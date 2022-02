Screenshots

Translation

You miss a translation? You want to help? You can contribute new languages and improvements via the external website poeditor.com.

Develop

Install dependencies

npm ci

Develop using mock data

npm run start open http://localhost:3030/

Develop using your z2m instance

Z2M_API_URI= "ws://192.168.1.200:8080" npm run start open http://localhost:3030/

Build

npm install npm run build //compiled files at ./dist

JetHome