 'events.venues.show' , { venue : 6 });

Checking if a route exists: route().has()

route().has( 'home' ); route().has( 'orders' );

Retrieving the current route params: route().params

route().params;

Note: parameter values retrieved with route().params will always be returned as strings.

Route-model binding

Ziggy supports Laravel route-model binding, and can even recognize custom route key names. If you pass route() a JavaScript object as one of the route parameters, Ziggy will use the registered route-model binding keys for that route to find the parameter value in the object and insert it into the URL (falling back to an id key if there is one and the route-model binding key isn't present).

class Post extends Model { public function getRouteKeyName () { return 'slug' ; } }

class PostController { public function show (Request $request, Post $post) { return view( 'posts.show' , [ 'post' => $post]); } }

Route::get( 'blog/{post}' , [PostController::class, 'show' ])->name( 'posts.show' );

const post = { title : 'Introducing Ziggy v1' , slug : 'introducing-ziggy-v1' , date : '2020-10-23T20:59:24.359278Z' , }; route( 'posts.show' , post);

Ziggy also supports custom keys for scoped bindings in the route definition (requires Laravel 7+):

Route::get( 'authors/{author}/photos/{photo:uuid}' , fn (Request $request, Author $author, Photo $photo) => )->name( 'authors.photos.show' );

const photo = { uuid : '714b19e8-ac5e-4dab-99ba-34dc6fdd24a5' , filename : 'sunset.jpg' , } route( 'authors.photos.show' , [{ id : 1 , name : 'Jacob' }, photo]);

TypeScript support

Unofficial TypeScript type definitions for Ziggy are maintained by benallfree as part of Definitely Typed, and can be installed with npm install @types/ziggy-js .

Advanced Setup

JavaScript frameworks

If you are not using Blade, or would prefer not to use the @routes directive, Ziggy provides an artisan command to output its config and routes to a file: php artisan ziggy:generate . By default this command stores your routes at resources/js/ziggy.js , but you can pass an argument to it to use a different path. Alternatively, you can return Ziggy's config as JSON from an endpoint in your Laravel API (see Retrieving Ziggy's routes and config from an API endpoint below for an example of how to set this up).

The file generated by php artisan ziggy:generate will look something like this:

const Ziggy = { routes : { "home" :{ "uri" : "\/" , "methods" :[ "GET" , "HEAD" ], "domain" : null }, "login" :{ "uri" : "login" , "methods" :[ "GET" , "HEAD" ], "domain" : null }}, url : 'http://ziggy.test' , port : false }; export { Ziggy };

You can optionally create a webpack alias to make importing Ziggy's core source files easier:

const path = require ( 'path' ); mix.alias({ ziggy : path.resolve( 'vendor/tightenco/ziggy/dist' ), }); const path = require ( 'path' ); mix.webpackConfig({ resolve : { alias : { ziggy : path.resolve( 'vendor/tightenco/ziggy/dist' ), }, }, });

Finally, import and use Ziggy like any other JavaScript library. Because the Ziggy config object is not available globally in this setup, you'll usually have to pass it to the route() function manually:

import route from 'ziggy' ; import { Ziggy } from './ziggy' ; route( 'home' , undefined , undefined , Ziggy);

Vue

Ziggy includes a Vue plugin to make it easy to use the route() helper throughout your Vue app:

import { createApp } from 'vue' ; import { ZiggyVue } from 'ziggy' ; import { Ziggy } from './ziggy' ; import App from './App' ; createApp(App).use(ZiggyVue, Ziggy); import Vue from 'vue' import { ZiggyVue } from 'ziggy' ; import { Ziggy } from './ziggy' ; Vue.use(ZiggyVue, Ziggy);

If you use this plugin with the Laravel Mix alias shown above, make sure to update the alias to vendor/tightenco/ziggy/dist/vue .

Note: If you use the @routes Blade directive in your views, Ziggy's configuration will already be available globally, so you don't need to import the Ziggy config object and pass it into use() .

Now you can use route() anywhere in your Vue components and templates, like so:

< a class = "nav-link" :href = "route('home')" > Home </ a >

React

To use Ziggy with React, start by importing the route() function and your Ziggy config. Because the Ziggy config object is not available globally in this setup, you'll have to pass it to the route() function manually:

import route from 'ziggy' ; import { Ziggy } from './ziggy' ; route( 'home' , undefined , undefined , Ziggy);

We're working on adding a Hook to Ziggy to make this cleaner, but for now make sure you pass the configuration object as the fourth argument to the route() function as shown above.

Note: If you include the @routes Blade directive in your views, the route() helper will already be available globally, including in your React app, so you don't need to import route or Ziggy anywhere.

SPAs or separate repos

Ziggy's route() helper function is also available as an NPM package, for use in JavaScript projects managed separately from their Laravel backend (i.e. without Composer or a vendor directory). You can install the NPM package with npm install ziggy-js .

