Ziggy provides a JavaScript
route() helper function that works like Laravel's, making it easy to use your Laravel named routes in JavaScript.
Ziggy supports all versions of Laravel from
5.4 onward, and all modern browsers.
Install Ziggy into your Laravel app with
composer require tightenco/ziggy.
Add the
@routes Blade directive to your main layout (before your application's JavaScript), and the
route() helper function will now be available globally!
By default, the output of the
@routesBlade directive includes a list of all your application's routes and their parameters. This route list is included in the HTML of the page and can be viewed by end users. To configure which routes are included in this list, or to show and hide different routes on different pages, see Filtering Routes.
route() helper
Ziggy's
route() helper function works like Laravel's—you can pass it the name of one of your routes, and the parameters you want to pass to the route, and it will return a URL.
Basic usage
// routes/web.php
Route::get('posts', fn (Request $request) => /* ... */)->name('posts.index');
// app.js
route('posts.index'); // 'https://ziggy.test/posts'
With parameters
// routes/web.php
Route::get('posts/{post}', fn (Request $request, Post $post) => /* ... */)->name('posts.show');
// app.js
route('posts.show', 1); // 'https://ziggy.test/posts/1'
route('posts.show', [1]); // 'https://ziggy.test/posts/1'
route('posts.show', { post: 1 }); // 'https://ziggy.test/posts/1'
With multiple parameters
// routes/web.php
Route::get('events/{event}/venues/{venue}', fn (Request $request, Event $event, Venue $venue) => /* ... */)->name('events.venues.show');
// app.js
route('events.venues.show', [1, 2]); // 'https://ziggy.test/events/1/venues/2'
route('events.venues.show', { event: 1, venue: 2 }); // 'https://ziggy.test/events/1/venues/2'
With query parameters
// routes/web.php
Route::get('events/{event}/venues/{venue}', fn (Request $request, Event $event, Venue $venue) => /* ... */)->name('events.venues.show');
// app.js
route('events.venues.show', {
event: 1,
venue: 2,
page: 5,
count: 10,
});
// 'https://ziggy.test/events/1/venues/2?page=5&count=10'
If you have a query parameter with the same name as a route parameter, nest it under a
_query key:
route('events.venues.show', {
event: 1,
venue: 2,
_query: {
event: 3,
page: 5,
},
});
// 'https://ziggy.test/events/1/venues/2?event=3&page=5'
Like Laravel's
route() helper, Ziggy automatically encodes boolean query parameters as integers in the query string:
route('events.venues.show', {
event: 1,
venue: 2,
_query: {
draft: false,
overdue: true,
},
});
// 'https://ziggy.test/events/1/venues/2?draft=0&overdue=1'
With default parameter values
See the Laravel documentation on default route parameter values.
// routes/web.php
Route::get('{locale}/posts/{post}', fn (Request $request, Post $post) => /* ... */)->name('posts.show');
// app/Http/Middleware/SetLocale.php
URL::defaults(['locale' => $request->user()->locale ?? 'de']);
// app.js
route('posts.show', 1); // 'https://ziggy.test/de/posts/1'
Practical AJAX example
const post = { id: 1, title: 'Ziggy Stardust' };
return axios.get(route('posts.show', post)).then((response) => response.data);
Router class
Calling Ziggy's
route() helper function with no arguments will return an instance of the JavaScript
Router class, which has some other useful properties and methods.
Checking the current route:
route().current()
// Route called 'events.index', with URI '/events'
// Current window URL is https://ziggy.test/events
route().current(); // 'events.index'
route().current('events.index'); // true
route().current('events.*'); // true
route().current('events.show'); // false
The
current() method optionally accepts parameters as its second argument, and will check that their values also match in the current URL:
// Route called 'events.venues.show', with URI '/events/{event}/venues/{venue}'
// Current window URL is https://myapp.com/events/1/venues/2?authors=all
route().current('events.venues.show', { event: 1, venue: 2 }); // true
route().current('events.venues.show', { authors: 'all' }); // true
route().current('events.venues.show', { venue: 6 }); // false
Checking if a route exists:
route().has()
// App has only one named route, 'home'
route().has('home'); // true
route().has('orders'); // false
Retrieving the current route params:
route().params
// Route called 'events.venues.show', with URI '/events/{event}/venues/{venue}'
// Current window URL is https://myapp.com/events/1/venues/2?authors=all
route().params; // { event: '1', venue: '2', authors: 'all' }
Note: parameter values retrieved with
route().paramswill always be returned as strings.
Ziggy supports Laravel route-model binding, and can even recognize custom route key names. If you pass
route() a JavaScript object as one of the route parameters, Ziggy will use the registered route-model binding keys for that route to find the parameter value in the object and insert it into the URL (falling back to an
id key if there is one and the route-model binding key isn't present).
