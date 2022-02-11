zigbee-herdsman is an open source Zigbee gateway solution with Node.js JavaScript runtime back-end.
It was originally forked from zigbee-shepherd with the goal to refactor it to improve maintainability.
sendWhenActive has been replaced with
sendWhen: 'active'
controller.touchlinkFactoryReset has been renamed to
controller.touchlinkFactoryResetFirst()
resetted start result to
reset
Zigbee2MQTT is a Zigbee to MQTT gateway. It bridges events and allows you to control your Zigbee devices via MQTT. Allows you to use your Zigbee devices without the vendors or propritary and closed sources bridges or gateways. Zigbee2MQTT also keeps track of the state of the system and the capabilities of connected devices. It uses zigbee-herdsman as a module to handle low-level core Zigbee communication.
ioBroker is an home automation integration platform that is focused on Building Automation, Smart Metering, Ambient Assisted Living, Process Automation, Visualization and Data Logging. It uses zigbee-herdsman for its Zigbee integration.