To make your routes available on the frontend for this function to use, you can either run php artisan ziggy:generate and add the generated routes file to your project, or you can return Ziggy's config as JSON from an endpoint in your Laravel API (see Retrieving Ziggy's routes and config from an API endpoint below for an example of how to set this up).

Then, import and use Ziggy as above:

import route from 'ziggy-js' ; import { Ziggy } from './ziggy' ; const response = await fetch( '/api/ziggy' ); const Ziggy = await response.toJson(); route( 'home' , undefined , undefined , Ziggy);

Filtering Routes

Ziggy supports filtering the routes it makes available to your JavaScript, which is great if you have certain routes that you don't want to be included and visible in the source of the response sent back to clients. Filtering routes is optional—by default, Ziggy includes all your application's named routes.

Basic filtering

To set up basic route filtering, create a config file in your Laravel app at config/ziggy.php and define either an only or except setting as an array of route name patterns.

Note: You have to choose one or the other. Setting both only and except will disable filtering altogether and return all named routes.

return [ 'only' => [ 'home' , 'posts.index' , 'posts.show' ], ];

You can also use asterisks as wildcards in route filters. In the example below, admin.* will exclude routes named admin.login and admin.register :

return [ 'except' => [ '_debugbar.*' , 'horizon.*' , 'admin.*' ], ];

Filtering using groups

You can also define groups of routes that you want make available in different places in your app, using a groups key in your config file:

return [ 'groups' => [ 'admin' => [ 'admin.*' , 'users.*' ], 'author' => [ 'posts.*' ], ], ];

Then, you can expose a specific group by passing the group name into the @routes Blade directive:

{{-- authors.blade.php --}} @routes('author')

To expose multiple groups you can pass an array of group names:

{{-- admin.blade.php --}} @routes(['admin', 'author'])

Note: Passing group names to the @routes directive will always take precedence over your other only or except settings.

Other

TLS/SSL termination and trusted proxies

If your application is using TLS/SSL termination or is behind a load balancer or proxy, or if it's hosted on a service that is, Ziggy may generate URLs with a scheme of http instead of https , even if your app URL uses https . To avoid this happening, set up your Laravel app's TrustProxies middleware according to the documentation on Configuring Trusted Proxies.

Using @routes with a Content Security Policy

A Content Security Policy (CSP) may block inline scripts, including those output by Ziggy's @routes Blade directive. If you have a CSP and are using a nonce to flag safe inline scripts, you can pass the nonce as as the second argument to the @routes directive and it will be added to Ziggy's script tag:

@routes(nonce: 'your-nonce-here' ) @routes( null , 'your-nonce-here' )

Disabling the route() helper

If you only want to use the @routes directive to make your app's routes available in JavaScript, but don't need the route() helper function, set the skip-route-function config value to true :

return [ 'skip-route-function' => true , ];

Retrieving Ziggy's routes and config from an API endpoint

Ziggy can easily return its config object as JSON from an endpoint in your Laravel app. For example, you could set up an /api/ziggy route that looks something like this:

use Tightenco \ Ziggy \ Ziggy ; Route::get( 'api/ziggy' , fn () => response()->json( new Ziggy));

Then, client-side, you could retrieve the config with an HTTP request:

import route from 'ziggy-js' ; const response = await fetch( '/api/ziggy' ); const Ziggy = await response.toJson(); route( 'home' , undefined , undefined , Ziggy);

Re-generating the routes file when your app routes change

If you're exporting your Ziggy routes as a file by running php artisan ziggy:generate , you may want to watch your app's route files and re-run the command automatically whenever they're updated. The example below is a Laravel Mix plugin, but similar functionality could be achieved without Mix. Huge thanks to Nuno Rodrigues for the idea and a sample implementation!

Code example const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); const { exec } = require ( 'child_process' ); mix.extend( 'ziggy' , new class { register(config = {}) { this .watch = config.watch ?? [ 'routes/**/*.php' ]; this .path = config.path ?? '' ; this .enabled = config.enabled ?? !Mix.inProduction(); } boot() { if (! this .enabled) return ; const command = () => exec( `php artisan ziggy:generate ${ this .path} ` , (error, stdout, stderr) => console .log(stdout) ); command(); if (Mix.isWatching() && this .watch) { (( require ( 'chokidar' )).watch( this .watch)) .on( 'change' , (path) => { console .log( ` ${path} changed...` ); command(); }); }; } }()); mix.js( 'resources/js/app.js' , 'public/js' ) .postCss( 'resources/css/app.css' , 'public/css' , []) .ziggy();

Contributing

To get started contributing to Ziggy, check out the contribution guide.

Credits

Thanks to Caleb Porzio, Adam Wathan, and Jeffrey Way for help solidifying the idea.

Security

Please review our security policy on how to report security vulnerabilities.

License

Ziggy is open source software released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.