// app/Models/Post.php
class Post extends Model
{
public function getRouteKeyName()
{
return 'slug';
}
}
// app/Http/Controllers/PostController.php
class PostController
{
public function show(Request $request, Post $post)
{
return view('posts.show', ['post' => $post]);
}
}
// routes/web.php
Route::get('blog/{post}', [PostController::class, 'show'])->name('posts.show');
// app.js
const post = {
title: 'Introducing Ziggy v1',
slug: 'introducing-ziggy-v1',
date: '2020-10-23T20:59:24.359278Z',
};
// Ziggy knows that this route uses the 'slug' route-model binding key name:
route('posts.show', post); // 'https://ziggy.test/blog/introducing-ziggy-v1'
Ziggy also supports custom keys for scoped bindings in the route definition (requires Laravel 7+):
// routes/web.php
Route::get('authors/{author}/photos/{photo:uuid}', fn (Request $request, Author $author, Photo $photo) => /* ... */)->name('authors.photos.show');
// app.js
const photo = {
uuid: '714b19e8-ac5e-4dab-99ba-34dc6fdd24a5',
filename: 'sunset.jpg',
}
route('authors.photos.show', [{ id: 1, name: 'Jacob' }, photo]);
// 'https://ziggy.test/authors/1/photos/714b19e8-ac5e-4dab-99ba-34dc6fdd24a5'
Unofficial TypeScript type definitions for Ziggy are maintained by benallfree as part of Definitely Typed, and can be installed with
npm install @types/ziggy-js.
If you are not using Blade, or would prefer not to use the
@routes directive, Ziggy provides an artisan command to output its config and routes to a file:
php artisan ziggy:generate. By default this command stores your routes at
resources/js/ziggy.js, but you can pass an argument to it to use a different path. Alternatively, you can return Ziggy's config as JSON from an endpoint in your Laravel API (see Retrieving Ziggy's routes and config from an API endpoint below for an example of how to set this up).
The file generated by
php artisan ziggy:generate will look something like this:
// ziggy.js
const Ziggy = {
routes: {"home":{"uri":"\/","methods":["GET","HEAD"],"domain":null},"login":{"uri":"login","methods":["GET","HEAD"],"domain":null}},
url: 'http://ziggy.test',
port: false
};
export { Ziggy };
You can optionally create a webpack alias to make importing Ziggy's core source files easier:
// webpack.mix.js
// Mix v6
const path = require('path');
mix.alias({
ziggy: path.resolve('vendor/tightenco/ziggy/dist'), // or 'vendor/tightenco/ziggy/dist/vue' if you're using the Vue plugin
});
// Mix v5
const path = require('path');
mix.webpackConfig({
resolve: {
alias: {
ziggy: path.resolve('vendor/tightenco/ziggy/dist'),
},
},
});
Finally, import and use Ziggy like any other JavaScript library. Because the Ziggy config object is not available globally in this setup, you'll usually have to pass it to the
route() function manually:
// app.js
import route from 'ziggy';
import { Ziggy } from './ziggy';
// ...
route('home', undefined, undefined, Ziggy);
Ziggy includes a Vue plugin to make it easy to use the
route() helper throughout your Vue app:
import { createApp } from 'vue';
import { ZiggyVue } from 'ziggy';
import { Ziggy } from './ziggy';
import App from './App';
createApp(App).use(ZiggyVue, Ziggy);
// Vue 2
import Vue from 'vue'
import { ZiggyVue } from 'ziggy';
import { Ziggy } from './ziggy';
Vue.use(ZiggyVue, Ziggy);
If you use this plugin with the Laravel Mix alias shown above, make sure to update the alias to
vendor/tightenco/ziggy/dist/vue.
Note: If you use the
@routesBlade directive in your views, Ziggy's configuration will already be available globally, so you don't need to import the
Ziggyconfig object and pass it into
use().
Now you can use
route() anywhere in your Vue components and templates, like so:
<a class="nav-link" :href="route('home')">Home</a>
To use Ziggy with React, start by importing the
route() function and your Ziggy config. Because the Ziggy config object is not available globally in this setup, you'll have to pass it to the
route() function manually:
// app.js
import route from 'ziggy';
import { Ziggy } from './ziggy';
// ...
route('home', undefined, undefined, Ziggy);
We're working on adding a Hook to Ziggy to make this cleaner, but for now make sure you pass the configuration object as the fourth argument to the
route() function as shown above.
Note: If you include the
@routesBlade directive in your views, the
route()helper will already be available globally, including in your React app, so you don't need to import
routeor
Ziggyanywhere.
Ziggy's
route() helper function is also available as an NPM package, for use in JavaScript projects managed separately from their Laravel backend (i.e. without Composer or a
vendor directory). You can install the NPM package with
npm install ziggy-js.
