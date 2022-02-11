zigbee-herdsman is an open source Zigbee gateway solution with Node.js JavaScript runtime back-end.

It was originally forked from zigbee-shepherd with the goal to refactor it to improve maintainability.

API Documentation

Changelog

0.14.0 breaking changes

sendWhenActive has been replaced with sendWhen: 'active'

0.13.0 breaking changes

controller.touchlinkFactoryReset has been renamed to controller.touchlinkFactoryResetFirst()

0.12.0 breaking changes

options.network.extenedPanID -> options.network.extendedPanID (typo fix)

0.11.0 breaking changes

endpoint.bind[].cluster will now return cluster object instead of cluster number

0.10.0 breaking changes

controller.start() renamed resetted start result to reset

0.9.0 breaking changes

Removed controller.softReset() -> use controller.reset('soft') now

Removed group.get('groupID') -> use group.groupID now

0.8.0 breaking changes

Removed device.getEndpoints() -> use device.endpoints now

Removed device/endpoint.set() -> directly set properties now (e.g. device.modelID = 'newmodelid')

Removed device/endpoint.get() -> directly get properties now (e.g. device.modelID)

Removed group.getMembers() -> use group.members now

Removed endpoint.deviceIeeeAddress -> use endpoint.getDevice().ieeeAddr

Related projects

Zigbee2MQTT

Zigbee2MQTT is a Zigbee to MQTT gateway. It bridges events and allows you to control your Zigbee devices via MQTT. Allows you to use your Zigbee devices without the vendors or propritary and closed sources bridges or gateways. Zigbee2MQTT also keeps track of the state of the system and the capabilities of connected devices. It uses zigbee-herdsman as a module to handle low-level core Zigbee communication.

ioBroker

ioBroker is an home automation integration platform that is focused on Building Automation, Smart Metering, Ambient Assisted Living, Process Automation, Visualization and Data Logging. It uses zigbee-herdsman for its Zigbee integration.