To make your routes available on the frontend for this function to use, you can either run
php artisan ziggy:generate and add the generated routes file to your project, or you can return Ziggy's config as JSON from an endpoint in your Laravel API (see Retrieving Ziggy's routes and config from an API endpoint below for an example of how to set this up).
Then, import and use Ziggy as above:
// app.js
import route from 'ziggy-js';
import { Ziggy } from './ziggy';
// or...
const response = await fetch('/api/ziggy');
const Ziggy = await response.toJson();
// ...
route('home', undefined, undefined, Ziggy);
Ziggy supports filtering the routes it makes available to your JavaScript, which is great if you have certain routes that you don't want to be included and visible in the source of the response sent back to clients. Filtering routes is optional—by default, Ziggy includes all your application's named routes.
To set up basic route filtering, create a config file in your Laravel app at
config/ziggy.php and define either an
only or
except setting as an array of route name patterns.
Note: You have to choose one or the other. Setting both
onlyand
exceptwill disable filtering altogether and return all named routes.
// config/ziggy.php
return [
'only' => ['home', 'posts.index', 'posts.show'],
];
You can also use asterisks as wildcards in route filters. In the example below,
admin.* will exclude routes named
admin.login and
admin.register:
// config/ziggy.php
return [
'except' => ['_debugbar.*', 'horizon.*', 'admin.*'],
];
You can also define groups of routes that you want make available in different places in your app, using a
groups key in your config file:
// config/ziggy.php
return [
'groups' => [
'admin' => ['admin.*', 'users.*'],
'author' => ['posts.*'],
],
];
Then, you can expose a specific group by passing the group name into the
@routes Blade directive:
{{-- authors.blade.php --}}
@routes('author')
To expose multiple groups you can pass an array of group names:
{{-- admin.blade.php --}}
@routes(['admin', 'author'])
Note: Passing group names to the
@routesdirective will always take precedence over your other
onlyor
exceptsettings.
If your application is using TLS/SSL termination or is behind a load balancer or proxy, or if it's hosted on a service that is, Ziggy may generate URLs with a scheme of
http instead of
https, even if your app URL uses
https. To avoid this happening, set up your Laravel app's
TrustProxies middleware according to the documentation on Configuring Trusted Proxies.
@routes with a Content Security Policy
A Content Security Policy (CSP) may block inline scripts, including those output by Ziggy's
@routes Blade directive. If you have a CSP and are using a nonce to flag safe inline scripts, you can pass the nonce as as the second argument to the
@routes directive and it will be added to Ziggy's script tag:
// PHP ^8.0
@routes(nonce: 'your-nonce-here')
// PHP <=7.4
@routes(null, 'your-nonce-here')
route() helper
If you only want to use the
@routes directive to make your app's routes available in JavaScript, but don't need the
route() helper function, set the
skip-route-function config value to
true:
// config/ziggy.php
return [
'skip-route-function' => true,
];
Ziggy can easily return its config object as JSON from an endpoint in your Laravel app. For example, you could set up an
/api/ziggy route that looks something like this:
// routes/api.php
use Tightenco\Ziggy\Ziggy;
Route::get('api/ziggy', fn () => response()->json(new Ziggy));
Then, client-side, you could retrieve the config with an HTTP request:
// app.js
import route from 'ziggy-js';
const response = await fetch('/api/ziggy');
const Ziggy = await response.toJson();
// ...
route('home', undefined, undefined, Ziggy);
If you're exporting your Ziggy routes as a file by running
php artisan ziggy:generate, you may want to watch your app's route files and re-run the command automatically whenever they're updated. The example below is a Laravel Mix plugin, but similar functionality could be achieved without Mix. Huge thanks to Nuno Rodrigues for the idea and a sample implementation!
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
const { exec } = require('child_process');
mix.extend('ziggy', new class {
register(config = {}) {
this.watch = config.watch ?? ['routes/**/*.php'];
this.path = config.path ?? '';
this.enabled = config.enabled ?? !Mix.inProduction();
}
boot() {
if (!this.enabled) return;
const command = () => exec(
`php artisan ziggy:generate ${this.path}`,
(error, stdout, stderr) => console.log(stdout)
);
command();
if (Mix.isWatching() && this.watch) {
((require('chokidar')).watch(this.watch))
.on('change', (path) => {
console.log(`${path} changed...`);
command();
});
};
}
}());
mix.js('resources/js/app.js', 'public/js')
.postCss('resources/css/app.css', 'public/css', [])
.ziggy();
To get started contributing to Ziggy, check out the contribution guide.
Thanks to Caleb Porzio, Adam Wathan, and Jeffrey Way for help solidifying the idea.
Please review our security policy on how to report security vulnerabilities.
Ziggy is open source software released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for more information.
Makes laravel routing with things like Inertia very easy. Had a bit of challenge when using it with multiple environments and with a developer team of 3. It still seems a bit rough around the edges.